Woman stabbed after she refused man’s advances
ST. LOUIS. MARCH 9. Police is investigating after a man allegedly stabbed a woman after she turned down his romantic advances.
Authorities say the attack occurred during Thursday’s early morning hours in the 1900 block of Marcus. The victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached her, began to talk to her, and when the victim rejected the suspect’s advances, the suspect stabbed the victim in the arm and lower back with a knife.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and the suspect fled the scene.
Mujer apuñalada en St. Louis después de rechazar las insinuaciones de un hombre
ST. LOUIS. MARZO 9. La policía está investigando después de que un hombre supuestamente apuñaló a una mujer después de rechazar sus insinuaciones románticas.
Las autoridades dicen que el ataque ocurrió durante las primeras horas de la mañana del jueves en el bloque 1900 de Marcus. La víctima estaba caminando por la calle cuando el sospechoso se acercó a ella, comenzó a hablar con ella, y cuando la víctima rechazó las insinuaciones del sospechoso, éste apuñaló a la víctima en el brazo y la parte baja de la espalda con un cuchillo.
La víctima fue llevada a un hospital local en condición estable y el sospechoso huyó de la escena.