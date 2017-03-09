Woman stabbed after she refused man’s advances

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 9. Police is investigating after a man allegedly stabbed a woman after she turned down his romantic advances.

Authorities say the attack occurred during Thursday’s early morning hours in the 1900 block of Marcus. The victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached her, began to talk to her, and when the victim rejected the suspect’s advances, the suspect stabbed the victim in the arm and lower back with a knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and the suspect fled the scene.