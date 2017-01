Woman stabs her boyfriend with broken plate during argument

ST. LOUIS. JANUARY 27. police said a 37-year-old woman cut her boyfriend’s face with a broken plate during an argument Wednesday night.

The boyfriend whom was being treated for a cut to his face in a hospital, told police he got in an argument with his girlfriend at their home on the 4900 block of Thekla when she broke a plate and stabbed him in the face with it.

He is in a stable condition, and the woman was listed as “wanted” by police