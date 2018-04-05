World Cup Wednesday: Argentina’s chances in Russia 2018

The Argentinian squad is one of the favorites to compete for the World Cup trophy in Russia this summer. However, they have proved to be inconsistent and largely dependent on their superstar Lionel Messi. Just last week, they lost to an impressive Spanish squad 6-1, leaving many doubting if they could even be able to make it to the knockout rounds. Nonetheless, they were the runner-ups in Brazil 2014, losing the final to Germany by the minimal difference, 1-0, and though their group in Russia may prove difficult, they are still favorites to qualify in the first spot. And while their road to the World Cup was not easy, qualifying until the very last game, they still have the best player in the world and maybe in history, who is enjoying a very good performance right now in Barcelona and is hungry for that elusive trophy with his national team.

Argentina shares Group D with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. The three teams are sure to give Argentina a run for their money, but the South Americans should be able to beat them all. Nigeria is arguably the best African team, but both Iceland and Croatia have been performing better and if logic prevails, Argentina should qualify first and Croatia second.

The road to the final in Moscow gets more complicated in the knockout rounds, which, however they turn out to be, are poised to be one of the most exciting in recent World Cup memory. Group D intersects with group C, where France, Australia, Peru and Denmark will fight for the two qualifying spots. France is expected to win the group and Peru is narrowly favored over both middle-weights Australia and Denmark. Such a scenario would see Argentina playing against Peru in the round of 16. Both teams know each other well and the Peruvians have proved difficult to beat, ending both World Cup qualifying games against the Argentinians in a draw.

After that, any scenario might see Argentina knocked out of the World Cup if not only Messi, but the whole team isn’t up to the task. Playing Portugal in the quarter-finals would see the two best players in the world, Messi and Ronaldo, play against each other as they have done so many times before in the Spanish El Clásico. If Argentina beat Portugal in this hypothetical scenario, the semifinals and final would probably see them go against Germany, France, Spain or Brazil, where the odds would be against the Argentinians. Messi will have to be in top form, as well as striker Gonzalo Higuaín and star midfielders Paulo Dybala and Ángel Di María. Defensively, though, is where Argentina’s true weakness lies, as they have a sometimes unreliable goalkeeper in Sergio Romero and their main defensive player, 33-year-old Javier Mascherano, might prove insufficient to stop the deadly attacks of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Müller or Neymar Jr.

The 2018 Russia World Cup might be the last World Cup that sees superstar Lionel Messi in top form. The 30-year-old forward might still see the 2022 competition in Qatar, but will probably be his physical prowess diminished, particularly his speed. Messi is often compared to Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, and many fans already consider him a better player than the World Cup winner of 1986, but the ultimate glory of winning the World Cup seems to always escape him, whether because he fails to show the same level displayed in his club Barcelona, or because the star-studded Argentinian squad fails to feel as a cohesive team and crumbles under stress.

Argentina is always a contender to reach the World Cup final, but if they want to finally win that trophy again, both Messi and the rest of his teammates will have to prove that they can be as good collectively as they are individually.