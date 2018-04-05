World Cup Wednesday: Argentina’s chances in Russia 2018

The Argentinian squad is one of the favorites to compete for the World Cup trophy in Russia this summer. However, they have proved to be inconsistent and largely dependent on their superstar Lionel Messi. Just last week, they lost to an impressive Spanish squad 6-1, leaving many doubting if they could even be able to make it to the knockout rounds. Nonetheless, they were the runner-ups in Brazil 2014, losing the final to Germany by the minimal difference, 1-0, and though their group in Russia may prove difficult, they are still favorites to qualify in the first spot. And while their road to the World Cup was not easy, qualifying until the very last game, they still have the best player in the world and maybe in history, who is enjoying a very good performance right now in Barcelona and is hungry for that elusive trophy with his national team.
Argentina shares Group D with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. The three teams are sure to give Argentina a run for their money, but the South Americans should be able to beat them all. Nigeria is arguably the best African team, but both Iceland and Croatia have been performing better and if logic prevails, Argentina should qualify first and Croatia second.
The road to the final in Moscow gets more complicated in the knockout rounds, which, however they turn out to be, are poised to be one of the most exciting in recent World Cup memory. Group D intersects with group C, where France, Australia, Peru and Denmark will fight for the two qualifying spots. France is expected to win the group and Peru is narrowly favored over both middle-weights Australia and Denmark. Such a scenario would see Argentina playing against Peru in the round of 16. Both teams know each other well and the Peruvians have proved difficult to beat, ending both World Cup qualifying games against the Argentinians in a draw.
After that, any scenario might see Argentina knocked out of the World Cup if not only Messi, but the whole team isn’t up to the task. Playing Portugal in the quarter-finals would see the two best players in the world, Messi and Ronaldo, play against each other as they have done so many times before in the Spanish El Clásico. If Argentina beat Portugal in this hypothetical scenario, the semifinals and final would probably see them go against Germany, France, Spain or Brazil, where the odds would be against the Argentinians. Messi will have to be in top form, as well as striker Gonzalo Higuaín and star midfielders Paulo Dybala and Ángel Di María. Defensively, though, is where Argentina’s true weakness lies, as they have a sometimes unreliable goalkeeper in Sergio Romero and their main defensive player, 33-year-old Javier Mascherano, might prove insufficient to stop the deadly attacks of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Müller or Neymar Jr.
The 2018 Russia World Cup might be the last World Cup that sees superstar Lionel Messi in top form. The 30-year-old forward might still see the 2022 competition in Qatar, but will probably be his physical prowess diminished, particularly his speed. Messi is often compared to Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, and many fans already consider him a better player than the World Cup winner of 1986, but the ultimate glory of winning the World Cup seems to always escape him, whether because he fails to show the same level displayed in his club Barcelona, or because the star-studded Argentinian squad fails to feel as a cohesive team and crumbles under stress.
Argentina is always a contender to reach the World Cup final, but if they want to finally win that trophy again, both Messi and the rest of his teammates will have to prove that they can be as good collectively as they are individually.
Miércoles de Mundial: posibilidades de Argentina en Rusia 2018
El equipo argentino es uno de los favoritos para competir por el trofeo de la Copa del Mundo en Rusia este verano. Sin embargo, han demostrado ser inconsistentes y en gran medida dependientes de su superestrella Lionel Messi. La semana pasada, perdieron contra un impresionante equipo español por 6-1, lo que dejó a muchos dudando de si podrían alcanzar siquiera los octavos de final. Sin embargo, fueron subcampeones en Brasil 2014, perdiendo la final ante Alemania por la mínima diferencia, 1-0, y aunque su grupo en Rusia puede resultar difícil, siguen siendo favoritos para clasificar en el primer lugar. A pesar de que su camino hacia la Copa del Mundo no fue fácil, calificando hasta el último partido, cuentan con el mejor jugador del mundo y tal vez de la historia, que está pasando por buen momento en su club Barcelona y está hambriento de ese elusivo trofeo con su equipo nacional.
Argentina comparte el Grupo D con Islandia, Croacia y Nigeria. Los tres equipos seguramente serán difíciles de vencer, pero los sudamericanos deberían poder imponerse ante todos. Nigeria es posiblemente el mejor equipo africano, pero tanto Islandia como Croacia han tenido un mejor desempeño y si la lógica prevalece, Argentina debería clasificarse primero y Croacia segundo.
El camino a la final en Moscú se vuelve más complicado en las rondas eliminatorias, que, como sea que resulten, se perfilan como unas de las más emocionantes en la memoria reciente de la Copa Mundial. El Grupo D se cruza con el grupo C, donde Francia, Australia, Perú y Dinamarca pelearán por los dos puestos clasificatorios. Se espera que Francia gane el grupo y Perú se imponga a los equipos de peso medio de Australia y Dinamarca. Tal escenario vería a Argentina jugar contra Perú en los octavos de final. Ambos equipos se conocen bien y los peruanos han demostrado ser difíciles de superar, terminando ambos partidos de clasificación para la Copa Mundial contra los argentinos en empate.
Después de eso, cualquier escenario podría ver a Argentina eliminada de la Copa del Mundo si no solo Messi, sino todo el equipo no está a la altura. Un juego contra Portugal en cuartos de final vería a los dos mejores jugadores del mundo, Messi y Ronaldo, enfrentarse como lo han hecho tantas veces antes en el Clásico español. Si Argentina venciera a Portugal en este escenario hipotético, las semifinales y la final probablemente los verían enfrentarse a Alemania, Francia, España o Brasil, donde las probabilidades estarían en contra de los argentinos. Messi tendrá que estar en plena forma, al igual que el delantero Gonzalo Higuaín y los mediocampistas estelares Paulo Dybala y Ángel Di María. Defensivamente, sin embargo, es donde radica la verdadera debilidad de Argentina, ya que tienen un arquero en ocasiones poco confiable, Sergio Romero, y su principal jugador defensivo, Javier Mascherano de 33 años, podría ser insuficiente para detener los ataques mortales de Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Müller o Neymar Jr.
La Copa Mundial de Rusia 2018 podría ser la última Copa del Mundo que vea a la superestrella Lionel Messi en plena forma. El delantero de 30 años seguramente verá la competencia de 2022 en Qatar, pero su destreza física probablemente se verá disminuida, particularmente su velocidad. Messi a menudo es comparado con la leyenda del futbol argentino, Diego Maradona, y muchos fanáticos ya lo consideran mejor jugador que el ganador de la Copa Mundial de 1986, pero la gloria final de ganar la Copa del Mundo parece siempre escaparle, ya sea porque no muestra el mismo nivel que en su club Barcelona, o porque el equipo argentino, aunque repleto de estrellas, no logra integrarse como equipo y se desmorona bajo el estrés.
Argentina siempre es un contendiente para llegar a la final de la Copa del Mundo, pero si finalmente quieren ganar ese trofeo, tanto Messi como el resto de sus compañeros deberán demostrar que pueden ser tan buenos colectivamente como lo son individualmente.