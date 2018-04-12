World Cup Wednesday: Colombia’s chances in Russia 2018

The Colombian national team may very well be the dark horse of the 2018 Russia World Cup. They are a squad that has been increasingly playing at a higher level, and while they’ve always been contenders in CONMEBOL, the South American soccer region, they are experiencing their golden generation and are serious candidates to advance at least as far as the quarter finals this summer and give the European superpowers and heavyweights Brazil and Argentina a run for their money.

The South American qualifying rounds were particularly difficult as every national squad was on pretty much the same level and none qualified until the very late stages of the tournament. It was so much so that Chile, the continental champions, were knocked out and will miss out on this World Cup. Colombia, however, has seen consistent performances since the last World Cup, where they went though to the quarter finals and lost to hosts Brazil 2-1. Their core remains the same: their star players all continue to play at the highest level and their manager, José Pekerman, is regarded as one of the most consistent managers in the world. There is one key difference for this World Cup, however: Radamel Falcao, the Monaco star, will be in top form after having missed his chance to play in Brazil, four years ago, due to injury.

There are three big stars in the Colombian squad. Their main referent is midfielder James Rodríguez, who broke out big in Brazil 2014, being Colombia’s top scorer in a surprising performance by his national team. After a couple of successful seasons with Real Madrid, he saw the bench more often than he would have liked, but is now in top form in his current club, Bayern Munich. The German club is dominating the domestic league and competing in top form in the Champions League, and Rodríguez will surely be a key part of the club’s success. This has a downside, however, because if the Germans reach the Champions League final, Rodríguez will have little time to concentrate with his national team, as the European tournament ends in late May and the World Cup begins in mid-June. Fellow nationals Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado will have more time to prepare before the world competition, as their clubs start to see their fates sealed in their domestic and continental participations. Cuadrado is seen as the pillar of the national squad and is expected to be the leader who rallies the rest of the team. Falcao, on his part, will be eager to score as he missed the last World Cup and will prove crucial to Colombia’s chances in the tournament.

They have a relatively easy group as they will face Japan, Poland and Senegal. Colombia and Poland are ample favorites to advance to the knockout rounds. They will face tougher opponents in the round of 16 and will likely face either Belgium or England, in what in paper seems like very even matches where any national team could advance.

Russia 2018 is Colombia’s chance to cement their world standing as a soccer superpower. They have already defeated France 3-2 in Paris last month in a friendly match. The South Americans were down by 2 goals and ended up defeating the French. They have a very talented core of players and a very experienced manager. They have proved to be a consistent squad that knows how to manage a game and not lose their head, even if the odds seem to stack up against them. If Colombia manages to take the number one spot in its group, and Belgium wins theirs, as it is expected, they would be facing a modest English team that always seems to crumble under pressure. From there on, they would be playing as the underdog, which they have proved they have no problem with. With Argentina heavily relying on Messi and Brazil a better squad than last time but still haunted by their very poor performance in 2014, Colombia may very well be the South American team that gets the furthest this summer in Russia.