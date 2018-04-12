World Cup Wednesday: Colombia’s chances in Russia 2018

The Colombian national team may very well be the dark horse of the 2018 Russia World Cup. They are a squad that has been increasingly playing at a higher level, and while they’ve always been contenders in CONMEBOL, the South American soccer region, they are experiencing their golden generation and are serious candidates to advance at least as far as the quarter finals this summer and give the European superpowers and heavyweights Brazil and Argentina a run for their money.
The South American qualifying rounds were particularly difficult as every national squad was on pretty much the same level and none qualified until the very late stages of the tournament. It was so much so that Chile, the continental champions, were knocked out and will miss out on this World Cup. Colombia, however, has seen consistent performances since the last World Cup, where they went though to the quarter finals and lost to hosts Brazil 2-1. Their core remains the same: their star players all continue to play at the highest level and their manager, José Pekerman, is regarded as one of the most consistent managers in the world. There is one key difference for this World Cup, however: Radamel Falcao, the Monaco star, will be in top form after having missed his chance to play in Brazil, four years ago, due to injury.
There are three big stars in the Colombian squad. Their main referent is midfielder James Rodríguez, who broke out big in Brazil 2014, being Colombia’s top scorer in a surprising performance by his national team. After a couple of successful seasons with Real Madrid, he saw the bench more often than he would have liked, but is now in top form in his current club, Bayern Munich. The German club is dominating the domestic league and competing in top form in the Champions League, and Rodríguez will surely be a key part of the club’s success. This has a downside, however, because if the Germans reach the Champions League final, Rodríguez will have little time to concentrate with his national team, as the European tournament ends in late May and the World Cup begins in mid-June. Fellow nationals Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado will have more time to prepare before the world competition, as their clubs start to see their fates sealed in their domestic and continental participations. Cuadrado is seen as the pillar of the national squad and is expected to be the leader who rallies the rest of the team. Falcao, on his part, will be eager to score as he missed the last World Cup and will prove crucial to Colombia’s chances in the tournament.
They have a relatively easy group as they will face Japan, Poland and Senegal. Colombia and Poland are ample favorites to advance to the knockout rounds. They will face tougher opponents in the round of 16 and will likely face either Belgium or England, in what in paper seems like very even matches where any national team could advance.
Russia 2018 is Colombia’s chance to cement their world standing as a soccer superpower. They have already defeated France 3-2 in Paris last month in a friendly match. The South Americans were down by 2 goals and ended up defeating the French. They have a very talented core of players and a very experienced manager. They have proved to be a consistent squad that knows how to manage a game and not lose their head, even if the odds seem to stack up against them. If Colombia manages to take the number one spot in its group, and Belgium wins theirs, as it is expected, they would be facing a modest English team that always seems to crumble under pressure. From there on, they would be playing as the underdog, which they have proved they have no problem with. With Argentina heavily relying on Messi and Brazil a better squad than last time but still haunted by their very poor performance in 2014, Colombia may very well be the South American team that gets the furthest this summer in Russia.
Miércoles de Mundial: posibilidades de Colombia en Rusia 2018
El equipo nacional colombiano puede ser el caballo negro de la Copa Mundial de Rusia 2018. Son una escudar con un nivel cada vez mejor, y aunque siempre han sido contendientes en CONMEBOL, la región sudamericana de fútbol, están experimentando una generación dorada y son candidatos serios para avanzar al menos hasta los cuartos de final este verano y dar a las superpotencias europeas y los pesos pesados de Brasil y Argentina fuertes dolores de cabeza.
Las rondas clasificatorias sudamericanas fueron particularmente difíciles ya que cada equipo nacional se encontraba en un nivel de competencia similar y ninguno clasificó hasta las últimas etapas del torneo. Tanto así fue que Chile, el campeón continental, quedó eliminados y se perderá este Mundial. Colombia, sin embargo, ha tenido actuaciones consistentes desde la última Copa del Mundo, donde llegaron a los cuartos de final y perdieron ante el anfitrión Brasil por 2-1. Su núcleo sigue siendo el mismo: sus jugadores estrellas continúan jugando al más alto nivel y su entrenador, José Pekerman, es considerado como uno de los más consistentes en el mundo. Sin embargo, llegan con una diferencia clave a este Mundial: Radamel Falcao, la estrella del club Mónaco, estará en plena forma después de haber perdido su oportunidad de jugar en Brasil, hace cuatro años, debido a una lesión.
Hay tres grandes estrellas en el escuadrón colombiano. Su principal referente es el mediocampista James Rodríguez, que estalló en grande en Brasil 2014, siendo el máximo anotador de Colombia en una sorprendente actuación de su equipo nacional. Después de un par de temporadas exitosas con el Real Madrid, vio el banquillo con más frecuencia de la que le hubiera gustado, pero ahora está en plena forma en su club actual, el Bayern Múnich. El club alemán domina la liga nacional y compite en buena forma en la Champions League, y Rodríguez seguramente será una parte clave del éxito del club. Esto tiene un inconveniente, sin embargo, porque si el club alemán llega a la final de la Champions League, Rodríguez tendrá poco tiempo para concentrarse con su selección nacional, ya que el torneo europeo concluye a fines de mayo y la Copa del Mundo empieza a mediados de junio. Sus compañeros de equipo nacional, Radamel Falcao y Juan Cuadrado tendrán más tiempo para prepararse antes de la competencia mundial, ya que sus clubes comienzan a ver sus destinos sellados en sus participaciones nacionales y continentales. Cuadrado es visto como el pilar de la escuadra nacional y se espera que sea el líder que congregue al resto del equipo. Falcao, por su parte, estará ansioso por anotar ya que se perdió el último Mundial y será crucial para las posibilidades de Colombia en el torneo.
Tienen un grupo relativamente fácil, ya que enfrentarán a Japón, Polonia y Senegal. Colombia y Polonia son amplios favoritos para avanzar a las rondas eliminatorias. Se enfrentarán a oponentes más duros en los octavos de final, probablemente a Bélgica o Inglaterra, en lo que en papel parecen partidos muy parejos donde cualquier equipo podría resultar vencedor.
Rusia 2018 es la oportunidad de Colombia para consolidar su posición de mundo como una superpotencia futbolística. Ya derrotaron a Francia por 3-2 en París el mes pasado en un partido amistoso. Los sudamericanos perdían por dos goles y terminaron derrotando a los franceses. Tienen un núcleo de jugadores con mucho talento y un gerente con mucha experiencia. Han demostrado ser un equipo consistente que sabe cómo administrar un juego y no perder la cabeza, incluso si las probabilidades parecen acumularse en su contra. Si Colombia logra tomar el lugar número uno en su grupo, y Bélgica gana el suyo, como se espera, se enfrentarán a un modesto equipo inglés que siempre parece derrumbarse bajo presión. A partir de ahí, jugarían como los menos favorecidos, con lo que han demostrado que no tienen ningún problema. Con Argentina confiando mucho en Messi y Brasil con un mejor equipo que la última vez pero aún atormentado por su pobre desempeño en 2014, Colombia podría ser el equipo sudamericano que más se acerque a la final este verano en Rusia.