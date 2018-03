World Cup Wednesday: Mexico’s chances in Russia 2018.

With the 2018 Russia World Cup less than 100 days away, and the U.S. National Men’s Team having failed to qualify for the competition, we take a look at the Latin American teams qualified and their chances to make it to the knockout rounds. Our first case study: Mexico.

The Mexico Men’s Soccer Team is currently ranked 17 in the world by FIFA. In their last World Cup appearance, in Brazil, they were knocked out by Holland 2-1 in the round of 16. They have qualified for every World Cup since the one held in the United States, in 1994. They are considered the best team in their region, CONCACAF, and qualified comfortably for Russia, at the top of their bracket. However, they have only reached the quarter-finals twice, both while hosting the World Cup, and the last time they went on to be among the top 8 teams was in 1986.

Their main referent is defensive player Rafael Márquez. He is arguably the second best and most famous Mexican player of all time, just behind Hugo Sánchez. Márquez has captained the Mexican squad in an impressive four World Cups already. However, at 39 and currently in the middle of a legal battle, his presence in the national squad remains in suspense. Even if he were to go to Russia, it’s likely that he wouldn’t play all 90 minutes of any match, so the real weight of the team is on Andrés Guardado’s shoulders. midfielder and the current captain of the Mexican team. In defense, Héctor Moreno is set to relieve Márquez as the man who provides security at the back, and in the offensive, international star Javier “Chicharito” Hernández will be on the spotlight and is expected to be the tournament’s top scorer for Mexico.

Mexico’s group in Russia will be a difficult one, but it’s still expected for the Latin Americans to make it through to the round of 16. They will face Germany, South Korea and Sweden. Everyone expects the current world champions to qualify to the next round in first place and for Sweden and Mexico to fight for that second spot. However, South Korea should not be underestimated.

If Mexico manages to qualify in second place, they will most likely face Brazil in the round of 16, as the Brazilian squad is expected to qualify in first place of their group. The two teams faced each other in the last World Cup in the group stage and the match ended in a draw. However, Mexico was under constant attack by the Brazilians back then, and Brazil’s team is much stronger this time around.

Mexico’s safest bet to make it to the much-yearned fifth match in the World Cup is to qualify as first place of their group. However, this would mean that they have to beat Germany in their first match, and defeating the current champions seems close to impossible. A different route would be to draw with Germany and then defeat both South Korea and Sweden by a margin greater than Germany, so they could qualify in the first spot by goal difference.

Mexico’s road to the final in Moscow sure looks harder than in previous competitions, but the Mexican team is known for thriving as the underdog. It has already surprised top squads like Italy, Brazil and Croatia, and has been close to defeating giants like Holland and Germany in previous tournaments.