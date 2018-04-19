World Cup Wednesday: Peru’s chances in Russia 2018

CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, is perhaps the second hardest out of the six FIFA’s continental confederations, only behind UEFA, the European division. This was particularly true in the qualifying rounds for the 2018 Russia World Cup, which saw continental champions, Chile, fail to get a spot for the world tournament, as well as World Cup regulars, Paraguay. One of these two spots left available by power teams was occupied by Peru, who qualified for a World Cup for the first time in 36 years by beating New Zealand in the OFC-CONMEBOL play-off. The last time the Peruvian team attended the top soccer tournament was in Spain, in 1982.
Peru finished the qualifying rounds with 26 points, in the fifth place of their division, which is why they had to play against New Zealand for a place in Russia next summer. That may be a bit misleading though, as the Peruvians finished just one point below the star-studded Colombian team and two points away from Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi. In fact, the two-time World Cup winners, Argentina, could not beat the Peruvian team in both occasions that the squads faced each other. The Peruvian team could very well be the dark horse of the tournament, as they have proved to be a force to reckon with.
They have, however, a tough road ahead as they were grouped with heavyweights France and a Danish team that looks good on paper and could very well take the group’s second spot and knock the Peruvians out of the tournament. It wouldn’t be a shock, though, to see the Peruvian squad occupy the second spot and qualify for the knock-out rounds, displacing Denmark onto the third spot. The Danish have managed to qualify in a very competitive European tournament, and have shown to be in top form, climbing from an average 20th spot in the FIFA World Ranking up to the 12th. Their top scorer, Christian Eriksen, showed that this world cup might be his finest moment yet, after scoring a hat-trick against Ireland in Dublin and securing the Danish a spot in Russia.
However, the Peruvians improvement has been even more shocking, as they have managed to climb from an average FIFA position of 53 up to the 11th spot in just 4 years. The South Americans are no less devoted to their national team than more famous squads in the region such as Brazil or Argentina. Their game against New Zealand, which took place in Lima, saw fans celebrating their first goal in such an energetic fashion, that the movement generated by the joyful Peruvians emitted earthquake alerts in Peru’s capital.
If Peru manages to overpower the Danish side or pull off an incredible upset and knock out France in the first stage of the tournament, they could face Argentina or Croatia in the round of 16. Croatia might appear more accesible on paper, but a first-place spot in their group would not guarantee that the Peruvian squad faced the Croatians, as a more powerful but inconsistent Argentina might very well qualify in second place.
However, this could prove more desirable for the “Incas” as they know the Argentinian side very well and have successfully faced them on multiple occasions. Even with the best player on Argentina’s side, a better organized Peruvian team could knock out the runners up in Brazil 2014 and see Peru advance to the quarter finals for the third time in their history.
After that, it seems unlikely that the Peruvian team could advance to semifinals, as they would most likely face either Spain, Germany or Brazil, the top three favorite teams to win the World Cup. Regardless of the result, this particular Peruvian men’s national team has beaten the odds and brought a joy to their people that they hadn’t seen in almost four decades.
Miércoles de Mundial: las posibilidades de Perú en Rusia 2018
CONMEBOL, la Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol, es quizás la segunda más difícil de las seis confederaciones continentales de la FIFA, solo detrás de la UEFA, la división europea. Esto fue particularmente cierto en las rondas clasificatorias para la Copa Mundial de Rusia de 2018, que vio a los campeones continentales, Chile, no conseguir un lugar para el torneo mundial, así como a los habituales del Mundial, Paraguay. Uno de estos dos lugares que dejaron disponibles los equipos de poder fue ocupado por Perú, que se clasificó para un Mundial por primera vez en 36 años al derrotar a Nueva Zelanda en el desempate OFC-CONMEBOL. La última vez que el equipo peruano asistió al torneo de fútbol más importante fue en España, en 1982.
Perú terminó las rondas clasificatorias con 26 puntos, en el quinto lugar de su división, por lo que tuvieron que jugar contra Nueva Zelanda por un lugar en Rusia el próximo verano. Sin embargo, eso puede ser un poco engañoso, ya que los peruanos terminaron solo un punto por debajo del equipo colombiano repleto de estrellas y dos puntos lejos de Argentina y la superestrella Lionel Messi. De hecho, los dos veces ganadores de la Copa del Mundo, Argentina, no pudieron vencer al equipo peruano en ambas ocasiones en que los escuadrones se enfrentaron. El equipo peruano podría ser el caballo negro del torneo, ya que han demostrado ser una fuerza a tener en cuenta.
Sin embargo, tienen un camino difícil ya que estaban agrupados con los pesos pesados de Francia y un equipo danés que se ve bien en el papel y podría tomar el segundo lugar del grupo y sacar a los peruanos del torneo. Sin embargo, no sería una sorpresa ver a la escuadra peruana ocupar el segundo lugar y calificar para las rondas eliminatorias, desplazando a Dinamarca al tercer puesto. Los daneses han logrado clasificarse en un torneo europeo muy competitivo, y han demostrado estar en plena forma, escalando desde un puesto promedio de 20 en el Ranking Mundial FIFA hasta el 12 °. Su máximo goleador, Christian Eriksen, demostró que esta copa del mundo podría ser su mejor momento hasta ahora, después de anotar un ‘hat-trick’ contra Irlanda en Dublín y asegurar el puesto danés en Rusia.
Sin embargo, la mejora de los peruanos ha sido aún más impactante, ya que han logrado escalar de una posición promedio de la FIFA de 53 hasta el puesto 11 en solo 4 años. Los sudamericanos no son menos dedicados a su equipo nacional que las escuadras más famosas de la región, como Brasil o Argentina. En su juego contra Nueva Zelanda, que tuvo lugar en Lima, los fanáticos celebraron su primer gol de manera tan enérgica, que el movimiento generado por los alegres peruanos emitió alertas de terremoto en la capital de Perú.
Si Perú logra dominar al lado danés o lograr una increíble sorpresa y noquear a Francia en la primera etapa del torneo, podría enfrentar a Argentina o Croacia en la ronda de 16. Croacia podría aparecer más accesible en el papel, pero una primera un lugar en su grupo no garantizaría que la escuadra peruana enfrentara a los croatas, ya que una Argentina más poderosa pero inconsistente podría clasificarse en el segundo lugar.
Sin embargo, esto podría resultar más deseable para los “Incas”, ya que conocen muy bien al lado argentino y los han enfrentado con éxito en múltiples ocasiones. Incluso con el mejor jugador del lado de Argentina, un equipo peruano mejor organizado podría noquear a los subcampeones en Brasil 2014 y ver a Perú avanzar a los cuartos de final por tercera vez en su historia.
Después de eso, parece poco probable que el equipo peruano pueda avanzar a semifinales, ya que probablemente enfrentará a España, Alemania o Brasil, los tres equipos favoritos para ganar la Copa del Mundo. Independientemente del resultado, este equipo nacional peruano en particular ha superado las expectativas y traído una alegría a su gente que no habían visto en casi cuatro décadas.