World Cup Wednesday: Peru’s chances in Russia 2018

CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, is perhaps the second hardest out of the six FIFA’s continental confederations, only behind UEFA, the European division. This was particularly true in the qualifying rounds for the 2018 Russia World Cup, which saw continental champions, Chile, fail to get a spot for the world tournament, as well as World Cup regulars, Paraguay. One of these two spots left available by power teams was occupied by Peru, who qualified for a World Cup for the first time in 36 years by beating New Zealand in the OFC-CONMEBOL play-off. The last time the Peruvian team attended the top soccer tournament was in Spain, in 1982.

Peru finished the qualifying rounds with 26 points, in the fifth place of their division, which is why they had to play against New Zealand for a place in Russia next summer. That may be a bit misleading though, as the Peruvians finished just one point below the star-studded Colombian team and two points away from Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi. In fact, the two-time World Cup winners, Argentina, could not beat the Peruvian team in both occasions that the squads faced each other. The Peruvian team could very well be the dark horse of the tournament, as they have proved to be a force to reckon with.

They have, however, a tough road ahead as they were grouped with heavyweights France and a Danish team that looks good on paper and could very well take the group’s second spot and knock the Peruvians out of the tournament. It wouldn’t be a shock, though, to see the Peruvian squad occupy the second spot and qualify for the knock-out rounds, displacing Denmark onto the third spot. The Danish have managed to qualify in a very competitive European tournament, and have shown to be in top form, climbing from an average 20th spot in the FIFA World Ranking up to the 12th. Their top scorer, Christian Eriksen, showed that this world cup might be his finest moment yet, after scoring a hat-trick against Ireland in Dublin and securing the Danish a spot in Russia.

However, the Peruvians improvement has been even more shocking, as they have managed to climb from an average FIFA position of 53 up to the 11th spot in just 4 years. The South Americans are no less devoted to their national team than more famous squads in the region such as Brazil or Argentina. Their game against New Zealand, which took place in Lima, saw fans celebrating their first goal in such an energetic fashion, that the movement generated by the joyful Peruvians emitted earthquake alerts in Peru’s capital.

If Peru manages to overpower the Danish side or pull off an incredible upset and knock out France in the first stage of the tournament, they could face Argentina or Croatia in the round of 16. Croatia might appear more accesible on paper, but a first-place spot in their group would not guarantee that the Peruvian squad faced the Croatians, as a more powerful but inconsistent Argentina might very well qualify in second place.

However, this could prove more desirable for the “Incas” as they know the Argentinian side very well and have successfully faced them on multiple occasions. Even with the best player on Argentina’s side, a better organized Peruvian team could knock out the runners up in Brazil 2014 and see Peru advance to the quarter finals for the third time in their history.

After that, it seems unlikely that the Peruvian team could advance to semifinals, as they would most likely face either Spain, Germany or Brazil, the top three favorite teams to win the World Cup. Regardless of the result, this particular Peruvian men’s national team has beaten the odds and brought a joy to their people that they hadn’t seen in almost four decades.