World Cup Wednesday: Uruguay’s chances in Russia 2018

The Uruguay Men’s National Soccer Team was the first ever to win a World Cup back in 1930, when they hosted the first iteration of the world tournament. They have since failed to win for a second time, but they have remained a force to be reckoned with and one of the strongest squads in South America.

In fact, in the CONMEBOL qualification tournament for this summer’s World Cup in Russia, they finished second, only behind Brazil. They bested Argentina, Colombia and Perú, and such a performance seems to have reaped its benefits as they are in a very comfortable position to move past the first round of the World Cup.

Uruguay is projected to be the winner of Group A, who they share with hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Uruguay has consistently moved on to the round of 16 in past World Cups and according to a study by British sports data company Opta, the South Americans have a 59.2% of advancing on to the second phase of the tournament.

Opta gives Uruguay a 32.7% chance of finishing in the first spot and a 26.5% chance of finishing second. In contrast, there is only an 18.6% chance that the Uruguayan squad finishes last and gets knocked out of the World Cup.

Things could, however, turn complicated for Uruguay, since hosts Russia will be pushed forward by their home crowd and the Egyptian squad will heavily rely on their superstar Mohamed Salah who is going through an amazing moment at his club Liverpool, which is poised to advance to the Champions League final after a superb performance by Salah against Roma in semifinals.

The Uruguayan team has no shortage of superstars, though. Luis Suárez, perhaps his most immediate referent, will be eager to score as this could very well be his last World Cup. In an interview with Sport 890’s “Quiero Fútbol” radio show in Barcelona, the 31-year-old striker said that he is prepared both physically and mentally for this summer’s tournament.

“I want to believe, first, that this could be my World Cup, after how I left Brazil in 2014, and obviously to bring an immense joy to all of Uruguay,” said Suárez.

The Uruguayan forward became infamous after earning a red card for biting Italian rival Giorgio Chiellini, for which he was punished with nine official FIFA games out of his national team.

Uruguay will also be able to rely on fellow striker Edinson Cavani, of PSG, who has been in good form despite his club underperforming in the Champions League. Both Cavani and Suárez will bring the experience and scoring power Uruguay will desperately need if they want to make it into the quarterfinals, since, if they advance, they will probably be facing either one of the best players in the world or one of the best national teams in the world.

If Uruguay fulfills expectations of advancing into the round of 16, they will very likely face either Spain or Portugal. While both Spain and Uruguay would occupy their groups’ first spots under normal circumstances, a knock-out match against Portugal would prove very difficult for the South Americans. They would be facing none other than one of the best players in the history of the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be looking to deliver another national joy after beating France in the 2016 Euro final.

If Uruguay makes it to the semifinals, than they automatically become a serious contender to win the ultimate soccer title.