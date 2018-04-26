World Cup Wednesday: Uruguay’s chances in Russia 2018

The Uruguay Men’s National Soccer Team was the first ever to win a World Cup back in 1930, when they hosted the first iteration of the world tournament. They have since failed to win for a second time, but they have remained a force to be reckoned with and one of the strongest squads in South America.
In fact, in the CONMEBOL qualification tournament for this summer’s World Cup in Russia, they finished second, only behind Brazil. They bested Argentina, Colombia and Perú, and such a performance seems to have reaped its benefits as they are in a very comfortable position to move past the first round of the World Cup.
Uruguay is projected to be the winner of Group A, who they share with hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Uruguay has consistently moved on to the round of 16 in past World Cups and according to a study by British sports data company Opta, the South Americans have a 59.2% of advancing on to the second phase of the tournament.
Opta gives Uruguay a 32.7% chance of finishing in the first spot and a 26.5% chance of finishing second. In contrast, there is only an 18.6% chance that the Uruguayan squad finishes last and gets knocked out of the World Cup.
Things could, however, turn complicated for Uruguay, since hosts Russia will be pushed forward by their home crowd and the Egyptian squad will heavily rely on their superstar Mohamed Salah who is going through an amazing moment at his club Liverpool, which is poised to advance to the Champions League final after a superb performance by Salah against Roma in semifinals.
The Uruguayan team has no shortage of superstars, though. Luis Suárez, perhaps his most immediate referent, will be eager to score as this could very well be his last World Cup. In an interview with Sport 890’s “Quiero Fútbol” radio show in Barcelona, the 31-year-old striker said that he is prepared both physically and mentally for this summer’s tournament.
“I want to believe, first, that this could be my World Cup, after how I left Brazil in 2014, and obviously to bring an immense joy to all of Uruguay,” said Suárez.
The Uruguayan forward became infamous after earning a red card for biting Italian rival Giorgio Chiellini, for which he was punished with nine official FIFA games out of his national team.
Uruguay will also be able to rely on fellow striker Edinson Cavani, of PSG, who has been in good form despite his club underperforming in the Champions League. Both Cavani and Suárez will bring the experience and scoring power Uruguay will desperately need if they want to make it into the quarterfinals, since, if they advance, they will probably be facing either one of the best players in the world or one of the best national teams in the world.
If Uruguay fulfills expectations of advancing into the round of 16, they will very likely face either Spain or Portugal. While both Spain and Uruguay would occupy their groups’ first spots under normal circumstances, a knock-out match against Portugal would prove very difficult for the South Americans. They would be facing none other than one of the best players in the history of the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be looking to deliver another national joy after beating France in the 2016 Euro final.
If Uruguay makes it to the semifinals, than they automatically become a serious contender to win the ultimate soccer title.
Miércoles de Mundial: las posibilidades de Uruguay en Rusia 2018
El Equipo Nacional de Futbol de Uruguay fue el primero en ganar una Copa del Mundo en 1930, cuando fueron anfitriones de la primera iteración del torneo. Desde entonces no han podido ganar por segunda vez, pero han seguido siendo una fuerza a tener en cuenta y una de las escuadras más fuertes de América del Sur.
De hecho, en el torneo de clasificación de la CONMEBOL para la Copa del Mundo de este verano en Rusia, terminaron en segundo lugar, solo detrás de Brasil. Superaron a Argentina, Colombia y Perú, y tal actuación parece haber cosechado sus beneficios, ya que se encuentran en una posición muy cómoda para pasar de la primera ronda de la Copa del Mundo.
Se proyecta que Uruguay será el ganador del Grupo A, que comparten con los anfitriones Rusia, así como con Arabia Saudita y Egipto. Uruguay ha pasado constantemente a octavos de final en pasadas Copas Mundiales y según un estudio de la compañía británica de datos deportivos Opta, los sudamericanos tienen un 59.2% de avanzar a la segunda fase del torneo.
Opta le da a Uruguay una probabilidad de 32,7% de terminar en el primer lugar y un 26,5% de posibilidades de terminar en segundo lugar. Por el contrario, solo hay un 18,6% de posibilidades de que la escuadra uruguaya termine en el último lugar y sea eliminada de la Copa del Mundo.
Sin embargo, las cosas podrían complicarse para Uruguay, ya que los anfitriones Rusia se verán empujados por su público local y el equipo egipcio dependerá en gran medida de su superestrella, Mohamed Salah, que está pasando por un momento increíble en su club Liverpool, que parece listo para regresar a la final de la Liga de Campeones después de una excelente actuación de Salah contra Roma en semifinales.
Sin embargo, el equipo uruguayo no tiene escasez de superestrellas. Luis Suárez, tal vez su referente más inmediato, estará ansioso por anotar ya que podría ser su última Copa del Mundo. En una entrevista con el programa de radio “Quiero Fútbol” de Sport 890 en Barcelona, el delantero de 31 años dijo que está preparado física y mentalmente para el torneo de este verano.
“Quiero creer, primero, que esta podría ser mi Copa del Mundo, después de cómo salí de Brasil en 2014, y obviamente para brindar una inmensa alegría a todo Uruguay”, dijo Suárez.
El delantero uruguayo se volvió infame después de recibir una tarjeta roja por morder al rival italiano Giorgio Chiellini, por lo que fue castigado con nueve juegos oficiales de la FIFA fuera de su selección nacional.
Uruguay también podrá contar con su compañero delantero Edinson Cavani, del PSG, quien ha estado en buena forma a pesar de que su club tuvo un desempeño deficiente en la Liga de Campeones. Tanto Cavani como Suárez aportarán la experiencia y el poder de anotación que Uruguay necesitará desesperadamente si quieren llegar a los cuartos de final, ya que, de avanzar, enfrentarían a uno de los mejores jugadores del mundo o a uno de los mejores equipos nacionales del mundo.
Si Uruguay cumple con las expectativas de avanzar a la ronda de 16, es muy probable que enfrente a España o Portugal. Mientras que España y Uruguay ocuparían los primeros puestos de sus grupos en circunstancias normales, un partido de eliminación directa contra Portugal sería muy difícil para los sudamericanos. Se enfrentarían nada menos que a uno de los mejores jugadores en la historia del deporte, Cristiano Ronaldo, que buscará ofrecer otra alegría nacional después de vencer a Francia en la final de la Eurocopa 2016.
Si Uruguay llega a las semifinales, automáticamente se convertirá en un candidato serio para ganar el título definitivo de fútbol.