World Cup Wednesday: Will Brazil win the 2018 Russia World Cup?

Since we’ve covered every Spanish-speaking Latin American teams’ possibilities in the World Cup next summer, we will start looking at the possible outcomes for the summer tournament. We will start with Brazil, a Latin American country but the most diverse from the rest, in terms of language, culture and heritage. And, of course, soccer.

Brazil is, historically, the most powerful team in the sport. Brazil has won the World Cup five times, in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002, and is an undeniable contender to win any tournament, anywhere and at any time. Brazil, an endless producer of world-class soccer players will arrive at Russia being the favorites to win the coveted trophy despite a disastrous participation in the last World Cup, where they were knocked out in the semifinals in spectacular fashion by current title-holders Germany.

While Brazil’s men’s is currently in the second spot of the FIFA World Ranking, behind Germany, Nate Silver’s famous data website FiveThirtyEight gave Brazil a 20.8% chance of winning the World Cup, followed by Spain, with a 15.9% and Germany with a 10.9%. So what gives Brazil the edge after underperforming in 2014?

First of all, Brazil had a great qualifying round being the only team to qualify ahead of the last game and well ahead of the rest of the pack, ten points above second-place Uruguay. Brazil won 12 of their 18 qualifying games, losing only one game, to Chile, and with a +30 goal difference in the table. In contrast, Argentina with the best soccer player in their ranks, finished third and with only a +3 goal difference.

Secondly, they have an incredible team lined up for this year’s tournament. Admittedly, this is almost always the case, but the 2014 squad made headlines for leaving out seasoned and very talented players out of the national team, such as Kaká, which would have provided incredible leadership and level-headedness, particularly in a match as difficult as the one they faced against Germany. Their current squad is strong in every line, with players performing at the highest competition levels in both their European domestic leagues and the Champions League. Firmino and Coutinho have added strength to their midfield, Thiago Silva is an outstanding defender still performing at the top of his game and Marcelo is probably the best left back in history currently set to play his third Champions League final in a row with club Real Madrid.

And then there’s Neymar. While it is true that his current club Paris Saint-Germain crashed and burned in the Champions League, Neymar has proved to be the heir to former teammate Lionel Messi, leading his Parisian club to a comfortable Ligue 1 title and proving to be a key player of an already star-studded squad. Neymar was famously absent from that infamous match against Germany due to injury, and will surely be hungry to prove his worth in the international stage.

There is a definite change in mentality from the team that last saw a World Cup game and from the one that will be opening their 2018 participation against Switzerland on June 16th. Tite, their current coach, has brought back flair and class to a Brazilian squad that had become too defensive under former coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. Brazil are expected to glide on to the round of 16 with a relatively easy group. They will be facing Costa Rica and Serbia after playing Switzerland, and then, if logic prevails, will face Mexico in the round of 16. However, if the Mexican squad surprises everyone and finishes first in its group, Brazil might get their revenge against Germany early in the tournament in what many would consider a face-off more appropriate for the World Cup final. The Brazilians already defeated the Germans in a friendly match earlier this year and would be in an advantageous position to do so again, effectively knocking their biggest threat out of the tournament.

There’s no doubt that whatever their final journey in Russia is, the Brazilian side will prove to be one of the most enjoyable and entertaining to watch, as they are lead by Neymar in their return to form and the display of their world-famous “jogo bonito”.