World Cup Wednesday: Will the Germans retain the title?

Since the World Cup saw its first edition in Uruguay in 1930, only Brazil has been able to retain the world title winning back to back in 1958 and 1962. This year, Germany could repeat the feat for only the second time ever in soccer history and at the same time catch up with Brazil as the national team with the most World Cup titles, tying the Brazilians with 5.

But is the German team as strong as it was in 2014? And more importantly, can they still beat their main contenders? They recently lost a friendly match to Brazil and got kicked out of the Euro 2016 in semifinals by France, whom they had beaten in 2014. The team’s backbone remains the same that got crowned in Brazil four years ago but they have lost tremendous leadership in both Philip Lahm and Bastian Schwensteiger who have since retired. Their current leader, Manuel Neuer, will arrive at Brazil having seen zero match minutes so far this year due to an injury, and could even be left out of the first games as fellow German goalkeeper Ter Stegen has been performing consistently good and has seen many minutes with club Barcelona. So what could be the fate of the Mannschaft in Russia?

The German team are always one to consider for winning the tournament. Since being knocked out in the group stage of the Euro 2004, they have reached at least the semifinals in every tournament they have participated, the last major title being the Confederations Cup of last year, which they won using their B-side against CONMEBOL champions Chile.

The Germans are incredibly disciplined and consistent. Joachim Löw, their manager, has been at the helm since Jurgen Klinsmann left the position after the World Cup in 2006, and even before that, he was Klinsmann’s assistant, providing him with one of the longest runs at the helm of a national team. The German side is also one of the best balanced, being able to both maintain possession of the ball and deliver deadly counterattacks against their opponents. They have a strong back line with Hümmels and Boateng, and two of the best goalkeepers in the world, Neuer and Ter Stegen; an incredible midfield run by Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira and Mezut Ozil, and an efficient attack with Thomas Müller. Absent from this year’s World Cup will also be all-time top goalscorer Miroslav Klose.

The Germans are physically imposing, but they don’t have any shortage of talent either. Their tall, muscular players are also good with the ball and they don’t rely on bombing the area looking for a header like teams such as England do. The Germans often reach their opponent’s area by passing the ball and shooting on target from just a few meters away.

Perhaps their most important attribute, however, is their discipline. Germany famously built ahead of time a complex in Brazil where they had all the facilities they needed, instead of checking into hotels. Their entire football system has also been set up in such a way that it allows for the maximum amount of international soccer success. Just like Spain started doing the past decade, the backbone of their players are used to each other since they share the same two or three clubs, which allows for maximum compatibility. Bayern Munich, Germany’s most-winning club is the foundation of the national team, just like Barcelona and Real Madrid are for the Spanish side. The failure to set up a system like this, has been what has prevented national teams such as England from reaching international success despite having some of the best soccer players in the world.

How far Germany goes in the 2018 Russia World Cup remains to be seen, but it’s hard to picture them failing to reach the semifinals and even the final. Anything less than retaining the World Cup title could be considered a failure for the Germans but they surely don’t lack any motivation or talent to do so.