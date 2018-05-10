World Cup Wednesday: Will the Germans retain the title?

Since the World Cup saw its first edition in Uruguay in 1930, only Brazil has been able to retain the world title winning back to back in 1958 and 1962. This year, Germany could repeat the feat for only the second time ever in soccer history and at the same time catch up with Brazil as the national team with the most World Cup titles, tying the Brazilians with 5.
But is the German team as strong as it was in 2014? And more importantly, can they still beat their main contenders? They recently lost a friendly match to Brazil and got kicked out of the Euro 2016 in semifinals by France, whom they had beaten in 2014. The team’s backbone remains the same that got crowned in Brazil four years ago but they have lost tremendous leadership in both Philip Lahm and Bastian Schwensteiger who have since retired. Their current leader, Manuel Neuer, will arrive at Brazil having seen zero match minutes so far this year due to an injury, and could even be left out of the first games as fellow German goalkeeper Ter Stegen has been performing consistently good and has seen many minutes with club Barcelona. So what could be the fate of the Mannschaft in Russia?
The German team are always one to consider for winning the tournament. Since being knocked out in the group stage of the Euro 2004, they have reached at least the semifinals in every tournament they have participated, the last major title being the Confederations Cup of last year, which they won using their B-side against CONMEBOL champions Chile.
The Germans are incredibly disciplined and consistent. Joachim Löw, their manager, has been at the helm since Jurgen Klinsmann left the position after the World Cup in 2006, and even before that, he was Klinsmann’s assistant, providing him with one of the longest runs at the helm of a national team. The German side is also one of the best balanced, being able to both maintain possession of the ball and deliver deadly counterattacks against their opponents. They have a strong back line with Hümmels and Boateng, and two of the best goalkeepers in the world, Neuer and Ter Stegen; an incredible midfield run by Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira and Mezut Ozil, and an efficient attack with Thomas Müller. Absent from this year’s World Cup will also be all-time top goalscorer Miroslav Klose.
The Germans are physically imposing, but they don’t have any shortage of talent either. Their tall, muscular players are also good with the ball and they don’t rely on bombing the area looking for a header like teams such as England do. The Germans often reach their opponent’s area by passing the ball and shooting on target from just a few meters away.
Perhaps their most important attribute, however, is their discipline. Germany famously built ahead of time a complex in Brazil where they had all the facilities they needed, instead of checking into hotels. Their entire football system has also been set up in such a way that it allows for the maximum amount of international soccer success. Just like Spain started doing the past decade, the backbone of their players are used to each other since they share the same two or three clubs, which allows for maximum compatibility. Bayern Munich, Germany’s most-winning club is the foundation of the national team, just like Barcelona and Real Madrid are for the Spanish side. The failure to set up a system like this, has been what has prevented national teams such as England from reaching international success despite having some of the best soccer players in the world.
How far Germany goes in the 2018 Russia World Cup remains to be seen, but it’s hard to picture them failing to reach the semifinals and even the final. Anything less than retaining the World Cup title could be considered a failure for the Germans but they surely don’t lack any motivation or talent to do so.
Miércoles de Mundial: ¿Podrán los alemanes retener el título?
Desde que la Copa del Mundo vio su primera edición en Uruguay en 1930, solo Brasil ha podido retener el título mundial en 1962. Este año, Alemania podría repetir la hazaña por segunda vez en la historia del fútbol y al mismo tiempo, alcanzar a Brasil como el equipo nacional con más títulos de la Copa Mundial, empatando a los brasileños con 5.
¿Pero es el equipo alemán tan fuerte como lo fue en 2014? Y, lo que es más importante, ¿aún pueden vencer a sus principales contendientes? Recientemente perdieron un partido amistoso con Brasil y fueron eliminados de la Eurocopa 2016 en semifinales por Francia, a quien vencieron en 2014. La columna vertebral del equipo sigue siendo la misma que se coronó en Brasil hace cuatro años, pero han perdido un tremendo liderazgo en ambos Philip Lahm y Bastian Schwensteiger que se han retirado desde entonces. Su líder actual, Manuel Neuer, llegará a Brasil después de haber visto cero minutos de partido en lo que va de este año debido a una lesión, e incluso podría quedar fuera de los primeros juegos ya que el guardameta alemán Ter Stegen ha estado jugando consistentemente bien y ha visto muchos minutos con el club Barcelona. Entonces, ¿cuál podría ser el destino de la Mannschaft en Rusia?
El equipo alemán es siempre uno a considerar para ganar el torneo. Desde que fueron eliminados en la fase de grupos de la Eurocopa 2004, han alcanzado al menos las semifinales en todos los torneos en los que han participado; el último gran título fue la Copa Confederaciones del año pasado, la cual ganaron utilizando su lado B contra el campeón de la CONMEBOL, Chile.
Los alemanes son increíblemente disciplinados y consistentes. Joachim Löw, su director técnico, ha estado al mando desde que Jurgen Klinsmann dejó la posición después de la Copa del Mundo en 2006, e incluso antes de eso, fue asistente de Klinsmann, propor-cionándole una de las carreras más largas al frente de un equipo nacional. El equipo alemán también es uno de los mejor equilibrados, ya que es capaz de mantener la posesión del balón y lanzar contraataques mortales contra sus oponentes. Tienen una sólida línea defensiva con Hümmels y Boateng, y dos de los mejores porteros del mundo, Neuer y Ter Stegen; un centro del campo increíble dirigido por Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira y Mezut Ozil, y un ataque eficiente con el delantero Thomas Müller. Ausente de la Copa del Mundo de este año también estará el máximo goleador de todos los tiempos, Miroslav Klose.
Los alemanes son físicamente imponentes, pero tampoco carecen de talento. Sus jugadores altos y musculosos también son buenos con el balón y no confían en bombardear el área buscando un cabezazo como lo hacen equipos como Inglaterra. Los alemanes a menudo alcanzan el área de su oponente al pasar la pelota y disparan a portería desde solo unos pocos metros de distancia.
Quizás su atributo más importante, sin embargo, sea su disciplina. Alemania construyó con anticipación un complejo en Brasil donde tenían todas las instalaciones que necesitaban, en lugar de alojarse en hoteles. Todo su sistema de fútbol también se ha configurado de tal manera que permite la máxima cantidad de éxito futbolístico internacional. Al igual que España comenzó a hacer la década pasada, la columna vertebral de sus jugadores están acostumbrados el uno al otro, ya que comparten los mismos dos o tres clubes, lo que permite una máxima compatibilidad. El Bayern Múnich, el club más ganador de Alemania, es la base del equipo nacional, al igual que el Barcelona y el Real Madrid lo son para el equipo español. La falla al establecer un sistema como este, ha sido lo que ha impedido que equipos nacionales como Inglaterra alcancen el éxito internacional a pesar de tener algunos de los mejores jugadores de fútbol en el mundo.
Queda por ver hasta dónde llega Alemania en la Copa Mundial Rusia 2018, pero es difícil imaginar que no lleguen a las semifinales e incluso a la final. Cualquier cosa menos que retener el título de la Copa del Mundo podría considerarse un fracaso para los alemanes, pero lo que es seguro es que no carecen de ninguna motivación o talento para hacerlo.