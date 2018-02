Would You Know How to Save A Loved One from An Overdose?

Jefferson County, Mo. – What would you do if someone you love overdosed on heroin or another opioid drug? Would you know how to save their life?

A local group is teaching people to do just that. The non-profit NCADA is training people to be ready for a worst-case scenario. And with staggering numbers of overdose deaths in the St. Louis area, one family said the message is personal.

Surrounded by first responders at the Hillsboro Civic Center, Art and Beth Deno listened to instructors talk about ways to identify an opioid overdose. The lesson hit home for them.

“It was hard for us, you know, because it brought back a lot of memories of our son laying there,” said Art.

The Denos lost their son, Austin, to an overdose in 2016. Art and Beth started a foundation, ACPD, in Austin’s name. They dedicate their time to fighting overdoses and getting people with substance use disorder into treatment.

The Denos’ mission led them to the training where everyday people can learn to use naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, to stop an overdose.

“I think everyone should know how to save a life,” said Beth.

Brandon Costerison, project director of the MO-HOPE Project, says successfully fighting the opioid epidemic takes more than just treatment after an overdose. It also takes prevention and education.

“Everyone has a role to play,” said Costerison. “We can all help make things better. And people with knowledge are able to save lives. Because, let’s face it. At the end of the day, people who are dead, don’t get into recovery.”

“It’s just a beautiful thing they’re doing, and I encourage everyone to get this training. Because the more people who are aware, the more people we can help,” said Art.

The Denos’ group is now working to distribute naloxone to anyone who may need it.

The training you saw is absolutely free. Just contact NCADA for more information. The non-profit also distributes naloxone to people without insurance.