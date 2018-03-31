Wounded Arnold police officer makes breakthrough in recovery

Ryan O’Connor, 44, stood on his own for the first time since he was shot in the back of the head on December 5, by a burglary suspect.

Fox2No2 St. Louis is reporting that the breakthrough came at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, where the officer is being treated for brain injuries.

The husband and father of four had doctors initially unsure that he would survive but he’s been able to make significant progress due to the specialized medical treatment and therapy he has received.

Since being admitted at Craig Hospital in January, O’Connor has begun to move and speak, and now to stand on his own two feet. O’Connor and his family have been at the hospital for about three months now.