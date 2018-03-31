Wounded Arnold police officer makes breakthrough in recovery

Ryan O’Connor, 44, stood on his own for the first time since he was shot in the back of the head on December 5, by a burglary suspect.
Fox2No2 St. Louis is reporting that the breakthrough came at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, where the officer is being treated for brain injuries.
The husband and father of four had doctors initially unsure that he would survive but he’s been able to make significant progress due to the specialized medical treatment and therapy he has received.
Since being admitted at Craig Hospital in January, O’Connor has begun to move and speak, and now to stand on his own two feet. O’Connor and his family have been at the hospital for about three months now.
Oficial de policía herido de Arnold avanza en recuperación
Ryan O’Connor, de 44 años, se puso de pie por primera vez desde que un sospechoso de robo le disparara en la parte posterior de la cabeza el pasado 5 de diciembre.
Fox2Now St. Louis informa que el avance se produjo en el Hospital Craig en Englewood, Colorado, donde el agente está siendo tratado por lesiones cerebrales.
El esposo y padre de cuatro tenía a los médicos inicialmente inseguros de que fuera a sobrevivir, pero pudo progresar significativamente debido al tratamiento médico especializado y la terapia que ha recibido.
Desde que ingresó en el Hospital Craig en enero, O’Connor ha comenzado a moverse y hablar, y ahora a pararse por propia cuenta. O’Connor y su familia han estado en el hospital durante aproximadamente tres meses.