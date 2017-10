Yadier Molina Hand Delivers Supplies in Puerto Rico

St. Louis, MO. October 17 – Yadier Molina’s season ended just two weeks ago, but he clearly hasn’t had an off day since. The St. Louis Cardinals catcher is in his home town of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, and delivering multiple truckloads of supplies to the hurricane victims.

He’s been sharing photos of the efforts being made by his nonprofit organization, Fundacion 4, which has raised more than $150,000 though a GoFundMe account. His wife, Wanda, first set up the page in mid-September, after Hurricane Maria ravaged the country. It is reported that 84 percent of the country is still without electricity, and many don’t have clean drinking water.