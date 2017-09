‘You break a window, you’re going to be behind bars’, Gov. Greitens

St. Louis, MO. September 18 – After the second consecutive night of peaceful daytime protests devolving into violence in St. Louis, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens promised criminal action against those who caused property damage or violence.

About 10 people were arrested in the Delmar Loop overnight Saturday following a protest over the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, according to University City police.

Police said windows on 23 businesses were broken, and people threw water bottles, rocks, paint and garbage can lids.

Greitens addressed the incidents on his Facebook page in a post at 2:42 a.m. Sunday.

“In the past, our leaders let people break windows, loot, start fires. They let them do it. Not this time,” the post said, alluding to the unrest in Ferguson in 2014.

Greitens said vandals will face felony charges.

“Criminals, listen up,” the post said. “You break a window, you’re going to be behind bars. It’s that simple.”