YOUNG CATHOLIC MUSICIANS TO PERFORM

40TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT

ST. LOUIS – The Young Catholic Musicians will hold its 40th annual Christmas Concert on Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29 at Seven Holy Founders Church (6741 Rock Hill Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123) from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m.

The concert of sacred music, both classical and contemporary, will also feature a narration written by Rev. Bruce Forman, pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Soulard and director of the Young Catholic Musicians. Monsignor Dennis Stehly, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of St. Louis & Moderator of the Curia who will read the narration on Thursday, December 28, and Mrs. Theresa Ruzicka, President of Catholic Charities of St. Louis, will read the narration on Friday, December 29.

The Young Catholic Musicians perform two concerts during the year. The Christmas concert, including a weekend tour in January, is followed by a spring concert featuring popular and patriotic music performed in May. The young people also perform this concert during a nine-day tour the second week of June. The group has performed in places like New York City, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Orlando, Denver, and New Orleans.

The Young Catholic Musicians learn quality liturgical music, arranged for full orchestra and choir. Once each month, the young people lead the music for Mass at various churches. The choir gives strong vocal support to the congregation during Mass, encouraging full and active participation, while the orchestra enhances and energizes the sung prayer.

Tickets for the Christmas concert are $10.00 for reserved seating and $5.00 each for general admission seating. More information can be found at archstl.org/musicians.