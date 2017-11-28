Youth Pastor Charged With Killing Three Family Members Thanksgiving Night

Chester, VA – A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, step-daughter and his step-daughter’s boyfriend Thanksgiving night.
According to police, 58-year-old Christopher Gattis shot and killed 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis, 30-year-old Candice Kunze and 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn.
Gattis is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail for the triple-murder and will make his first court appearance Monday morning.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Dogwood Ridge Court off Harrowgate Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
911 recordings described a horrific scene:
“I have one detained; be advised he shot three people … I got one male subject on the ground. He’s got two gunshots to the stomach … Sir, we have two females down in the kitchen.”
When officers arrived, they found Buthorn’s body in the front yard. Inside, Jeanett Gattis and Kunze were also found dead.
Jeanett Gattis worked at Napier Realtors in accounting for 15 years.
“She was a wonderful employee. She had been with us over 15 years, very dedicated. It’s just tragic beyond words really. I don’t really know what to say. And she was wonderful lady. I’m shocked,” said Jim Napier.
The suspect, Christopher Gattis, is a youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church.
Grace Lutheran Church leaders tell NBC 12 they’re denying all media inquiries until further notice to let church-goers grieve.
On Friday, neighbors were trying to grasp what happened.
“It’s just tragic, and I’m shocked. I don’t even know what to say,” said Larry Patton. “All the blue lights down the street all night long, I’m still awake. I couldn’t sleep.”
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the victims’ family.
Patton says his mind was focused on the family he knows inside.
“They’re just the type of people who would do anything for you,” he said.
Patton says a husband and wife, their daughter and her boyfriend were living in the home.
“They welcomed us when we were moving in,” he said. “We went over had a couple glasses of wine.”
Patton says the crime doesn’t make sense and still has a lot of questions.
Pastor juvenil es acusado de asesinar a tres miembros de su familia en la noche de Acción de Gracias
Chester, VA – Un pastor juvenil de Chester fue acusado con tres cargos de asesinato después de que la policía dijera que disparó y mató a su esposa, su hijastra y al novio de su hijastra en la noche de Acción de Gracias.
Según la policía, Christopher Gattis, de 58 años, disparó y mató a Jeanett Gattis, de 58 años, Candice Kunze, de 30, y Andrew Buthorn, de 36.
Gattis se encuentra detenido en la prisión regional de Riverside por el triple asesinato y hará su primera comparecencia ante el tribunal el lunes por la mañana.
La policía respondió a la cuadra 1400 de Dogwood Ridge Court en Harrowgate Road alrededor de las 11:30 p.m. del jueves.
Las grabaciones del 911 describieron una escena horrible:
“Tengo a una persona bajo custodia, quien disparó a tres personas… Tengo un sujeto masculino en el suelo. Tiene dos disparos en el estómago… Señor, tenemos a dos mujeres tiradas en la cocina”.
Cuando llegaron los agentes, encontraron el cuerpo de Buthorn en el patio delantero. En el interior, Jeanett Gattis y Kunze también fueron encontradas muertas.
Jeanett Gattis trabajó en Napier Realtors en contabilidad durante 15 años.
“Era una empleada maravillosa. Estuvo con nosotros por más de 15 años, era muy dedicada. Esto es realmente trágico, más allá de las palabras. Realmente no sé qué decir. Y fue una dama maravillosa. Estoy sorprendido”, dijo Jim Napier.
El sospechoso, Christopher Gattis, es un pastor juvenil de la iglesia Luterana Grace.
Los líderes de la iglesia Luterana Grace comentaron a NBC 12 que no están respondiendo las preguntas de los medios hasta nuevo aviso para permitir que los feligreses pasen su luto.
El viernes, los vecinos estaban tratando de comprender lo que sucedió.
“Es simplemente trágico, y estoy conmocionado. Ni siquiera sé qué decir”, dijo Larry Patton. “Todas las luces azules de las patrullas encendidas en la calle me mantuvieron despierto toda la noche. No pude dormir”.
Los amigos han creado una página de GoFundMe para ayudar a la familia de las víctimas.
Patton dice que su mente estaba centrada en la familia que conoce desde dentro.
“Son simplemente el tipo de personas que harían cualquier cosa por ti”, dijo.
Patton dice que un esposo y su esposa, su hija y su novio vivían en el hogar.
“Nos dieron la bienvenida cuando nos mudamos”, dijo. “Fuimos a tomar un par de copas de vino”.
Patton dice que el crimen no tiene sentido y todavía tiene muchas preguntas.