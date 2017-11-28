Youth Pastor Charged With Killing Three Family Members Thanksgiving Night

Chester, VA – A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, step-daughter and his step-daughter’s boyfriend Thanksgiving night.

According to police, 58-year-old Christopher Gattis shot and killed 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis, 30-year-old Candice Kunze and 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn.

Gattis is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail for the triple-murder and will make his first court appearance Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Dogwood Ridge Court off Harrowgate Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

911 recordings described a horrific scene:

“I have one detained; be advised he shot three people … I got one male subject on the ground. He’s got two gunshots to the stomach … Sir, we have two females down in the kitchen.”

When officers arrived, they found Buthorn’s body in the front yard. Inside, Jeanett Gattis and Kunze were also found dead.

Jeanett Gattis worked at Napier Realtors in accounting for 15 years.

“She was a wonderful employee. She had been with us over 15 years, very dedicated. It’s just tragic beyond words really. I don’t really know what to say. And she was wonderful lady. I’m shocked,” said Jim Napier.

The suspect, Christopher Gattis, is a youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church.

Grace Lutheran Church leaders tell NBC 12 they’re denying all media inquiries until further notice to let church-goers grieve.

On Friday, neighbors were trying to grasp what happened.

“It’s just tragic, and I’m shocked. I don’t even know what to say,” said Larry Patton. “All the blue lights down the street all night long, I’m still awake. I couldn’t sleep.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the victims’ family.

Patton says his mind was focused on the family he knows inside.

“They’re just the type of people who would do anything for you,” he said.

Patton says a husband and wife, their daughter and her boyfriend were living in the home.

“They welcomed us when we were moving in,” he said. “We went over had a couple glasses of wine.”

Patton says the crime doesn’t make sense and still has a lot of questions.