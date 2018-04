YouTube shooter suspect leaves three injured; was “angry over video postings”

Police have identified Nasim Aghdam, 39, as the shooter that attacked yesterday YouTube facilities in San Bruno, California, leaving a man and two women injured with gunshot wounds. The attacker shot herself dead.

Officials have said that two of the injured, a 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, remain in critical condition at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The third injured in the shooting, a 27-year-old woman, was reported stable. There had been rumors that the man shot was Aghdam’s boyfriend, but police later said that, “at this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted.”

The scene Tuesday afternoon was one of panic. Police arrived at 12:48 to find a “chaotic scene”, with numerous people fleeing. Many employees remained inside, however, and barricaded themselves, like Vadim Lavrusik, who tweeted, “Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.”

The suspect is reported to have approached an outdoor patio and dining area at about lunchtime. Police said officers had “encountered one victim with an apparent gunshot wound at the site and two additional gunshot victims that had fled to a neighboring business.” Inside the complex, police found a woman, the suspect, dead from a gunshot wound that appeared self-inflicted.

Aghdam described herself as a vegan bodybuilder who continuously complained that YouTube was filtering her content, leading to fewer views and thus, to fewer monetary gains. On her website, she ranted by saying that, “videos of targeted users are filtered and merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos.” Her YouTube channel has since been deleted, but her rants have been posted in Twitter. Aghdam also wrote that “there is no equal growth opportunity on YouTube or any other video sharing site. Your channel will grow if they want to!”