Zach Winkler Young Businessman

By Fabian Johnson

Young entrepreneurs all over the world are making their presence known as a junior at the University of Harris-Stowe studying Business and Management. I plan on owning my own restaurant business, with dreams of a business one day.

I looked into a St. Louis small business book & found a guy named Zach Winkler. Zach is a 20 something entrepreneur who has graduated from the University of Missouri & the owner of the app SafeTrek. Safetrek was developed by college students for college students. “ If anyone ever tell you that running a business is easy they lied.” says Winkler, “ The App started off as a parking spot helper while on campus at Mizzou, but then we start wondering how can me make the world safe for everyone and not just the college students on this specific campus.” The app was launched in 2013 and Zach went full time into this business in April 2015. If you are feeling unsafe, simply launch the app and hold your thumb down on the safe button.

When you are safe, release your thumb and type in your 4 digit pin number. If the situation turns for the worse and you need help, release your thumb and do not type in your pin – your local police will be notified of your location, name, and emergency. The app was designed to protect people when they are feeling unsafe and with St. Louis being one of the most dangerous cities in America. Zach wants to start here in St. Louis to build his organization. According to the website it states that “After constantly receiving crime report emails and hearing stories from our friends about incidents that were occurring on campus, they decided to tackle the problem that the campus blue light system was failing to solve.”