Zach Winkler Young Businessman
By Fabian Johnson
Young entrepreneurs all over the world are making their presence known as a junior at the University of Harris-Stowe studying Business and Management. I plan on owning my own restaurant business, with dreams of a business one day.
I looked into a St. Louis small business book & found a guy named Zach Winkler. Zach is a 20 something entrepreneur who has graduated from the University of Missouri & the owner of the app SafeTrek. Safetrek was developed by college students for college students. “ If anyone ever tell you that running a business is easy they lied.” says Winkler, “ The App started off as a parking spot helper while on campus at Mizzou, but then we start wondering how can me make the world safe for everyone and not just the college students on this specific campus.” The app was launched in 2013 and Zach went full time into this business in April 2015. If you are feeling unsafe, simply launch the app and hold your thumb down on the safe button.
When you are safe, release your thumb and type in your 4 digit pin number. If the situation turns for the worse and you need help, release your thumb and do not type in your pin – your local police will be notified of your location, name, and emergency. The app was designed to protect people when they are feeling unsafe and with St. Louis being one of the most dangerous cities in America. Zach wants to start here in St. Louis to build his organization. According to the website it states that “After constantly receiving crime report emails and hearing stories from our friends about incidents that were occurring on campus, they decided to tackle the problem that the campus blue light system was failing to solve.”
Zach Winkler Joven Empresario
Por Fabian Johnson
Jóvenes empresarios de todo el mundo están haciendo su presencia conocida como yo un junior en la Universidad de Harris-Stowe estudiando Negocios y Gestión. Planeo tener mi propio negocio de restaurantes, con sueños de negocios algun día. Busqué en un libro de negocios de St. Louis y encontré a un chico llamado Zach Winkler. Zach es un empresario de 20 años que se ha graduado de la Universidad de Missouri y es propietario de la aplicación SafeTrek. Safetrek fue desarrollado por estudiantes universitarios para estudiantes universitarios. “Si alguien te dice que correr un negocio es fácil, mintieron”. Dice Winkler, “La aplicación comenzó como un ayudante en el campus en Mizzou, pero luego empezamos a preguntarnos cómo puedo hacer que el mundo sea seguro para todos y no sólo para los estudiantes universitarios en este campus específico”.
La aplicación se lanzó en 2013 y Zach se fue a tiempo completo en este negocio en abril de 2015. Si se siente inseguro, simplemente inicie la aplicación y mantenga pulsado el botón de seguridad. Cuando esté a salvo, suelte el pulgar y escriba su número de 4 dígitos. Si la situación empeora y necesita ayuda, suelte el pulgar y no escriba el pin – su policía local será notificada de su ubicación, nombre y emergencia. La aplicación fue diseñada para proteger a las personas cuando se sienten inseguros y con St. Louis siendo una de las ciudades más peligrosas de América. Zach quiere comenzar aquí en St. Louis para construir su organización. Según el sitio web, afirma que “después de recibir constantemente mensajes de correo electrónico de informes de delitos y escuchar historias de nuestros amigos sobre los incidentes que estaban ocurriendo en el campus, decidieron abordar el problema del sistema de luz azul del campus que estaba fallando.