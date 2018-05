Zoo sales tax will be on fall ballot for voters to decide on it

The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday night 5-2 to place the question on the fall ballot of whether the St. Louis County will impose a one-eighth of 1 percent sales tax to support the St. Louis Zoo.

Voters will get to decide on Nov. 6 if they approve the tax, which would give them free admission to an adventure park the zoo plans to build in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that any visitor to the new attraction who doesn’t live in a county that approved the tax, called Proposition Z, would have to pay an admission fee which is yet to be determined in value. The existing zoo in Forest Park currently remains free of admission fees under state law.

The St. Louis Zoo Association, a private nonprofit group said earlier this year that it planned to buy 425 acres with money from two anonymous donors, in order to expand the zoo’s facilities. The zoo plans to devote 175 acres for a safari and wildlife adventure park that could allow for overnight camping, and the remaining 250 acres for a breeding facility.

The measure has brought out people both in favor and against the sales tax.

Tom Sullivan, a local government watchdog from University City who has opposed the tax, said that, “St. Louis County in general and north St. Louis County specifically face some serious issues: failing school districts, crime, homelessness, the list goes on. Not one of these issues will be helped by giving tens of millions of dollars to a zoo that’s already swimming in money”.

In contrast, the majority of the council held firm, saying it was the voters’ decision and not theirs.

Councilwoman Colleen Wasinger, a Republican from the 3rd District said that, “It’s up to all of us to decide whether or not we want to fund these types of institutions, and that’s why I support putting it on the ballot.”