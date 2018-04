Zoo tax moves forward in St. Louis County

A proposal to let St. Louis County voters decide on a 1/8 of 1 percent sales tax to support a St. Louis zoo expansion advanced Tuesday in the St. Louis County Council, as the council voted 4-2 to move the measure forward to a final council vote next week. If the measure gets enough votes, it will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Democrats Sam Page, Hazel Erby and Rochelle Walton Gray and Republican Colleen Wasinger voted in favor, while Republicans Mark Harder and Ernie Trakas voted against. Pat Dolan was absent.

Last year, Missouri passed a law allowing the zoo to ask voters in St. Louis and St. Louis County to raise sales taxes to fund the zoo’s infrastructure needs. The law also allows the zoo to charge admission.

Consensus among voters seems to be a universal reverence for the zoo’s importance for the city and the St. Louis area, but some felt the tax was undesirable and residents should continue to enjoy the facilities free of charge. However, voters in favor of the tax raise said residents should be able to decide if they want the increase to fund the zoo or not.

The zoo plans to establish an overnight camping zone and a breeding facility with the money from the sales tax. The zoo has planned to buy 425 acres from the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters for $7.1 million, money which came from two anonymous donors.