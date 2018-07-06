1 dead and 5 injured in North St. Louis drive-by shooting

St. Louis police are investigating a drive-by shooting where five people were injured and one died. The incident took place in The Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.
The shooting occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Billups. One man died, and two females and two males suffered gunshot wounds.
Authorities said a sports-utility vehicle approached the victims, four of whom were inside a parked sedan in front of a house. A female was standing outside the vehicle and a male was sitting on the front porch of the house. The occupant inside the vehicle then opened fire at the 6 persons.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, one man was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the leg, and both are reported to be in critical condition. Two of the women sustained graze wounds, and the third woman sustained an unspecified injury but was reported stable.
The man who died at the scene has not yet been identified.
Police interviewed witnesses and victims and are seeking the SUV, which drove off after the shooting. One witness said the vehicle was black, but could not provide further details.
1 muerto y 5 heridos en tiroteo en North St. Louis
La policía de St. Louis está investigando un tiroteo perpetrado por un auto desconocido, donde cinco personas resultaron heridas y una murió. El incidente tuvo lugar en el barrio de The Ville en North St. Louis.
El tiroteo ocurrió justo después de las 5:30 p.m. del martes, en la cuadra 1700 de Billups. Un hombre murió y dos mujeres y dos hombres más sufrieron heridas de bala.
Las autoridades dijeron que una camioneta se acercó a las víctimas, cuatro de las cuales estaban dentro de un sedán estacionado frente a una casa. Una mujer estaba parada afuera del vehículo y un hombre estaba sentado en el porche de la casa. El ocupante dentro del vehículo luego abrió fuego contra las 6 personas.
Según el St. Louis Post-Dispatch, un hombre recibió un disparo en el pecho y el otro recibió un disparo en la pierna, y se informa que ambos están en estado crítico. Dos de las mujeres sufrieron heridas por roce y la tercera sufrió una lesión no especificada, pero se informó que estaba estable.
El hombre que murió en la escena aún no ha sido identificado.
La policía entrevistó a testigos y víctimas y está buscando la camioneta, la cual se alejó después del tiroteo. Un testigo dijo que el vehículo era negro, pero no pudo proporcionar más detalles.