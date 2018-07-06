1 dead and 5 injured in North St. Louis drive-by shooting

St. Louis police are investigating a drive-by shooting where five people were injured and one died. The incident took place in The Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.

The shooting occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Billups. One man died, and two females and two males suffered gunshot wounds.

Authorities said a sports-utility vehicle approached the victims, four of whom were inside a parked sedan in front of a house. A female was standing outside the vehicle and a male was sitting on the front porch of the house. The occupant inside the vehicle then opened fire at the 6 persons.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, one man was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the leg, and both are reported to be in critical condition. Two of the women sustained graze wounds, and the third woman sustained an unspecified injury but was reported stable.

The man who died at the scene has not yet been identified.

Police interviewed witnesses and victims and are seeking the SUV, which drove off after the shooting. One witness said the vehicle was black, but could not provide further details.



