12-year-old shot in St. Louis is latest minor to suffer from violence

More than 10 people were shot in St. Louis on Thursday night, among them a 12-year-old girl in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north city.

Fox 2 reports that the girl survived after being grazed in the head by a bullet. She was sitting in a car in front of her house in the 5700 block of Era Avenue. She’s the latest minor in the city and county to suffer from armed violence.

St. Louis has seen a string of children and teens suffer from gun violence. In June, four children died in five days of shootings.

Myiesha Cannon, 16, was shot in the head sitting on her front porch. In the same week, Jason Johnson was shot on Allen near Jefferson Avenue in south St. Louis. The next night, Kennidi Powell, 3, and a six-year-old were shot on Michigan Avenue in south city. Powell died in that shooting.

Charnija Keys, 11, was also shot in thread inside her home on North 20th Street.

Authorities are asking people with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.