14-year-old boy is found shot in the head after carjacking 70-year-old man

A 14-year-old boy was found shot near a stolen car about 30 minute after a carjacking that took place on Monday afternoon, according to St. Louis Police.

The boy was found shot in the head. His condition was not made available right away, but police said he was stable.

The carjacking occurred ion the Greater Ville neighborhood, just before 5 p.m., when the boy and a second robber carjacked a 70-year-old man, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The man was getting out of his Toyota Corolla in the 4500 block of Lexington Avenue when the robbers approached and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint. They got in the victim’s car and left. The victim was not hurt.

At around 5:30 p.m, police were called to the 4200 block of Athlonie Avenue, about a mile away, where they found the 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head next to the stolen Corolla. It was not clear to authorities who shot the boy. He was turned over to juvenile authorities.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.