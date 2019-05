16 people shot during violent weekend in St. Louis

St. Louis saw a violent weekend in which 16 people were shot on Saturday and Sunday in 10 separate incidents. Two people died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an eight-grade football star was shot to death at a party in Venice, and another man was wounded by gunfire in what authorities said appeared to be a drug transaction in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said over the weekend that crime numbers were going down. His remarks were at a crime prevention summit.

“I’m going strictly on the data, which shows crime overall is down 22 percent compared to last year at this time. Yes, there have been some really sensational shootings, but we are better and safer than this time last year,” said Hayden.

The police department released only a few details about the shootings on Saturday and Sunday. A department spokeswoman said officers will provide more information to the public and media on Monday.