THE MAGIC OF WISDOM
Lectures Perth, Western Australial, 1951 – 1952
By Serge Raynaud de la Ferrière
The following is the beginning of the talk delivered by Dr. Serge Raynaud de la Ferrière, Regent of the Universal Great Brotherhood at the first meeting of the Rangoon Branch of the Universal Great Brotherhood, on the 19th September 1950 at 5:30 P.M. I wish you to understand that this is not a class on occultism, symbolism, and such like subjects. It is not possible for me to have a class on any subject, because I am not going to stay here long, as I am only passing through Burma for another country. We do not know from where we have come, why we are here and where we are going. If a man knows these three things, then he knows everything. There are different concepts about from where we have come. One concept is that we are composed of seven different bodies coming from 7 different planets. But to know one concept is not sufficient. So long as we have one label, such as Mason, Buddhist, Hindu, Christian, we can only have one particular concept concerned, and not all conceptions of it. But that is the way and that is the key. We have to follow this traditional path; and this is the path followed by the initiate school. What I am going to tell you today is not exactly the TRUTH; it is not possible to give the light immediately; you have to go very slowly. It is only the different concepts that I am going to give you today. From the beginning of the world there existed a group of initiates or masters. I am not speaking of the masters of the astral plane; I am speaking of those who existed in the physical plane. In the beginning of the world the first idea was to form into a group. In the beginning of the world there were not such problems as we have today; there were no problems such as earning a livelihood and so on. Hence they could devote more time for study. You must admit that you must come from somewhere, from God or from atom or from anywhere. So, the
first people who have come from the original and who were adepts were so very near the original source that they had all knowledge. Gradually as time advanced this knowledge was only hold by the initiates. These initiates gave the knowledge stage by stage. Every two thousand years, the disciples of the first initiated masters, come to the Earth to teach humanity. So in every two thousand years humanity receives a new mission from a group of people so that the traditional Truth may not be forgotten. A new group has now been started for such purpose. It started in 1947 and is known as the Aquarian Mission.
The Magic of Wisdom.
Rangoon 19th sep. 1950
We receive the first teachings of the masters in this group. You must understand you do not come to this group out of curiosity. It is not a new philosophy that we are going to teach. What is required is the application of knowledge gained by studies. We learned so that we may be able to teach others. We can thus gradually bring all humanity in one brotherhood without distinction of religion, sex or color. Everybody will be taught to be able to teach in turn and if possible we will teach the animals as well. Everybody in the human plane is the same, the only difference is in vibration. In the beginning there was an idea, and this idea was put into writing. The first people wrote from bottom upwards. This is known as the BOUSTROPHEDON writing. This were used by the Ka-o-mo-als, one of the first Negro races. Then we have people writing from top to bottom. These are the Asiatic writings of the Mongols, the Chinese. Then we have people who write from the right to left. These are Semitic races, such as the Hebrews, Assyrians, Iranians, etc. They write from the east to the west because they think knowledge comes from the east in the same way as the sun which rises in the east. Then we have the Occidental people who write from the left from the right. So, you see the black skinned race, the yellow skinned race, the semitic race and the white skinned race all meeting together in the form of a cross. So you see that the symbol of the cross is not something new, or something Christian. This symbol existed 25.000 years ago in the MAYA civilization. We see this symbol in the north of India, in the Himalayas, and elsewhere. Then we have the concept of the positive and the negative, the masculinity and the femininity. In the Hindu religion they have the lingam as the positive sign and the yoni as the negative sign. It teaches us that nothing can be born without the two polarities. Human beings are born with the force of man and woman. The light of electricity comes from the positive and the negative poles. The two polarities in science and religion are the same. The cross is not the sign of Jesus of Nazareth only. It shows Purusha and Prakriti of the Hindu philosophy also. In this cross, I Have shown the arrow heads to give you an idea of the four different races, the four different symbols and the four different writings. They all converge on one center. In that is the ancient mystery, the traditional initiation. There are four elements in everything, fire, water, air and earth. These are the four physical elements. We then have the ethereal and other forms. We find these four elements in this cross. We see also the symbol of these elements.
The symbol of water is the triangle It is represented by O.
The air is represented by the triangle which is shown as R.
The symbol of fire is the triangle with its point to the top and is represented by A.
The symbol of earth is the triangle with a line across It is represented by T.
The Boustrophedon writing is a symbol of the black race (Bull Age). In opposition to it we find the writing of the Mongol, the Chinese race. (It was in the time of the Scorpio Age). The Semitic is the Lion Age and the occidental the Aquarian Age (to know, to will, to dare and to keep silence). What is the conception of the macrocosm? What is the Zodiac? There are different conceptions about the beginning of the universe. According to astronomy, in the beginning there was a big mass of fire. From this fire sprang out sparks of itself due to movement. This turned round and little by little it cooled down. This is the origin of the planets and the stars moving around the sun which is in the center of the universe. Around it we can see Mercury which makes a revolution round the Sun in 88 days. The Venus makes a round in 224 days, the Earth in 365 days, the Mars in 687 days, Jupiter 11 years, Saturn in 30 years, Urano in 84 years, Neptune in 164 years, and then Pluto the last planet of our Sun system, in 248 years. So round the Sun these planets are always revolving, round the planets are also satellites, like the Moon of the Earth. The moon takes 28 days to make a round of our world. Some planets have more than one moon, for instance Uranus have five moons, Jupiter 5, Mars 2, Saturn 10, Neptune one moon so big. A “constellation” means an amalgamation of stars. Thousands of stars make one constellation. There are many constellations in the universe, but there are 12 constellations more important to us than the others. They are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Escorpio, Sagittarius, Cappricornus, Aquarius, Pisces. The signs are, ram, bull, twins, crab, lion, virgin, balance or scales, scorpion, archer, capricorn or goat, water career an fishes. These 12 constellations make the Zodiac. “Zodiac” means animal round. We know that the sun is the center of the universe. When the Earth goes round the Sun it appears that the Sun goes round the Earth. So when we say that the Sun is in the Virgo, we understand that the Earth is in the Aquarius. If we look from the center of the universe (the sun), then we look in the heliocentric way, and if we look from this planet, it is in the geocentric way. In this planet, our Earth, 7 parts are composed of water
and 3 of earth. There are 4 elements, and 3 times 4 elements makes 12 signs of the zodiac.
* * *
LA MAGIA DE LA SABIDURÍA
Conferencias Perth, Western Australial, 1951 – 1952
Por Serge Raynaud de la Ferrière
El siguiente es el comienzo de la charla pronunciada por el Dr. Serge Raynaud de la Ferrière, Regente de la Gran Hermandad Universal en la primera reunión de la Rama Rangún de la Gran Hermandad Universal, el 19 de septiembre de 1950 a las 5:30 p.m. Deseo que entiendas que esta no es una clase sobre ocultismo, simbolismo y temas similares. No es posible para mí tener una clase sobre ningún tema, porque no me quedaré aquí mucho tiempo, ya que solo estoy de paso por Birmania para otro país.
No sabemos por dónde hemos venido, por qué estamos aquí y hacia dónde vamos. Si un hombre conoce estas tres cosas, entonces él sabe todo. Hay diferentes conceptos acerca de dónde hemos venido. Un concepto es que estamos compuestos por siete cuerpos diferentes que provienen de 7 planetas diferentes. Pero conocer un concepto no es suficiente. Mientras tengamos una etiqueta, como Mason, budista, hindú, cristiana, solo podemos tener un concepto en particular y no todas las concepciones de la misma. Pero ese es el camino y esa es la clave. Tenemos que seguir este camino tradicional; y este es el camino seguido por la escuela iniciada. Lo que les voy a decir hoy no es exactamente la VERDAD; no es posible dar la luz de inmediato; tienes que ir muy despacio son solo los diferentes conceptos que les voy a dar hoy. Desde el comienzo del mundo existió un grupo de iniciados o maestros. No estoy hablando de los maestros del
plano astral; Estoy hablando de aquellos que existieron en el plano físico. En el comienzo del mundo, la primera idea fue formar un grupo. En el comienzo del mundo no hubo problemas como los que tenemos hoy; no hubo problemas, como ganarse la vida, etc. Por lo tanto, podrían dedicar más tiempo al estudio. Debes admitir que debes venir de algún lugar, de Dios o de un átomo o de cualquier lugar. Entonces, las primeras personas que vinieron del original y que eran adeptos estaban tan cerca de la fuente original que tenían todo el conocimiento. Poco a poco, a medida que el tiempo avanzaba, este conocimiento solo lo tenían los iniciados. Estos iniciados dieron el conocimiento etapa por etapa. Cada dos mil años, los discípulos de los primeros maestros iniciados, vienen a la Tierra para enseñar a la humanidad. Entonces, cada dos mil años, la humanidad recibe una nueva misión de un grupo de personas para que la verdad tradicional no se olvide. Se ha iniciado un nuevo grupo para tal fin. Comenzó en 1947 y se conoce como la Misión de Acuario.
Rangún el 19 de septiembre 1950
Recibimos las primeras enseñanzas de los maestros en este grupo. Debes entender que no vienes a este grupo por curiosidad. No es una nueva filosofía que vamos a enseñar. Lo que se requiere es la aplicación del conocimiento adquirido por los estudios. Aprendimos para que podamos enseñar a otros. Podemos, así, llevar gradualmente a toda la humanidad a una hermandad sin distinción de religión, sexo o color. A todos se les enseñará a ser capaces de enseñar a su vez y si es posible, les enseñaremos a los animales también. Todos en el plano humano son iguales, la única diferencia está en la vibración. Al principio hubo una idea, y esta idea se puso por escrito. Las primeras personas escribieron de abajo hacia arriba. Esto se conoce como la escritura BOUSTROPHEDON. Esto fue utilizado por los Ka-o-mo-als, una de las primeras razas negras. Entonces tenemos gente escribiendo de arriba a abajo. Estas son las escrituras asiáticas de los mongoles, los chinos. Entonces tenemos personas que escriben de derecha a izquierda. Estas son razas semíticas, como los hebreos, asirios, iraníes, etc. Escriben desde el este al oeste porque creen que el conocimiento viene del este del mismo modo que el sol que se eleva en el este. Luego tenemos a los occidentales que escriben desde la izquierda desde la derecha. Entonces, ves la raza de piel negra, la raza de piel amarilla, la raza semítica y la raza de piel blanca, todos reunidos en forma de cruz. Entonces ves que el símbolo de la cruz no es algo nuevo, o algo cristiano. Este símbolo existió hace 25,000 años en la civilización MAYA. Vemos este símbolo en el norte de la India, en el Himalaya y en otros lugares. Entonces tenemos el concepto de lo positivo y lo negativo, la masculinidad y la feminidad. En la religión hindú tienen el lingam como el signo positivo y el yoni como el signo negativo. Nos enseña que nada puede nacer sin las dos polaridades. Los seres humanos nacen con la fuerza del hombre y la mujer. La luz de la electricidad proviene de los polos positivo y negativo. Las dos polaridades en la ciencia y la religión son las mismas. La cruz no es solo el signo de Jesús de Nazaret. Muestra Purusha y Prakriti de la filosofía hindú también. En esta cruz, He mostrado las cabezas de las flechas para darte una idea de las cuatro razas diferentes, los cuatro símbolos diferentes y las cuatro escrituras diferentes. Todos convergen en un centro. En eso está el misterio antiguo, la iniciación tradicional. Hay cuatro elementos en todo, fuego, agua, aire y tierra. Estos son los cuatro elementos físicos. Entonces tenemos la etérea y otras formas. Encontramos estos cuatro elementos en esta cruz. Vemos también el símbolo de estos elementos.
El símbolo del agua es el triángulo. Está representado por O.
El aire está representado por el triángulo que se muestra como R.
El símbolo del fuego es el triángulo con su punto hacia la parte superior y está representado por UN.
El símbolo de la tierra es el triángulo con una línea a través Está representado por T.
La escritura Boustrophedon es un símbolo de la raza negra (Bull Age). En oposición a esto, encontramos la escritura de los mongoles, la raza china. (Fue en el tiempo de la Era de Escorpio). El Semitico es la Era del León y el Oeste la Era de Acuario (para saber, querer, atreverse y guardar silencio). ¿Cuál es la concepción del macrocosmos? ¿Qué es el zodíaco? Hay diferentes concepciones sobre el comienzo del universo. Según la astronomía, al principio había una gran masa de fuego. De este incendio surgieron chispas de sí mismo debido al movimiento. Esto dio la vuelta y poco a poco se enfrió. Este es el origen de los planetas y las estrellas que se mueven alrededor del sol que está en el centro del universo. A su alrededor podemos ver Mercurio, que hace una revolución alrededor del Sol en 88 días. Venus hace una ronda en 224 días, la Tierra en 365 días, Marte en 687 días, Júpiter 11 años, Saturno en 30 años, Urano en 84 años, Neptuno en 164 años y luego Plutón el último planeta de nuestro sistema solar, en 248 años. Así que alrededor del Sol estos planetas están siempre girando, alrededor de los planetas también son satélites, como la Luna de la Tierra. La luna tarda 28 días en hacer una ronda de nuestro mundo. Algunos planetas tienen más de una luna, por ejemplo, Urano tiene cinco lunas, Júpiter 5, Marte 2, Saturno 10, Neptuno, una luna tan grande. Una “constelación” significa una amalgama de estrellas. Miles de estrellas forman una constelación. Hay muchas constelaciones en el universo, pero hay 12 constelaciones más importantes para nosotros que las demás. Son Aries, Tauro, Géminis, Cáncer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Escorpio, Sagitario, Capricornio, Acuario, Piscis. Los signos son, carnero, toro, gemelos, cangrejo, león, virgen, equilibrio o escamas, escorpión, arquero, capricornio o cabra, carrera de agua y peces. Estas 12 constelaciones hacen el Zodiaco. “Zodíaco” significa ronda de animales. Sabemos que el sol es el centro del universo. Cuando la Tierra gira alrededor del Sol, parece que el Sol gira alrededor de la Tierra. Entonces, cuando decimos que el Sol está en Virgo, entendemos que la Tierra está en el Acuario. Si miramos desde el centro del universo (el sol), miramos en el sentido heliocéntrico, y si miramos desde este planeta, está en la forma geocéntrica. En este planeta, nuestra Tierra, 7 partes están compuestas de agua y 3 de tierra. Hay 4 elementos, y 3 veces 4 elementos hacen 12 signos del zodíaco.