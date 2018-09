Census Data Shows Missouri’s Uninsured Increasing as State Fails to Expand Medicaid

Statement from Lindsey Baker, Director of Research, Missouri Budget Project

Census data released this month shows that Missourians are feeling the consequences of the state’s inaction on Medicaid ex pansion. In 2017, 548,000 Missourians lacked health insurance, making it difficult to work, take care of their families, and be healthy productive members of their communities.

While the uninsured rates in states that expanded Medicaid remained stable, the uninsured rate has increased in states that failed to expand Medicaid, like Missouri.

Fortunately, it’s not too late for Missouri to start taking advantage of the many ways Medicaid makes people’s lives better, while saving the state money and boosting the economy.

States that have expanded Medicaid are saving money because the federal government pays nearly the entire cost of coverage for people newly eligible for Medicaid. In Missouri, for instance, many existing services for pregnant women and people with disabilities or mental health problems are funded solely through state dollars. With Medicaid expansion, the federal government would reimburse 90 percent of these costs. Missouri would save state dollars, even after paying its 10 percent share of Medicaid expansion.

In addition to the benefits to Missouri’s bottom line, health care access for everyone is improved when hospitals can treat fewer uninsured patients, keeping them financially afloat and available to their communities. And in the long-term, kids who receive care through Medicaid do better in school, are likelier to finish high school and attend college. As adults, they earn more and have fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

Missouri’s failure to expand Medicaid is keeping health care out of reach for too many struggling Missourians, costing taxpayers more now, and for years to come.

The Missouri Budget Project is nonprofit public policy organization that analyzes state budget, tax, health and economic issues.