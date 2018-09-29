Four reasons to go to a retreat
BY LAURA POSADA
@PosadaLifeCoach
With this frenetic pace of life, from time to time we need to give ourselves a break, stop for a second, give us a break for the benefit of our physical, mental and spiritual health. Sure, we can take a vacation with the whole family and take us to the pet, but often family vacations, although they are a wonderful moment, can leave us more exhausted than we were at the beginning of the trip.
So I want you to consider making a retreat as an alternative, and here I offer four reasons why this transformative experience may be your best option to give your body, mind and spirit, and in general to your life, that inner peace you need in this moment.
• The retreats are holidays, but with an intention: that is, you will have fun, you will rest, you will laugh, you will probably exercise in an exotic and beautiful place, but you also go with the objective of reflecting on your life, and this is what can really help you look inside yourself and know you more, to know what changes you need to make to feel happier and fuller.
• You will share with people who are in the same search as you: Knowing their lives, cases, circumstances, why they are there, can give you more insight into your own situation. And, in addition, you may make new friendships, which can become a support system for you in the future.
• You have access to professional guidance in many areas: in general, retreats have expert professionals who can offer you techniques, strategies, tips to handle some aspect of your life in particular that is causing you concern or concern, or that you simply want to improve.
• In short, making a retreat is the best gift you can give yourself: it is a time to focus on yourself, to find ways to be a better person. The idea is that you go back home with another perspective and with a roadmap for your new life.
In my case, at 39 I stopped being deceived by the false idea that at 40 my life would end. I could not allow that idea to take control of my life, and then I decided to change my mentality and challenge my body. So now I want to show you how you can do it with the Retreat “The 40 is the new 20”.
Cuatro razones para ir a un retiro
POR LAURA POSADA
@PosadaLifeCoach
Con este ritmo de vida tan frenético, de vez en cuando necesitamos regalarnos una pausa, detenernos por un segundito, darnos un respiro en beneficio de nuestra salud física, mental y espiritual. Claro, podemos tomarnos unas vacaciones con toda la familia y llevarnos hasta la mascota, pero a menudo las vacaciones familiares, aunque son un momento maravilloso, nos pueden dejar más agotados de lo que estábamos al principio del paseo.
Entonces quiero que consideres hacer un retiro como alternativa, y aquí te ofrezco cuatro motivos por los cuales esta transformadora experiencia puede ser tu mejor opción para darle a tu cuerpo, mente y espíritu, y en general a tu vida, esa paz interior que necesita en este momento.
• Los retiros son vacaciones, pero con una intención: es decir, te vas a divertir, vas a descansar, te vas a reír, probablemente vas a hacer ejercicio en un sitio exótico y hermoso, pero también vas con el objetivo de reflexionar sobre tu vida, y esto es lo que te puede ayudar realmente a mirar dentro de ti y conocerte más, para saber qué cambios necesitas hacer para sentirte más feliz y pleno.
• Vas a compartir con personas que están en la misma búsqueda que tú: Conocer sus vidas, casos, circunstancias, por qué están allí, te puede dar más luces sobre tu propia situación. Y, además, es posible que hagas nuevas amistades, que se pueden convertir en un sistema de apoyo para ti en el futuro.
• Tienes acceso a orientación profesional en muchas áreas: en general, los retiros cuentan con profesionales expertos que pueden ofrecerte técnicas, estrategias, consejos para manejar algún aspecto de tu vida en particular que te está generando inquietud o preocupación, o que simplemente deseas mejorar.
• En definitiva, hacer un retiro es el mejor regalo que puedes darte: es un tiempo para enfocarte en ti mismo, para encontrar maneras de ser una mejor persona. La idea es que vuelvas a casa con otra perspectiva y con una hoja de ruta para tu nueva vida.
En mi caso, a los 39 me dejé de engañar por la falsa idea de que a los 40 mi vida se acabaría. No podía permitir que esa idea tomara el control de mi vida, y entonces decidí cambiar mi mentalidad y retar a mi cuerpo. Por eso ahora quiero enseñarte cómo puedes hacerlo con el Retreat “Los 40 son los nuevos 20”.
