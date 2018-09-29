Four reasons to go to a retreat

BY LAURA POSADA

@PosadaLifeCoach

With this frenetic pace of life, from time to time we need to give ourselves a break, stop for a second, give us a break for the benefit of our physical, mental and spiritual health. Sure, we can take a vacation with the whole family and take us to the pet, but often family vacations, although they are a wonderful moment, can leave us more exhausted than we were at the beginning of the trip.

So I want you to consider making a retreat as an alternative, and here I offer four reasons why this transformative experience may be your best option to give your body, mind and spirit, and in general to your life, that inner peace you need in this moment.

• The retreats are holidays, but with an intention: that is, you will have fun, you will rest, you will laugh, you will probably exercise in an exotic and beautiful place, but you also go with the objective of reflecting on your life, and this is what can really help you look inside yourself and know you more, to know what changes you need to make to feel happier and fuller.

• You will share with people who are in the same search as you: Knowing their lives, cases, circumstances, why they are there, can give you more insight into your own situation. And, in addition, you may make new friendships, which can become a support system for you in the future.

• You have access to professional guidance in many areas: in general, retreats have expert professionals who can offer you techniques, strategies, tips to handle some aspect of your life in particular that is causing you concern or concern, or that you simply want to improve.

• In short, making a retreat is the best gift you can give yourself: it is a time to focus on yourself, to find ways to be a better person. The idea is that you go back home with another perspective and with a roadmap for your new life.

In my case, at 39 I stopped being deceived by the false idea that at 40 my life would end. I could not allow that idea to take control of my life, and then I decided to change my mentality and challenge my body. So now I want to show you how you can do it with the Retreat “The 40 is the new 20”.