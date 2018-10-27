A Word from the Publisher Cecilia Velazquez Red Latina

A Word from the Publisher

By Cecilia Velazquez

Downtown St. Louis 10-15-18.- Finally, on November 6, we reached the end of the electoral contest for the midterm elections. Many of us are happy because we are going to stop listening in the media to all the dirty criticisms that are thrown among themselves by the contenders. We had enough of dirty campaigns. We support Senator Claire McCaskill and we are confident she will make it.

The Day of the Dead that is celebrated on November 1st, is a celebration in which we honor our loved ones who have already left this life. Death has been an event in all cultures that invites reflection and leads us to ask questions many times without an answer, and at the same time it causes fear and uncertainty. However, we know that those who have left are in a better place. And although we no longer see them we know one day we will find them again.

One of the most significant and commemorative dates in this country is Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday, November 22, on this day we share our food and wish blessings to our families and friends. The intention is to give thanks for all the good that we have. Take advantage of this celebration to maintain the union and harmony with the people you love.

Great Black Friday Sale, on November 23, where the stores offer excellent prices for different types of merchandise. Prepare your shopping list in advance and take advantage of these offers.

On November 11 at the Sheldon Concert Hall we will have the presence of the Mexican singer Lila Downs, who, with her wonderful voice and interpretation, breaks the language barriers. Seeing his performance on stage is an experience worth enjoying.

We have united with Paquetería Hidalguense to send packages to their loved ones to any part of Mexico. The next truck will leave on November 17, its packages will be received from November 12 to 16. Contact Us in case you want to send something.