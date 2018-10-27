A Word from the Publisher Cecilia Velazquez Red Latina

A Word from the Publisher
By Cecilia Velazquez
Downtown St. Louis 10-15-18.- Finally, on November 6, we reached the end of the electoral contest for the midterm elections. Many of us are happy because we are going to stop listening in the media to all the dirty criticisms that are thrown among themselves by the contenders. We had enough of dirty campaigns. We support Senator Claire McCaskill and we are confident she will make it.
The Day of the Dead that is celebrated on November 1st, is a celebration in which we honor our loved ones who have already left this life. Death has been an event in all cultures that invites reflection and leads us to ask questions many times without an answer, and at the same time it causes fear and uncertainty. However, we know that those who have left are in a better place. And although we no longer see them we know one day we will find them again.
One of the most significant and commemorative dates in this country is Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday, November 22, on this day we share our food and wish blessings to our families and friends. The intention is to give thanks for all the good that we have. Take advantage of this celebration to maintain the union and harmony with the people you love.
Great Black Friday Sale, on November 23, where the stores offer excellent prices for different types of merchandise. Prepare your shopping list in advance and take advantage of these offers.
On November 11 at the Sheldon Concert Hall we will have the presence of the Mexican singer Lila Downs, who, with her wonderful voice and interpretation, breaks the language barriers. Seeing his performance on stage is an experience worth enjoying.
We have united with Paquetería Hidalguense to send packages to their loved ones to any part of Mexico. The next truck will leave on November 17, its packages will be received from November 12 to 16. Contact Us in case you want to send something.
PALABRAS DEL PUBLICISTA
Por Cecilia Velázquez
Downtown St. Louis 10-15-18.-Finalmente, el próximo 6 de noviembre, llegamos al final de la contienda electoral para las elecciones de medio término. Muchos de nosotros estamos felices porque vamos a dejar de escuchar en los medios de comunicación todas las sucias críticas que se lanzan entre si los contendientes. Basta ya de campañas sucias, Apoyamos a la Senadora Claire McCaskill y estamos confiados de que ella lograra vencer en la contienda.
El Día de los Muertos que se festeja el primero de noviembre, es una celebración en la que honramos a nuestros seres queridos que ya han partido de esta vida. La muerte ha sido en todas las culturas un evento que invita a la reflexión y que nos lleva a hacernos preguntas muchas veces sin respuesta, y que a la vez nos causa temor e incertidumbre. Sin embargo sabemos que quienes han partido están en un mejor lugar. Y aunque ya no los vemos sabemos un día los encontraremos de nuevo.
Una de las fechas conmemorativas y más significativas en este país es el Día de Gracias, que se festeja el cuarto jueves 22 de noviembre, en este día compartimos nuestros alimentos y deseamos bendiciones a nuestras familias y amistades. La intención es dar gracias por todo lo bueno que tenemos. Aprovecha este festejo para mantener la unión y armonía con la gente que amas.
Gran Venta de Viernes Negro, el día 23 de noviembre, donde las tiendas ofrecen a excelentes precios diferentes tipos de mercancía. Prepara con tiempo tu lista de compras y aprovecha estas ofertas.
El día 11 de noviembre en el Sheldon Concert Hall contaremos con la presencia de la cantante mexicana Lila Downs, quien, con su maravillosa voz e interpretación, rompe las barreras del idioma. Ver su actuación en el escenario es una experiencia que vale la pena disfrutar.
Nos hemos unido con Paquetería Hidalguense para enviar paquetes a sus seres queridos a cualquier parte de Mexico. El próximo camión saldrá el día 17 de noviembre, sus paquetes serán recibidos del 12 al 16 de noviembre. Contáctenos si desea enviar algo.