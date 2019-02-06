What others want us to be

By Ismael Cala

Unfortunately, too many times we have had to hear about bullying and other terrible consequences, including suicide at an early age. But how many of those times has tragedy come from the merciless social pressure against certain individual traits?

In view of the fact that human beings need to belong to the tribe, we sometimes accept preconceived ideas. This phase of life can be called the “hurricane of social pressure”. And it is that within the cyclone there is a void of being and the seal of authenticity is lost. There is a need for social validation by the tribe. But it is evident that, if we put in the first place the “what they will say”, the desires and motivations of others over our own essence, we will dissolve our identity.

This stage, which is accentuated in adolescence, is truly complex, because we find ourselves lost between our own thoughts and those of others. All this, together with the hormonal development and the growth of autonomy, is almost like launching against a medieval wall.

A study conducted by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism of the United States, applied to young people between seventh and eighth grades in California, concluded that Hispanic students were the most reported to have tried alcohol, cigarettes or marijuana, followed by African-Americans, Caucasians and Asians.

The reason? Apparently, young Latinos feel much more influenced by social pressure, in contrast to any other ethnic group. Apparently, most of these young people did not know to say “no”.

We are talking about adolescence, but many people, at already considerable ages, still do not face the social pressure of their environment. And it is that a quality and solid relationship between two people can not depend on a mere “no”. We must learn to deny ourselves, but also to get used to accepting that response from others.

Therefore, one of the themes that we will develop in our next School of Emotions is precisely the dreaded hurricane of social pressure. We are social beings, and as such we need to know that we belong to a community, to a tribe. The great dichotomy is to what extent we allow our identity to be diluted in the search for a sense of belonging.

Even if you have the illusion of being free, ask yourself what you would do if you were not afraid of rejection, of failure, of what they would say.

www.IsmaelCala.com

Twitter: @cala

Instagram: ismaelcala

Facebook: Ismael Cala