What others want us to be
By Ismael Cala
Unfortunately, too many times we have had to hear about bullying and other terrible consequences, including suicide at an early age. But how many of those times has tragedy come from the merciless social pressure against certain individual traits?
In view of the fact that human beings need to belong to the tribe, we sometimes accept preconceived ideas. This phase of life can be called the “hurricane of social pressure”. And it is that within the cyclone there is a void of being and the seal of authenticity is lost. There is a need for social validation by the tribe. But it is evident that, if we put in the first place the “what they will say”, the desires and motivations of others over our own essence, we will dissolve our identity.
This stage, which is accentuated in adolescence, is truly complex, because we find ourselves lost between our own thoughts and those of others. All this, together with the hormonal development and the growth of autonomy, is almost like launching against a medieval wall.
A study conducted by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism of the United States, applied to young people between seventh and eighth grades in California, concluded that Hispanic students were the most reported to have tried alcohol, cigarettes or marijuana, followed by African-Americans, Caucasians and Asians.
The reason? Apparently, young Latinos feel much more influenced by social pressure, in contrast to any other ethnic group. Apparently, most of these young people did not know to say “no”.
We are talking about adolescence, but many people, at already considerable ages, still do not face the social pressure of their environment. And it is that a quality and solid relationship between two people can not depend on a mere “no”. We must learn to deny ourselves, but also to get used to accepting that response from others.
Therefore, one of the themes that we will develop in our next School of Emotions is precisely the dreaded hurricane of social pressure. We are social beings, and as such we need to know that we belong to a community, to a tribe. The great dichotomy is to what extent we allow our identity to be diluted in the search for a sense of belonging.
Even if you have the illusion of being free, ask yourself what you would do if you were not afraid of rejection, of failure, of what they would say.
Lo que otros quieren que seamos
Por Ismael Cala
Lamentablemente, demasiadas veces hemos tenido que oír hablar del acoso escolar y de otras terribles consecuencias, entre ellas el suicidio en edades tempranas. Pero, ¿cuántas de esas veces la tragedia ha venido de la mano de la inmisericorde presión social contra determinados rasgos individuales?
En vista de que los seres humanos necesitamos pertenecer a la tribu, en ocasiones aceptamos planteamientos preconcebidos. Esta fase de la vida la podemos denominar como el “huracán de presión social”. Y es que dentro del ciclón hay un vacío del ser y se pierde el sello de la autenticidad. Hay una necesidad de validación social por parte de la tribu. Pero es evidente que, si ponemos en primer lugar el “qué dirán”, los deseos y motivaciones de los demás por encima de nuestra propia esencia, disolveremos nuestra identidad.
Esta etapa, que se acentúa en la adolescencia, es verdaderamente compleja, porque nos encontramos perdidos entre pensamientos propios y ajenos. Todo esto, unido a al desarrollo hormonal y al crecimiento de la autonomía, es casi como lanzarse contra una muralla medieval.
Un estudio realizado por el Instituto Nacional de Abuso de Alcohol y Alcoholismo de Estados Unidos, aplicado a jóvenes de entre séptimo y octavo grados de California, concluyó que los estudiantes hispanos fueron los que más reportaron haber probado el alcohol, los cigarrillos o la marihuana, seguidos de los afroamericanos, los caucásicos y los asiáticos.
¿El motivo? Al parecer, los jóvenes latinos se sienten mucho más influenciados por la presión social, en contraste con cualquier otro grupo étnico. Por lo visto, la mayoría de estos jóvenes no sabía decir que “no”.
Hablamos de adolescencia, pero muchas personas, a edades ya considerables, siguen sin enfrentarse a la presión social de su entorno. Y es que una relación calidad y sólida entre dos personas no puede depender de un mero “no”. Debemos aprender a negarnos, pero también acostumbrarnos a aceptar esa respuesta por parte de otros.
Por eso, uno de los temas que desarrollaremos en nuestra próxima Escuela de Emociones es justamente el temido huracán de presión social. Somos seres sociales, y como tal necesitamos saber que pertenecemos a una comunidad, a una tribu. La gran dicotomía es hasta qué punto dejamos que nuestra identidad se diluya en la búsqueda del sentido de pertenencia.
Aunque tengas la ilusión de ser libre, pregúntate qué harías si no tuvieses miedo al rechazo, al fracaso, al qué dirán.