2018 Russia World Cup: France beats Croatia to become new world champions

The 2018 Russia World Cup came to an end on Sunday when France beat Croatia in the final at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium. The French national team beat the Croatians 4-2 and claimed their second world championship 20 years after winning the 1998 France World Cup.

The French arrived as favorites to best the tournament’s underdog who became the team to play the most minutes ever at a World Cup, playing three extra times in the knockout rounds against Denmark, Russia and England.

Griezmann, Mbappé and Pogba all shined scoring one goal each and assisting each other. Griezmann also took the free kick that provoked the first French goal after Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic deflected the ball and sent it into his own net.

Croatia managed to even the game after a masterful play by Ivan Perisic, but France took a commanding lead early in the second half, going 4-1 in a 20-minute span. A gaffe by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris momentarily gave the Croatians a fighting chance, when he tried to dribble Mandzukic but instead conceded a goal.

However, not even Luka Modric’s experience and Ivan Rakitic’s talent could give Croatia another goal that would have made for a heart-racing last minutes.

The game had it all: early in the second half, invaders stopped the game for a few seconds after evading security and running into the pitch. Feminist protest group and punk band Pussy Riot claimed responsibility for the act, which gave the world an iconic image when one of the protesters high-fived French forward Kylian Mbappé.

Pussy Riot said via Twitter: “NEWS FLASH! Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match – “Policeman enters the game.”

The final was also one of the highest-scoring games not only of this year’s tournament but of all World Cup history since the days of Pelé. It was a fitting end to a wonderful World Cup that engraved in soccer history the names of new players and rose the status of many others.

Mbappé has become the new sensation of world soccer and it is rumored that behemoth Real Madrid are looking to sign him after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Italian club Juventus. The 19-year-old forward became the second-youngest ever player to score at a World Cup and reached 4 goals in the tournament. He was named the tournament’s Best Young Player at the award ceremony.

Croatian midfielder and team captain Luka Modric, who led his team to their best-ever performance at a World Cup besting the 3rd place finish that the legendary squad led by Davor Suker accomplished in 1998, was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

“I am proud of the award,” Modric said. “The incredible fan support makes me even happier. You know that despite the defeat you’ve achieved something big, but it’s hard when you come so close and fall short.”

World Cup’s 3rd place, Belgium, also saw a couple of its players awarded important prizes. Eden Hazard was given the Silver Ball and Thibaut Courtouis the Golden Glove as the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Belgium were widely considered the team that could upset this year’s World Cup but fell against the French 1-0 in the semifinal.

The Golden Boot winner was England’s Harry Kane, after being confirmed the top goalscorer of the tournament, with six goals.

France’s coach, Didier Deschamps, also managed a big feat of his own, becoming only the 3rd ever person to conquer a World Cup trophy as both player and coach.

French defender, Raphael Varane, also established a record being the first-ever player to win 5 titles in one season, after winning the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Copa Intercontinental, Spain’s Supercopa and the World Cup, with his club Real Madrid and the French national team. Along with fellow club mate Modric, he also became the player with the most matches played this season, being active more than 11 months during the 2017-2018 campaign.