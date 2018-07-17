2018 Russia World Cup: France beats Croatia to become new world champions

The 2018 Russia World Cup came to an end on Sunday when France beat Croatia in the final at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium. The French national team beat the Croatians 4-2 and claimed their second world championship 20 years after winning the 1998 France World Cup.
The French arrived as favorites to best the tournament’s underdog who became the team to play the most minutes ever at a World Cup, playing three extra times in the knockout rounds against Denmark, Russia and England.
Griezmann, Mbappé and Pogba all shined scoring one goal each and assisting each other. Griezmann also took the free kick that provoked the first French goal after Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic deflected the ball and sent it into his own net.
Croatia managed to even the game after a masterful play by Ivan Perisic, but France took a commanding lead early in the second half, going 4-1 in a 20-minute span. A gaffe by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris momentarily gave the Croatians a fighting chance, when he tried to dribble Mandzukic but instead conceded a goal.
However, not even Luka Modric’s experience and Ivan Rakitic’s talent could give Croatia another goal that would have made for a heart-racing last minutes.
The game had it all: early in the second half, invaders stopped the game for a few seconds after evading security and running into the pitch. Feminist protest group and punk band Pussy Riot claimed responsibility for the act, which gave the world an iconic image when one of the protesters high-fived French forward Kylian Mbappé.
Pussy Riot said via Twitter: “NEWS FLASH! Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match – “Policeman enters the game.”
The final was also one of the highest-scoring games not only of this year’s tournament but of all World Cup history since the days of Pelé. It was a fitting end to a wonderful World Cup that engraved in soccer history the names of new players and rose the status of many others.
Mbappé has become the new sensation of world soccer and it is rumored that behemoth Real Madrid are looking to sign him after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Italian club Juventus. The 19-year-old forward became the second-youngest ever player to score at a World Cup and reached 4 goals in the tournament. He was named the tournament’s Best Young Player at the award ceremony.
Croatian midfielder and team captain Luka Modric, who led his team to their best-ever performance at a World Cup besting the 3rd place finish that the legendary squad led by Davor Suker accomplished in 1998, was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.
“I am proud of the award,” Modric said. “The incredible fan support makes me even happier. You know that despite the defeat you’ve achieved something big, but it’s hard when you come so close and fall short.”
World Cup’s 3rd place, Belgium, also saw a couple of its players awarded important prizes. Eden Hazard was given the Silver Ball and Thibaut Courtouis the Golden Glove as the tournament’s best goalkeeper.
Belgium were widely considered the team that could upset this year’s World Cup but fell against the French 1-0 in the semifinal.
The Golden Boot winner was England’s Harry Kane, after being confirmed the top goalscorer of the tournament, with six goals.
France’s coach, Didier Deschamps, also managed a big feat of his own, becoming only the 3rd ever person to conquer a World Cup trophy as both player and coach.
French defender, Raphael Varane, also established a record being the first-ever player to win 5 titles in one season, after winning the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Copa Intercontinental, Spain’s Supercopa and the World Cup, with his club Real Madrid and the French national team. Along with fellow club mate Modric, he also became the player with the most matches played this season, being active more than 11 months during the 2017-2018 campaign.
Mundial Rusia 2018: Francia vence a Croacia para convertirse en nuevo campeón del mundo
La Copa Mundial Rusia 2018 llegó a su fin el domingo cuando Francia venció a Croacia en la final en el estadio Luzhniki de Moscú. El equipo nacional francés venció a los croatas 4-2 y reclamó su segundo campeonato mundial 20 años después de ganarlo en Francia 1998.
Los franceses llegaron como favoritos frente al caballo negro del torneo, el cual se convirtió en el equipo que jugó la mayor cantidad de minutos en un Mundial, jugando tres tiempos extras en los octavos de final contra Dinamarca, Rusia e Inglaterra.
Griezmann, Mbappé y Pogba brillaron anotando un gol cada uno y sumando asistencias. Griezmann también tomó el tiro libre que provocó el primer gol francés después de que el delantero croata Mario Mandzukic desviara el balón y lo enviara a su propia red.
Croacia logró igualar el juego después de una jugada magistral de Ivan Perisic, pero Francia tomó una ventaja contundente a principios de la segunda mitad, al llegar a 4-1 en un lapso de 20 minutos. Una metedura de pata del portero Hugo Lloris dio momentáneamente a los croatas una oportunidad de pelear, cuando intentó regatear a Mandzukic pero en cambio concedió un gol.
Sin embargo, ni siquiera la experiencia de Luka Modric y el talento de Ivan Rakitic pudieron darle a Croacia otro gol que hubiera hecho que los últimos minutos le dieran un gran impulso.
El juego lo tuvo todo: a principios de la segunda mitad, invasores detuvieron el juego durante unos segundos después de evadir la seguridad y correr al campo de juego. El grupo de protesta feminista y banda de punk Pussy Riot se atribuyó la responsabilidad del acto, que le dio al mundo una imagen icónica cuando una de los manifestantes le dio un “high-five” al delantero francés Kylian Mbappé.
Pussy Riot dijo a través de Twitter: “¡NOTICIAS FLASH! Hace apenas unos minutos, cuatro miembros de Pussy Riot se presentaron en el partido final de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA: ‘La policía ingresa al juego’”.
La final también fue uno de los juegos con mayores goles no solo del torneo de este año, sino de toda la historia de la Copa Mundial desde los días de Pelé. Fue un final apropiado para una maravillosa Copa del Mundo que grabó en la historia del fútbol los nombres de nuevos jugadores y aumentó el estatus de muchos otros.
Mbappé se ha convertido en la nueva sensación del fútbol mundial y se rumorea que el gigante Real Madrid está buscando ficharlo después de vender a Cristiano Ronaldo al club italiano Juventus. El alero de 19 años se convirtió en el segundo jugador más joven en marcar en un Mundial y llegó a 4 goles en el torneo. Fue nombrado el Mejor Jugador Joven del torneo en la ceremonia de premiación.
El centrocampista croata y capitán del equipo Luka Modric, quien condujo a su equipo a su mejor actuación en un Mundial superando el tercer puesto que el legendario equipo dirigido por Davor Suker logró en 1998, fue galardonado con el Balón de Oro como el mejor jugador del torneo.
“Estoy orgulloso del premio”, dijo Modric. “El increíble apoyo de los fanáticos me hace aún más feliz. Sabes que a pesar de la derrota has logrado algo grande, pero es difícil cuando te acercas demasiado y te quedas corto”.
El 3er. lugar de la Copa Mundial, Bélgica, también vio a algunos de sus jugadores premiados con importantes premios. Eden Hazard recibió el Balón de Plata y Thibaut Courtouis el Guante de Oro como el mejor portero del torneo.
Bélgica fue ampliamente considerado como el equipo que podría cambiar la historia de la Copa del Mundo de este año, pero cayó contra los franceses por 1-0 en la semifinal.
El ganador de la Bota de Oro fue el inglés Harry Kane, después de ser confirmado el máximo goleador del torneo, con seis goles.
El entrenador de Francia, Didier Deschamps, también logró una gran hazaña, convirtiéndose en la tercera persona en conquistar un trofeo de la Copa Mundial como jugador y entrenador.
El defensor francés, Raphael Varane, también estableció un récord al ser el primer jugador en ganar 5 títulos en una temporada, después de ganar la Liga de Campeones, la Copa del Rey, la Copa Intercontinental, la Supercopa de España y la Copa del Mundo tanto con su club Real Madrid como con la selección francesa. Junto con su compañero de equipo Modric, también se convirtió en el jugador con más partidos jugados esta temporada, estando activo más de 11 meses durante la campaña 2017-2018.