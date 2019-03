28 Mardi Gras arrests in St. Louis this year

Police in St. Louis said they made 28 arrests during Mardi Gras weekend, most of them for minor offenses.

Fox 2 reported on Monday that police said six people were arrested for assault, three for peace disturbance, one for driving while intoxicated, one for urinating in public, and 17 for minors in possession of alcohol.

Mardi Gras weekend took place this year in very cold weather, as the temperature remained in the 30 degrees on Saturday and was snowy and remained in the 20 degrees on Sunday.

St. Louis is famous for its Mardi Gras celebration, as it’s the second-largest in the nation, only behind New Orleans.