28-year-old New York Democratic Socialist ousts 10-term congressman

28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-identified Democratic Socialist Latina running her first campaign has ousted 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th congressional district on Tuesday.

CNN projected the win, which was later confirmed, and reported that Ocasio-Cortez won over voters in a district where the majority of people are from a minority background by setting up an efficient grassroots movement, even though Crowley outraged her by a 10-to-1 margin.

Crowley, who was the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House saw his seat challenged for the first time in 14 years by a member of his own party. His defeat is seen as a potential change towards more liberal politics, as Democratic Party socialists seek to take a more active role in the party following the rise of Bernie Sanders and the defeat of establishment Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“This is not an end, this is the beginning. This is the beginning because the message that we sent the world tonight is that it’s not OK to put donors before your community,” Ocasio-Cortez told her supporters on Tuesday night.

She added, “You have given this country hope, you have given this country proof that when you knock on your neighbor’s door, when you come to them with love, when you let them know that no matter your stance, you are there for them – that we can make change.”

Among Ocasio-Cortez key issues are universal health care, a federal jobs guarantee and the abolition of ICE. She has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Trump administration’s policy of setting up detention camps near the border.

Crowley issued a statement Tuesday night congratulating Ocasio-Cortez on her victory. “I look forward to supporting her and all Democrats this November,” the statement read. “The Trump administration is a threat to everything we stand for here in Queens and the Bronx, and if we don’t win back the House this November, we will lose the nation we love.”