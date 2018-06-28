28-year-old New York Democratic Socialist ousts 10-term congressman

28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-identified Democratic Socialist Latina running her first campaign has ousted 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th congressional district on Tuesday.
CNN projected the win, which was later confirmed, and reported that Ocasio-Cortez won over voters in a district where the majority of people are from a minority background by setting up an efficient grassroots movement, even though Crowley outraged her by a 10-to-1 margin.
Crowley, who was the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House saw his seat challenged for the first time in 14 years by a member of his own party. His defeat is seen as a potential change towards more liberal politics, as Democratic Party socialists seek to take a more active role in the party following the rise of Bernie Sanders and the defeat of establishment Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“This is not an end, this is the beginning. This is the beginning because the message that we sent the world tonight is that it’s not OK to put donors before your community,” Ocasio-Cortez told her supporters on Tuesday night.
She added, “You have given this country hope, you have given this country proof that when you knock on your neighbor’s door, when you come to them with love, when you let them know that no matter your stance, you are there for them – that we can make change.”
Among Ocasio-Cortez key issues are universal health care, a federal jobs guarantee and the abolition of ICE. She has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Trump administration’s policy of setting up detention camps near the border.
Crowley issued a statement Tuesday night congratulating Ocasio-Cortez on her victory. “I look forward to supporting her and all Democrats this November,” the statement read. “The Trump administration is a threat to everything we stand for here in Queens and the Bronx, and if we don’t win back the House this November, we will lose the nation we love.”
Demócrata socialista de 28 años de Nueva York gana elección a congresista veterano
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, de 28 años, una autodenominada latina socialista demócrata que dirige su primera campaña, derrocó al representante titular de 10 períodos Joe Crowley en el decimocuarto distrito congresional de Nueva York el martes.
CNN proyectó la victoria, que luego se confirmó, e informó que Ocasio-Cortez se ganó a los votantes en un distrito donde la mayoría de la gente es de origen minoritario al establecer un movimiento de base eficiente, a pesar de que Crowley había recabado fondos por un margen de 10 a 1.
Crowley, quien era el cuarto demócrata de más alto rango en la Cámara, vio su puesto desafiado por primera vez en 14 años por un miembro de su propio partido. Su derrota es vista como un cambio potencial hacia una política más liberal, mientras los socialistas del Partido Demócrata buscan tomar un papel más activo en el partido tras el ascenso de Bernie Sanders y la derrota de la demócrata establecida Hillary Clinton en 2016.
“Esto no es un final, este es el comienzo. Este es el comienzo porque el mensaje que enviamos al mundo esta noche es que no está bien poner a los donantes antes que a la comunidad”, dijo Ocasio-Cortez a sus simpatizantes el martes por la noche.
Ella agregó: “Le han dado esperanza a este país, le han dado a este país la prueba de que cuando llaman a la puerta de su vecino, cuando acuden a ellos con amor, cuando les hacen saber que no importa su postura, están ahí para ellos – que podemos hacer un cambio”.
Entre los asuntos clave para la campaña de Ocasio-Cortez se encuentran la atención médica universal, una garantía federal de empleo y la abolición de ICE. Ella ha sido una de las críticas más abiertas a la política de la administración Trump de establecer campos de detención cerca de la frontera.
Crowley emitió un comunicado el martes por la noche felicitando a Ocasio-Cortez por su victoria. “Espero apoyarla a ella y a todos los demócratas este noviembre”, decía la declaración. “La administración de Trump es una amenaza para todo lo que representamos aquí en Queens y el Bronx, y si no ganamos la Cámara de Representantes en noviembre, perderemos la nación que amamos”.