3 men killed in St. Louis on anti-crime National Night Out

Three men were killed in separate shootings on Tuesday night in St. Louis, while the city was marking National Night Out, an event focused on making communities safer that featured outdoor gatherings in neighborhoods across the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first shooting was reported at around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Benton Park neighborhood. Authorities said that a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the living room of a home in the 1900 block of Congress Street.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Richard MacDonald, who was pronounced dead at the scene. MacDonald lived in the 6100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Police said they still have no suspects.

Ward 9 Alderman Dan Guenther said the city has been trying to get the building of the crime scene condemned.

“We’ve been working on getting the property condemned for months now. The moral of it [is] disputes about money for drugs end in bad results.”

The second shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue in the Fairground neighborhood. A victim was identified as 59-year-old David McLaurin, who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3900 block of Penrose Street.

The third crime scene was at the 4200 block of West Cote Brilliante Avenue, in the Ville neighborhood. Police found 62-year-old Leroy Hunt dead from gunshot wounds.

Police had no suspects information in any of the three killings. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.