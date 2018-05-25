30-year-old forced to leave his parents’ house after judge ruling

A 30-year-old man has been ordered to leave his parents’ home after they took his case to trial and a judge sided with them, issuing a court ruling forcing him out of the house.

Michael Rotondo became famous over the week after a trial that took place on Tuesday in Syracuse, New York, saw him pitted against his parents who were seeking legal means to evict him from their home after eight years without contributing to household expenses, assisting with chores or maintaining the property.

Rotondo defended himself from the accusations by saying that he “has never been expected” to contribute with such things and claims that it is “simply a component of his living agreement.”

Rotondo moved in with his parents in their Camillus, New York home after losing his job and blames his “failure to launch” on a custody battle he’s been waging over his own son.

“I’m getting my son back, that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

But Judge Donald Greenwood agreed with mom and dad that he can do that somewhere else.

“I’m granting the eviction,” Greenwood ruled.

Rotondo claimed he is owed a six-mont h notice of eviction and represented himself citing the case of Kosa vs Legg, but Greenwood countered back saying that, “I think the notice is sufficient.”

Rotondo’s parents have repeatedly asked his son to move out and given him several notices. They have also offered their help in finding a new place to live and a job. They have even provided him with the steps necessary to become independent again, in what could very well be advice for everyone who is seeking to move out of their parents’ home.

“Some advice:

1) Organize the things you need for work and to manage an apartment. Note: You will need stuff at (redacted). You must arrange the date and time through your Father so he can set it up with the tenant.

2) Sell the other things you have that have any significant value, (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff.

3) There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one – you have to work!

4) If you want help finding a place your Mother has offered to help you.”

Rotondo’s parents gifted Michael with $1,100 to help him find a new place to live.

After court, Rotondo told reporters he plans to appeal the case and finds the ruling “ridiculous.”

Rotondo said the relationship with his parents became adversarial and their relationship suffered.

“I don’t really hope to reconcile. I really just want to get out of the situation,” he said.