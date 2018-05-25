30-year-old forced to leave his parents’ house after judge ruling

A 30-year-old man has been ordered to leave his parents’ home after they took his case to trial and a judge sided with them, issuing a court ruling forcing him out of the house.
Michael Rotondo became famous over the week after a trial that took place on Tuesday in Syracuse, New York, saw him pitted against his parents who were seeking legal means to evict him from their home after eight years without contributing to household expenses, assisting with chores or maintaining the property.
Rotondo defended himself from the accusations by saying that he “has never been expected” to contribute with such things and claims that it is “simply a component of his living agreement.”
Rotondo moved in with his parents in their Camillus, New York home after losing his job and blames his “failure to launch” on a custody battle he’s been waging over his own son.
“I’m getting my son back, that’s what I’m doing,” he said.
But Judge Donald Greenwood agreed with mom and dad that he can do that somewhere else.
“I’m granting the eviction,” Greenwood ruled.
Rotondo claimed he is owed a six-mont h notice of eviction and represented himself citing the case of Kosa vs Legg, but Greenwood countered back saying that, “I think the notice is sufficient.”
Rotondo’s parents have repeatedly asked his son to move out and given him several notices. They have also offered their help in finding a new place to live and a job. They have even provided him with the steps necessary to become independent again, in what could very well be advice for everyone who is seeking to move out of their parents’ home.
“Some advice:
1) Organize the things you need for work and to manage an apartment. Note: You will need stuff at (redacted). You must arrange the date and time through your Father so he can set it up with the tenant.
2) Sell the other things you have that have any significant value, (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff.
3) There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one – you have to work!
4) If you want help finding a place your Mother has offered to help you.”
Rotondo’s parents gifted Michael with $1,100 to help him find a new place to live.
After court, Rotondo told reporters he plans to appeal the case and finds the ruling “ridiculous.”
Rotondo said the relationship with his parents became adversarial and their relationship suffered.
“I don’t really hope to reconcile. I really just want to get out of the situation,” he said.
Hombre de 30 años obligado a abandonar casa de sus padres después de decisión de juez
A un hombre de 30 años se le ordenó abandonar la casa de sus padres después de que ellos llevaran su caso a juicio y el juez emitiera un fallo judicial a su favor, obligando al hombre a salir de la casa.
Michael Rotondo se hizo famoso durante la semana después del juicio que tuvo lugar el martes en Syracuse, Nueva York, que lo vio enfrentado a sus padres quienes buscaban los medios legales para desalojarlo de su hogar después de ocho años sin contribuir a los gastos del hogar, ayudar con las tareas domésticas o mantener la propiedad.
Rotondo se defendió de las acusaciones diciendo que “nunca se había esperado” contribuir con tales cosas y afirma que es “simplemente un componente de su contrato de vida”.
Rotondo se mudó con sus padres a su casa en Camillus, Nueva York, después de perder su trabajo y justifica su “fracaso de independizarse” con una batalla de custodia que está librando respecto a su propio hijo.
“Intento recuperar a mi hijo, eso es lo que estoy haciendo”, dijo.
Pero el juez Donald Greenwood estuvo de acuerdo con mamá y papá en que puede hacer eso desde otro lugar.
“Estoy concediendo el desalojo”, dictaminó Greenwood.
Rotondo afirmó que se le debe un aviso de desalojo de seis meses y se representó a sí mismo citando el caso de Kosa vs. Legg, pero Greenwood respondió diciendo: “Creo que el aviso es suficiente”.
Los padres de Rotondo repetidamente le han pedido a su hijo que se mude y le han dado varios avisos. También han ofrecido su ayuda para encontrar un nuevo lugar para vivir y un trabajo. Incluso le han proporcionado los pasos necesarios para volver a ser independiente, en lo que bien podría ser un consejo para todos los que están tratando de mudarse de la casa de sus padres.
“Un consejo:
1) Organiza las cosas que necesitas para trabajar y para administrar un departamento. Nota: Necesitará cosas en (redactado). Organiza la fecha y la hora a través de tu padre para que puedas verlo con el inquilino.
2) Vende otras cosas que tengan valor significativo (por ejemplo, estéreo, algunas herramientas, etc.). Esto es especialmente cierto para cualquier arma que puedas tener. Necesitas el dinero y no tendrás lugar para eso.
3) Hay trabajos disponibles incluso para aquellos con un historial laboral pobre como tú. Consigue uno – ¡tienes que trabajar!
4) Si deseas ayuda para encontrar un lugar dónde vivir, tu Madre te ha ofrecido su ayuda”.
Los padres de Rotondo le dieron a Michael $1,100 dólares para ayudarlo a encontrar un nuevo lugar para vivir.
Después de la corte, Rotondo dijo a los periodistas que planea apelar el caso y considera que el fallo es “ridículo”.
Rotondo dijo que la relación con sus padres se volvió adversa y su relación sufrió.
“Realmente no espero reconciliarme. Realmente solo quiero salir de la situación”, dijo Rotondo.