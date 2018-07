5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico City Thursday morning

Mexico City was rocked by an earthquake on Thursday morning. At 8:31 a.m., the earthquake alarm system went off, prompting people to leave homes and office buildings in order to be evacuated.

The US Geological Survey had initially said the earthquake was recorded as 5.9-magnitude but it was later reduced to 5.7.

There were no immediate reports of injures or major damage but people on social media reported feeling buildings shake.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located at Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca, according to a preliminary report by Mexico’s National Seismological Service. The quake was also felt in the states of Puebla, Guerrero and Mexico.

No damage or injured were reported in any of these states.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at a depth of 34 miles.