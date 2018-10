5 people wounded in Sunday shootings across St. Louis, including 9-year-old boy

Five people were injured in three separate shootings on Sunday across St. Louis, with a nine-year-old boy shot in the leg being the fifth victim.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that all of the shooting victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The first shooting took place at around 10:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Manhattan Place, where two women were shot in the arm, police said.

Later, at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Nebraska Avenue, a teenager was shot in the leg.

The third shooting took place in the 8500 block of Gilmore Avenue, where police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound at around 8:15 p.m. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

A few blocks away, in the 1000 block of Garth Avenue, police located a 74-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy who had been injured in a shooting.

The boy was shot in the leg, but his wounds were not life-threatening, police said. The man was injured in his head and torso, authorities said possibly to flying debris resulting from rounds hitting nearby metal or concrete.

The victims said they were at a family gathering when an argument began and a gunman fired shots at the 74-year-old victim. The suspect is an African-American man, from 20 to 25 years old and 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7.