63% disapproval for Trump, half favor impeachment, according to new poll

Disapproval for president Donald Trump is at a new high and half of Americans support the Mueller investigation and Congress moving forward on impeachment proceedings against Trump, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

ABC News reports that sixty percent in the national survey disapprove of Trump’s performance in office, the highest number of his presidency, and that includes 53 percent who disapprove strongly, more than half for the first time.

Only thirty-six percent approve, matching his historic low.

A factor for this strong sentiment against the Trump administration might be the recent indictments that some of his former closest allies have been charged with. Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, was convicted of fraud, and his former longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight felones, including illegal campaign finance actions that he said Trump directed.

Meanwhile, support for Mueller’s investigation peaks at 85 percent among Democrats, but also polls high among independents, with 67 percent, and thirty-two percent among Republicans, marking the highest approval numbers for the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collision with the Trump campaign since the Special Counsel was appointed last year.