78-year-old man fatally shoots grandson, according to neighbors

A grandfather fatally shot his grandson in South St. Louis Tuesday afternoon, according to neighbors.
KMOV reports that the shooting took place in the 7400 block of Pennsylvania around 1 p.m., and involved a 78-year-old man. Authorities said that 25-year-old Cameron Campbell was shot in the stomach following a physical altercation after forcing his way into the home located in the address above.
Campbell was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and continue to investigate.
The 78-year-old man admitted to shooting Campbell and was taken into custody.
Neighbors told the local news source that the relationship between them was that of grandfather and grandson.
No other information has been made available by authorities.
Hombre de 78 años le dispara a su nieto, según vecinos
Un abuelo mató a su nieto en South St. Louis el martes por la tarde, según los vecinos.
KMOV informa que el tiroteo tuvo lugar en el bloque 7400 de Pennsylvania alrededor de la 1 p.m. e involucró a un hombre de 78 años. Las autoridades dijeron que a Cameron Campbell, de 25 años, le dispararon en el estómago después de un altercado físico después de forzar su entrada a la casa ubicada en la dirección anterior.
Campbell fue llevado a un hospital local donde más tarde murió. Detectives de homicidios fueron llamados a la escena y continúan investigando.
El hombre de 78 años admitió haberle disparado a Campbell y fue puesto bajo custodia.
Los vecinos dijeron a la fuente de noticias local que la relación entre ellos era la del abuelo y el nieto.
Ninguna otra información ha sido puesta a disposición por las autoridades.