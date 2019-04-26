78-year-old man fatally shoots grandson, according to neighbors

A grandfather fatally shot his grandson in South St. Louis Tuesday afternoon, according to neighbors.

KMOV reports that the shooting took place in the 7400 block of Pennsylvania around 1 p.m., and involved a 78-year-old man. Authorities said that 25-year-old Cameron Campbell was shot in the stomach following a physical altercation after forcing his way into the home located in the address above.

Campbell was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and continue to investigate.

The 78-year-old man admitted to shooting Campbell and was taken into custody.

Neighbors told the local news source that the relationship between them was that of grandfather and grandson.

No other information has been made available by authorities.