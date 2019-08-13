8-year-old killed, 18-year-old wounded in St. Louis

8-year-old Xavier Using was fatally shot on Monday, while standing near an 18-year-old who was also shot but survived.

Usanga’s death marks the 11th death of a child in a shooting since June. Kelvin Adams, superintendent of the St. Louis Public School District, said that about half of those children attended St. Louis Public Schools.

Police chief John Hayden was almost in tears as he announced that the child would not be starting school this week.

Hayden added that the 18-year-old was critically wounded in the double shooting but was stable. Hayden also offered details about the shooting, which took place after 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of North 11th Street, in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police do not yet have a suspect description. They do not know if the shooter was on foot or in a car, and if the victims knew each other, or their shooter. Hayden pleaded for the public to help the investigation, as police weren’t getting a lot of information from the community.

Hayden said that police found a pistol at the scene, and added that the street “is not known as a violent area.” He spent part of his day meeting with reporters to discuss recent city homicides.