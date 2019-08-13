8-year-old killed, 18-year-old wounded in St. Louis

8-year-old Xavier Using was fatally shot on Monday, while standing near an 18-year-old who was also shot but survived.
Usanga’s death marks the 11th death of a child in a shooting since June. Kelvin Adams, superintendent of the St. Louis Public School District, said that about half of those children attended St. Louis Public Schools.
Police chief John Hayden was almost in tears as he announced that the child would not be starting school this week.
Hayden added that the 18-year-old was critically wounded in the double shooting but was stable. Hayden also offered details about the shooting, which took place after 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of North 11th Street, in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police do not yet have a suspect description. They do not know if the shooter was on foot or in a car, and if the victims knew each other, or their shooter. Hayden pleaded for the public to help the investigation, as police weren’t getting a lot of information from the community.
Hayden said that police found a pistol at the scene, and added that the street “is not known as a violent area.” He spent part of his day meeting with reporters to discuss recent city homicides.
Niño de 8 años asesinado y hombre de 18 años herido en St. Louis
Xavier Using, de 8 años, recibió un disparo mortal el lunes, mientras estaba parado cerca de un joven de 18 años que también recibió un disparo pero sobrevivió.
La muerte de Usanga marca la undécima muerte de un niño en un tiroteo desde junio. Kelvin Adams, superintendente del Distrito de Escuelas Públicas de St. Louis, dijo que aproximadamente la mitad de esos niños asistían a las Escuelas Públicas de St. Louis.
El jefe de policía John Hayden estaba casi llorando cuando anunció que el niño no comenzaría la escuela esta semana.
Hayden agregó que el joven de 18 años resultó gravemente herido en el doble tiroteo, pero se mantuvo estable. Hayden también ofreció detalles sobre el tiroteo, que tuvo lugar después de las 5 p.m. en la cuadra 3500 de North 11th Street, en el vecindario de Hyde Park.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que la policía aún no tiene una descripción sospechosa. No saben si el tirador iba a pie o en un automóvil, y si las víctimas se conocían entre sí o de su tirador. Hayden pidió al público que ayude en la investigación, ya que la policía no estaba recibiendo mucha información de la comunidad.
Hayden dijo que la policía encontró una pistola en el lugar y agregó que la calle “no se conoce como un área violenta”. Pasó parte de su día reuniéndose con reporteros para hablar sobre los recientes homicidios en la ciudad.