“A country, an opportunity”

Conference of Carlos Fraga

@carlosfragaoficial

We have been living in crisis for a long time, when we speak of a crisis it comes from a root of a sanctified one, which is linked to words like Christ, crypt, crisalida, all have to do with transformation. The problem of life is not what happens, but what you are able to do with what happens, so learn to breathe to live, you have to be aware that you decide to transform, be a toxic being full of resentment or be someone full of love and recognize love, we are in a deep crisis, now from where you will be able to transform.

3 tips that can work to transform you:

1.- * Do not connect with what you can not change *.

Stop before what happens to you and be able to see if that which is affecting you can change it and if you can not change it, do not connect your emotionality with it. I can not be connected to insecurity, because I do not have weapons. The vibration that you emanate is what you attract. What I can not change I accept and I let it go.

2.- * Never allow yourself to enter the emergency *.

The emergency is fear, do not allow yourself to enter the chaos that generates fear.

This crisis has left us deep wounds and from that feeling we can make a change, the transformation of the caterpillar so that it becomes a butterfly. When the chrysalis is broken, a creature that has wings and can do great things for Venezuela comes out. Make your wounds or bite or flourish, you have to decide who you want to look like, people change and transform.

We have lost trustworthiness, the only way that will change is for your child to feel that it changed in you. When someone loves you, he feels that there is peace in your heart, he is moved and there the change is seen.

We come from a post-war culture and that does not work.

3.- * Learn to take care *

No matter what you are going through, understand that you and I are a miracle that comes from two cells, which made possible what you are. If they had taught us since we were little we have never experienced unpleasant things in life and you are a miracle.

To me the country will not change me politics, the country will change you with your actions. The country you change, the people. Never say animal to a human being, you offend the animal not the human. You have to decide what you are going to become from being a miracle.

When you go to Africa or see the documentaries that happen on TV one is struck by the herds, the felines see the herd from a tree in the distance when they go hunting, now in the middle of the pack are the sick, the elderly and babies, the rest is around them to guide them, that vibration is felt by the cat and they go and look for prey, they always go to the center of the herd, everything is by vibration.

The care is always breathing to live and occupied in being with yourself. The meaning of life can only be put in you, the meaning of life has to be “I”, you have to transform yourself. Smile, let your eyes shine. Teach your children that awakening is a possibility, do not kick the miracle, be overwhelmed with gratitude. Gratitude is something that is born through you, it is not a word, it is an emotion.

We come from a post-war culture, she was made to survive, not to live. Most people were not raised to be happy. Happiness is a decision when you recognize that you are a miracle, it is inner peace. Recognize happiness as a norm to live, happiness is a state of being with me.

The # 1 are mutilated internally, they are always safeguarding what is, you have to do things to enjoy, the # 1 does not work at this time.

Let’s go back to reliability, parents have lost confidence in their children, couples sleep with the enemy. “THERE IS NO JUSTIFICATION IN THE WORLD SO THAT A BEING THAT LOVES YOU MISSES RESPECT”. When there is infidelity and we accept it, we teach our children that it is normal to be disrespected. The only place where the family is strengthened is at the table, have a real home.

Let’s talk about “Accumulation”.

“THINGS ARE TO BE USED AND THE BEINGS TO BE LOVED”

Sit in your closet and see that it gives you excitement and those that do not excite you. Then you got rid of them. What do you accumulate? This applies to everything.

Do not just do that with the closet, check yourself and start getting light, lightness is a priority for you, lightness of luggage, lightness of your mind.

Be a better person

Post-war people work for addiction, not for fun, are deeply unhappy and sleep badly, when you do not sleep is because your soul is seeking serenity, learn to cultivate silence to feel your serenity.

Imagine an almond, you think she dreams of being an almond tree, well no. She has everything, she does not dream, being almond is more useful and loving. Stop dreaming about being an almond tree, just “SÉ” the almond. It is natural that it grows, whatever it wants to grow … it lives that living makes you enjoy work. The almond has everything, concentrate on you, if that almond turns into an almond field it will be wonderful. Become organic, in an almond.

Solve your problems, do not mutilate your life, the only way to eliminate the problem is getting into it and embrace it from love. The resolution of your problems is when you get into it and embrace it.

Mr. Carlos Fraga, Professor of Literature (Instituto Pedagógico de Caracas) and Journalist (UCV), is a fervent researcher of the growth and well-being of the human being. His constant and growing interest in human psychology has led him to a revealing activity that increasingly inspires and motivates a greater number of people through his multiple activities.