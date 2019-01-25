 A Word from the Publisher

Unfortunately people run the risk of living on autopilot and disconnecting from ourselves. Certainly, we travel like automatons and we are asleep, glued to a telephone or the computer, a good part of our existence. It is sad to read opinions like “neither an emigrant more here” (even being emigrants) or “such a problem has no solution and it is best to let it go and look the other way”.Today it is evident that the darkest side of human beings – violence, intolerance, indolence – comes from problems of conscience. From a very poor conscience, which does not develop from and towards the common good, but from selfishness, greed and apathy, the three great spiritual calamities that humanity suffers.However, living is not complex if we understand that life deserves strategy. It is not just breathing and walking without any awareness of tomorrow and what we want to achieve. Above all, living implies moving towards what we want, but with a planning of how to achieve it. It can be difficult if, on autopilot, you do not take responsibility for anything. They enter here into play what they call “chance, luck, destiny”, which are more comfortable positions because they do not involve us in the solution and leave us as spectators of our own lives.Many times we look outside for answers that reside within us. I exemplify you with scientific evidence. According to the Iztacala Psychology Journal, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, some 240 medical programs worldwide use some kind of meditation to reduce stress and as a treatment for chronic diseases.If from traditional medical science there is already that conviction that meditation or mindfulness are very effective ways to calm our mind, why do we still insist on harming ourselves by giving our power to situations, people and emotions that do not suit us?If the critical mass of the planet (1%) awakens your consciousness the planet will wake up, more and more enthusiastic people are meditating, the collective consciousness has been moving towards a greater understanding that we are part of a whole and that, in The extent to which we have that true awakening, we will live in harmony. As Brother Mayor José Manuel Estrada said “No matter how far away they are, even the stones will light up”; this refers to cosmic laws of the universe that point to evolution.The sooner we wake up from the lethargy, the more we can take advantage of the joys that life offers us, my best wishes for this new year that starts, Good Fortune 2019!