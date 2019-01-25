A Word from the Publisher
Meditate to Awaken
Unfortunately people run the risk of living on autopilot and disconnecting from ourselves. Certainly, we travel like automatons and we are asleep, glued to a telephone or the computer, a good part of our existence. It is sad to read opinions like “neither an emigrant more here” (even being emigrants) or “such a problem has no solution and it is best to let it go and look the other way”.
Today it is evident that the darkest side of human beings – violence, intolerance, indolence – comes from problems of conscience. From a very poor conscience, which does not develop from and towards the common good, but from selfishness, greed and apathy, the three great spiritual calamities that humanity suffers.
However, living is not complex if we understand that life deserves strategy. It is not just breathing and walking without any awareness of tomorrow and what we want to achieve. Above all, living implies moving towards what we want, but with a planning of how to achieve it. It can be difficult if, on autopilot, you do not take responsibility for anything. They enter here into play what they call “chance, luck, destiny”, which are more comfortable positions because they do not involve us in the solution and leave us as spectators of our own lives.
Many times we look outside for answers that reside within us. I exemplify you with scientific evidence. According to the Iztacala Psychology Journal, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, some 240 medical programs worldwide use some kind of meditation to reduce stress and as a treatment for chronic diseases.
If from traditional medical science there is already that conviction that meditation or mindfulness are very effective ways to calm our mind, why do we still insist on harming ourselves by giving our power to situations, people and emotions that do not suit us?
If the critical mass of the planet (1%) awakens your consciousness the planet will wake up, more and more enthusiastic people are meditating, the collective consciousness has been moving towards a greater understanding that we are part of a whole and that, in The extent to which we have that true awakening, we will live in harmony. As Brother Mayor José Manuel Estrada said “No matter how far away they are, even the stones will light up”; this refers to cosmic laws of the universe that point to evolution.
The sooner we wake up from the lethargy, the more we can take advantage of the joys that life offers us, my best wishes for this new year that starts, Good Fortune 2019!
Today it is evident that the darkest side of human beings – violence, intolerance, indolence – comes from problems of conscience. From a very poor conscience, which does not develop from and towards the common good, but from selfishness, greed and apathy, the three great spiritual calamities that humanity suffers.
However, living is not complex if we understand that life deserves strategy. It is not just breathing and walking without any awareness of tomorrow and what we want to achieve. Above all, living implies moving towards what we want, but with a planning of how to achieve it. It can be difficult if, on autopilot, you do not take responsibility for anything. They enter here into play what they call “chance, luck, destiny”, which are more comfortable positions because they do not involve us in the solution and leave us as spectators of our own lives.
Many times we look outside for answers that reside within us. I exemplify you with scientific evidence. According to the Iztacala Psychology Journal, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, some 240 medical programs worldwide use some kind of meditation to reduce stress and as a treatment for chronic diseases.
If from traditional medical science there is already that conviction that meditation or mindfulness are very effective ways to calm our mind, why do we still insist on harming ourselves by giving our power to situations, people and emotions that do not suit us?
If the critical mass of the planet (1%) awakens your consciousness the planet will wake up, more and more enthusiastic people are meditating, the collective consciousness has been moving towards a greater understanding that we are part of a whole and that, in The extent to which we have that true awakening, we will live in harmony. As Brother Mayor José Manuel Estrada said “No matter how far away they are, even the stones will light up”; this refers to cosmic laws of the universe that point to evolution.
The sooner we wake up from the lethargy, the more we can take advantage of the joys that life offers us, my best wishes for this new year that starts, Good Fortune 2019!
PALABRAS DEL PUBLICISTA
Meditar para Despertar
Desafortunadamente las personas corremos el riesgo de vivir en piloto automático y desconectarnos de nosotros mismos. Ciertamente, transitamos como autómatas y andamos dormidos, pegados a un teléfono o el computador, buena parte de nuestra existencia. Es triste leer opiniones como “ni un emigrante más aquí” (incluso siendo emigrantes) o “tal problema no tiene solución y lo mejor es dejarlo pasar y mirar para otro lado”.
Hoy es evidente que el lado más oscuro de los seres humanos —violencia, intolerancia, indolencia— proviene de los problemas de conciencia. De una conciencia muy pobre, que no se desarrolla desde y hacia el bien común, sino desde el egoísmo, la avaricia y la apatía, las tres grandes calamidades espirituales que padece la humanidad.
Sin embargo, vivir no es complejo si entendemos que la vida merece estrategia. No es solamente respirar y caminar sin ninguna conciencia del mañana y de lo que queremos alcanzar. Sobre todo, vivir implica movernos hacia lo que queremos, pero con una planificación de cómo lograrlo. Puede ser difícil si, en piloto automático, no asumes responsabilidades por nada. Entran aquí en juego eso que llaman “el azar, la suerte, el destino”, que son posiciones más cómodas pues no nos involucran en la solución y nos dejan como espectadores de nuestra propia vida.
Muchas veces buscamos afuera las respuestas que residen dentro de nosotros. Te lo ejemplifico con evidencia científica. Según la Revista de Psicología Iztacala, de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, unos 240 programas médicos a nivel mundial utilizan algún tipo de meditación para reducir el estrés y como tratamiento para enfermedades crónicas.
Si desde la ciencia médica tradicional ya hay esa convicción de que la meditación o el mindfulness son vías muy efectivas para calmar nuestra mente, ¿por qué aún insistimos en hacernos daño cediendo nuestro poder a situaciones, personas y emociones que no nos convienen?
Si la masa crítica del planeta (1%) despierta su conciencia el planeta se despertará, cada vez somos más las personas entusiastas que meditamos, la conciencia colectiva se ha ido moviendo hacia una mayor comprensión de que somos parte de un todo y que, en la medida en que tengamos ese verdadero despertar, viviremos en armonía. Como decía el hermano Mayor José Manuel estrada “Por más lejos que estén, hasta las piedras se van a iluminar”; esto se refiere a leyes cósmicas del universo que apuntan a la evolución.
¡Mientras más pronto despertemos del letargo, más podremos aprovechar las dichas que nos ofrece la vida, mis mejores deseos para este nuevo año que inicia, Venturado 2019!
Hoy es evidente que el lado más oscuro de los seres humanos —violencia, intolerancia, indolencia— proviene de los problemas de conciencia. De una conciencia muy pobre, que no se desarrolla desde y hacia el bien común, sino desde el egoísmo, la avaricia y la apatía, las tres grandes calamidades espirituales que padece la humanidad.
Sin embargo, vivir no es complejo si entendemos que la vida merece estrategia. No es solamente respirar y caminar sin ninguna conciencia del mañana y de lo que queremos alcanzar. Sobre todo, vivir implica movernos hacia lo que queremos, pero con una planificación de cómo lograrlo. Puede ser difícil si, en piloto automático, no asumes responsabilidades por nada. Entran aquí en juego eso que llaman “el azar, la suerte, el destino”, que son posiciones más cómodas pues no nos involucran en la solución y nos dejan como espectadores de nuestra propia vida.
Muchas veces buscamos afuera las respuestas que residen dentro de nosotros. Te lo ejemplifico con evidencia científica. Según la Revista de Psicología Iztacala, de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, unos 240 programas médicos a nivel mundial utilizan algún tipo de meditación para reducir el estrés y como tratamiento para enfermedades crónicas.
Si desde la ciencia médica tradicional ya hay esa convicción de que la meditación o el mindfulness son vías muy efectivas para calmar nuestra mente, ¿por qué aún insistimos en hacernos daño cediendo nuestro poder a situaciones, personas y emociones que no nos convienen?
Si la masa crítica del planeta (1%) despierta su conciencia el planeta se despertará, cada vez somos más las personas entusiastas que meditamos, la conciencia colectiva se ha ido moviendo hacia una mayor comprensión de que somos parte de un todo y que, en la medida en que tengamos ese verdadero despertar, viviremos en armonía. Como decía el hermano Mayor José Manuel estrada “Por más lejos que estén, hasta las piedras se van a iluminar”; esto se refiere a leyes cósmicas del universo que apuntan a la evolución.
¡Mientras más pronto despertemos del letargo, más podremos aprovechar las dichas que nos ofrece la vida, mis mejores deseos para este nuevo año que inicia, Venturado 2019!