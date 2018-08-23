A Word from the Publisher Red Latina

A Word from the Publisher

8-23-18 St. Louis MO.-By Cecilia Velazquez

Dear Readers,

As always it is a pleasure to share with you a new monthly edition, full of interesting information and what I am most excited about is the new news and following our slogan “we keep growing”. We already have digital Radio with the best hits of the moment in English and Spanish, all the music that you like, you can find it on our website www.RedLatinaSTL.com and digital applications are ready for your mobile devices, listen to us wherever you want and at the time you want, download our application for Android, look for us as “Red Latina Radio” on Google Play and for your iOS devices, download the “Simple Radio” application and look for us as “Red Latina Radio”.

We are working on great ideas that will be of your interest, we will soon announce our programming, where you can keep up with what is happening in greater metropolitan St. Louis and with events that interest our community.

We want to approach the new generations, with a fresh style, reinventing ourselves to continue being of your preference, in order to accomplish that, we must be updated in this great digital times, an era in which we live the instantaneously, in which many of us are privileged ; since in less than two decades, we have witnessed great discoveries, you can appreciate the greatness in globalization, where all the information is at our fingertips … this is fantastic for us, isn’t?

Although we must be aware that globalization and technological changes are generating an increasingly polarized world of work.

If we realize in these times we are facing a huge army of highly qualified workers. On the other hand, this is not the time for those who are not qualified. Unfortunately this situation had intensified inequity. That’s why it’s important to study, keep us updated, not being left behind, no matter how old or young we are. In this Earth we never stop learning, we must stay healthy, but also updated, if we want to be competitive, as highly qualified workers with access to technology, particular the Internet, have new opportunities regarding the types of work available nowadays and the way in how we perform our activities.

Currently, there are more than 7,000 million people with mobile phones, and 2,300 million of those users have smartphones and more than 3,200 million people with Internet access.

This situation has brought many changes in the world of work, such as the increase in electronic commerce and banking services, support services in the field of information technology and communications, etc …

However, despite the new opportunities, today more and more jobs are becoming vulnerable and there is still a significant digital divide.

It is expected that many routine jobs, such as administrative ones, will disappear or be replaced by computers, or they will have disappeared; so this situation challenges us to be more creative to keep up with this changing world.

We appreciate your preference and we invite you now to enjoy “Red Latina Radio”, in addition to our bilingual daily news on our website, promoted on our social networks.

Thanks again and best regards sincerely

