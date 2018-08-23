A Word from the Publisher Red Latina

A Word from the Publisher
8-23-18 St. Louis MO.-By Cecilia Velazquez
Dear Readers,
As always it is a pleasure to share with you a new monthly edition, full of interesting information and what I am most excited about is the new news and following our slogan “we keep growing”. We already have digital Radio with the best hits of the moment in English and Spanish, all the music that you like, you can find it on our website www.RedLatinaSTL.com and digital applications are ready for your mobile devices, listen to us wherever you want and at the time you want, download our application for Android, look for us as “Red Latina Radio” on Google Play and for your iOS devices, download the “Simple Radio” application and look for us as “Red Latina Radio”.
We are working on great ideas that will be of your interest, we will soon announce our programming, where you can keep up with what is happening in greater metropolitan St. Louis and with events that interest our community.
We want to approach the new generations, with a fresh style, reinventing ourselves to continue being of your preference, in order to accomplish that, we must be updated in this great digital times, an era in which we live the instantaneously, in which many of us are privileged ; since in less than two decades, we have witnessed great discoveries, you can appreciate the greatness in globalization, where all the information is at our fingertips … this is fantastic for us, isn’t?
Although we must be aware that globalization and technological changes are generating an increasingly polarized world of work.
If we realize in these times we are facing a huge army of highly qualified workers. On the other hand, this is not the time for those who are not qualified. Unfortunately this situation had intensified inequity. That’s why it’s important to study, keep us updated, not being left behind, no matter how old or young we are. In this Earth we never stop learning, we must stay healthy, but also updated, if we want to be competitive, as highly qualified workers with access to technology, particular the Internet, have new opportunities regarding the types of work available nowadays and the way in how we perform our activities.
Currently, there are more than 7,000 million people with mobile phones, and 2,300 million of those users have smartphones and more than 3,200 million people with Internet access.
This situation has brought many changes in the world of work, such as the increase in electronic commerce and banking services, support services in the field of information technology and communications, etc …
However, despite the new opportunities, today more and more jobs are becoming vulnerable and there is still a significant digital divide.
It is expected that many routine jobs, such as administrative ones, will disappear or be replaced by computers, or they will have disappeared; so this situation challenges us to be more creative to keep up with this changing world.
We appreciate your preference and we invite you now to enjoy “Red Latina Radio”, in addition to our bilingual daily news on our website, promoted on our social networks.
Thanks again and best regards sincerely
PALABRAS DEL PUBLICISTA
8-23-18 St. Louis MO.-Por Cecilia Velázquez
Estimados lectores,
Como siempre es un gusto compartir con ustedes una nueva edición mensual, llena de interesante información y lo que más me entusiasma, son las nuevas noticias y como dice nuestro lema “Seguimos Creciendo”, Ya tenemos Radio digital con los mejores hits del momento en inglés y español, toda la música que te gusta, la puedes encontrar en nuestra página web www.RedLatinaSTL.com y ya están listas las aplicaciones digitales para tus dispositivos móviles, escúchanos donde quieras y a la hora que quieras, baja nuestra aplicación para Android, búscanos como “Red Latina Radio” en Google Play y para tus dispositivos IOS, baja la aplicación “Simple Radio” y búscanos como “Red Latina Radio”.
Estamos trabajando en magnificas ideas que serán de tu interés, pronto anunciaremos nuestra programación, donde podrás estar al día con lo que sucede en el área metropolitana de St. Louis y con los acontecimientos que interesan a nuestra comunidad.
Queremos acercarnos a las nuevas generaciones, con un estilo fresco, reinventándonos para seguir siendo del gusto de nuestro público, para eso debemos estar actualizados en esta grandiosa era digital, una era en la que vivimos la instantaneidad, en la cual muchos de nosotros somos privilegiados; ya que en menos de dos décadas, hemos sido testigos de grandes descubrimientos, donde cada vez se aprecia la globalización, en donde toda la información está al alcance de nuestras manos… no es fantástico?
Aunque debemos estar conscientes que con la globalización y los cambios tecnológicos se está generando un mundo de trabajo cada vez más polarizado.
Si nos damos cuenta nunca ha habido un momento mejor para tener un perfil de trabajadores altamente cualificados. En cambio, no es buen momento para aquellos no cualificados. Lo que desafortunadamente esta situación está intensificando las desigualdades. Por eso es importante estudiar, actualizarse, no quedarse atrás, no importando la edad que tengas, esta es la escuela tierra y nunca dejamos de aprender, debemos mantenernos saludables, pero también actualizados, si deseamos ser competitivos, ya que los trabajadores altamente calificados y aquellos con acceso a la tecnología, en particular internet, tienen nuevas oportunidades con respecto a los tipos de trabajo disponibles y a la forma en que realizan su actividad.
Actualmente, hay más de 7,000 millones de personas que con telefonía móvil, donde más de 2,300 millones de usuarios cuentan con teléfonos inteligentes y más de 3,200 millones de personas con acceso a internet.
Esta situación ha traído consigo muchos cambios en el mundo del trabajo, como el aumento del comercio electrónico y servicios bancarios, servicios de apoyo en materia de tecnologías de la información y las comunicaciones, etc…
No obstante, pese a las nuevas oportunidades, hoy hay cada vez más empleos se vuelven vulnerables y sigue existiendo una importante brecha digital.
Se prevé que muchos trabajos de tipo rutinario, como los administrativos, van a desaparecer o a ser sustituidos por computadoras, o bien ya han desaparecido; de modo que esta situación nos reta a ser más creativos y mantenernos actualizados.
Agradecemos su preferencia y les invitamos ahora a disfrutar de “Red Latina Radio”, además de nuestras noticias bilingües diariamente en nuestra página web, mismas que son promocionadas en nuestras redes sociales.
Gracias nuevamente y sinceros saludos cordiales.