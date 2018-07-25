A Word from the Publisher Red Latina
By Cecilia Velazquez
Dear readers,
In this new edition we deal what we considered to be some of the most relevant issues at this time, Mexico will have a new president, Andres Manuel López Obrador, the relevant was the repositioning of his candidacy, distancing himself from the government of Venezuela, at a key moment: they came after the terrible disagreement he had with José Cárdenas and Carmen Aristegui, whom he accused of being partial in his way of making news, placing them in the bag in which all his opponents fit, the mafia of power.
In addition, AMLO he took the opportunity to launch his theory of conspiracy again, arguing that, by the effect of the media, in a “Hitler strategy”, the lie that is repeated many times becomes true, and the “handling and manipulation of the Stunned media. “ In that sense, AMLO did not grant or accept his error, but he reinforced the idea that there is a conspiracy, a plot, from the media to discredit him.
AMLO has understood as few that the credibility of the sender of the message is fundamental in the current communication. It has immediately distanced itself from corruption scandals and has avoided at all costs being directly identified as responsible for bribes or influence peddling. He has built for years a discourse in which every failure of him, or his team, is a conspiracy of the power mafia to get him out of the presidential contest. Only time will prove us right if the new President will changes the direction of Mexico.
And speaking of important issues the terrible situation of the border, with children being separated from their families, more than 50,000 children apprehended on the border, escaping violence, hopefulling for a better life.
The United States is experiencing a terrible humanitarian crisis today. More than 50,000 unaccompanied minors from Mexico and Central America (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, in particular), have arrived in the United States in the last nine months *. Thousands have been returned to their country (almost all Mexicans). The rest remain in an immigration limbo, with a threat of deportation.
What kind of image we are giving as a nation, the country of opportunities and the American dream?, our prayers to all those children and parents, hopefully this conflict will be resolved and families be together again.
Next August 7 is the elections in Missouri and it is very important that you go out to vote and say NO to Proposition A, created by large corporations and billionaires who want to keep the workers’ salaries low. It is backed by people who think that workers should not be able to negotiate with their employers for salaries, raises, health insurance and retirement.
Let’s spread the word about these issues and with happy thoughts together we can achieve a fairer destiny for all.
PALABRAS DEL PUBLICISTA Red Latina
Por Cecilia Velázquez
Queridos Lectores,
Los temas que tratamos en esta edición consideramos ser de los más relevantes en estos momentos, México estrenara presidente, Andres Manuel López Obrador, lo relevante fue el reposicionamiento de su candidatura, desmarcándose del gobierno de Venezuela, en un momento clave: se dieron después del terrible desencuentro que tuvo con José Cárdenas y Carmen Aristegui, a quienes acusó de ser parciales en su forma de hacer noticia, colocándolos en la bolsa en la que caben todos sus adversarios, la mafia del poder.
Además, AMLO aprovechó para lanzar nuevamente su teoría de la conspiración, argumentando que, por efecto de los medios, en una “estrategia hitleriana”, la mentira que se repite muchas veces se convierte en verdad, y que el “manejo y la manipulación de los medios atonta”. En ese sentido, AMLO no concedió ni aceptó su error, sino que reforzó la idea de que existe un contubernio, un complot, desde los medios de comunicación para desprestigiarlo.
AMLO ha entendido como pocos que la credibilidad del emisor del mensaje es fundamental en la comunicación actual. Se ha desmarcado inmediatamente de escándalos de corrupción y ha evitado a toda costa ser señalado directamente como el responsable de sobornos o de tráfico de influencias. Ha construido por años un discurso en el que cada falla de él, o de su equipo, es una conspiración de la mafia del poder para sacarlo de la contienda presidencial. Solo el tiempo nos dará la razón si el nuevo Presidente cambie el rumbo de Mexico.
Y hablando de temas importantes la espantosa situación en la frontera, con niños siendo separados de sus familias, más de 50,000 niños aprehendidos en la frontera, escapando de la violencia, esperanzados en una vida mejor.
Estados Unidos vive hoy una terrible crisis humanitaria. Más de 50,000 menores no acompañados procedentes de México y Centroamérica (Guatemala, Honduras y El Salvador, en particular), han llegado a Estados Unidos en los últimos ocho meses*. Miles han sido devueltos a su país (casi todos mexicanos). Los demás permanecen en un limbo migratorio, con una amenaza de deportación.
?Qué clase de imagen estamos dando como nación, el país de las oportunidades y del sueño americano?, nuestras plegarias porque este conflicto se resuelva y se reunifiquen las familias.
El próximo 7 de agosto son las elecciones en Missouri y es muy importante que salgas a votar y digas NO a la Propuesta A, creada por grandes corporaciones y multimillonarios que quieren mantener el sueldo de los trabajadores. Es respaldado por personas que piensan que los trabajadores no deberían poder negociar con sus empleadores por sueldos, aumentos, seguro médico y jubilación.
Pasemos la voz sobre estos temas y logremos pensamientos positivos para que juntos logremos un destino más justo para todos.