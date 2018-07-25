A Word from the Publisher Red Latina

By Cecilia Velazquez

Dear readers,

In this new edition we deal what we considered to be some of the most relevant issues at this time, Mexico will have a new president, Andres Manuel López Obrador, the relevant was the repositioning of his candidacy, distancing himself from the government of Venezuela, at a key moment: they came after the terrible disagreement he had with José Cárdenas and Carmen Aristegui, whom he accused of being partial in his way of making news, placing them in the bag in which all his opponents fit, the mafia of power.

In addition, AMLO he took the opportunity to launch his theory of conspiracy again, arguing that, by the effect of the media, in a “Hitler strategy”, the lie that is repeated many times becomes true, and the “handling and manipulation of the Stunned media. “ In that sense, AMLO did not grant or accept his error, but he reinforced the idea that there is a conspiracy, a plot, from the media to discredit him.

AMLO has understood as few that the credibility of the sender of the message is fundamental in the current communication. It has immediately distanced itself from corruption scandals and has avoided at all costs being directly identified as responsible for bribes or influence peddling. He has built for years a discourse in which every failure of him, or his team, is a conspiracy of the power mafia to get him out of the presidential contest. Only time will prove us right if the new President will changes the direction of Mexico.

And speaking of important issues the terrible situation of the border, with children being separated from their families, more than 50,000 children apprehended on the border, escaping violence, hopefulling for a better life.

The United States is experiencing a terrible humanitarian crisis today. More than 50,000 unaccompanied minors from Mexico and Central America (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, in particular), have arrived in the United States in the last nine months *. Thousands have been returned to their country (almost all Mexicans). The rest remain in an immigration limbo, with a threat of deportation.

What kind of image we are giving as a nation, the country of opportunities and the American dream?, our prayers to all those children and parents, hopefully this conflict will be resolved and families be together again.

Next August 7 is the elections in Missouri and it is very important that you go out to vote and say NO to Proposition A, created by large corporations and billionaires who want to keep the workers’ salaries low. It is backed by people who think that workers should not be able to negotiate with their employers for salaries, raises, health insurance and retirement.

Let’s spread the word about these issues and with happy thoughts together we can achieve a fairer destiny for all.