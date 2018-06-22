ABC orders “Roseanne” spinoff without Roseanne Barr

ABC has ordered a spinoff of the revival of “Roseanne” but without its former protagonist, after a racist tweet last month got her fired and the show suspended.

The network ordered 10 episodes of the spinoff that will feature the Conner family. Most of the original cast members will reprise their roles in the new show.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of ours show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” the cast members said in a joint statement.

“We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter,” they added.

The show will begin airing in the fall. Barr was asked by ABC to relinquish her role as executive producer before green lighting the project.

Last month, Barr made headlines when she likened former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes in a tweet. ABC announced she was cutting ties with her and canceling her show shortly thereafter.

Barr has since apologized for the tweet, blaming it on her medication.Barr said in a message after the controversy: “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”



