ABC orders “Roseanne” spinoff without Roseanne Barr

ABC has ordered a spinoff of the revival of “Roseanne” but without its former protagonist, after a racist tweet last month got her fired and the show suspended.
The network ordered 10 episodes of the spinoff that will feature the Conner family. Most of the original cast members will reprise their roles in the new show.
“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of ours show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” the cast members said in a joint statement.
“We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter,” they added.
The show will begin airing in the fall. Barr was asked by ABC to relinquish her role as executive producer before green lighting the project.
Last month, Barr made headlines when she likened former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes in a tweet. ABC announced she was cutting ties with her and canceling her show shortly thereafter.
Barr has since apologized for the tweet, blaming it on her medication.Barr said in a message after the controversy: “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”
ABC ordena spinoff de “Roseanne” sin Roseanne Barr
ABC ha ordenado un spin-off del reboot de “Roseanne”, pero sin su antigua protagonista, luego de que tras un tweet racista el mes pasado fuera despedida y se suspendiera el programa.
La cadena ordenó 10 episodios del spinoff que contará con la familia Conner. La mayoría de los miembros originales del reparto repetirán sus papeles en el nuevo programa.
“Hemos recibido una gran cantidad de apoyo de los fanáticos de nuestro programa, y está claro que estos personajes no solo tienen un lugar en nuestros corazones, sino en los corazones y hogares de nuestra audiencia”, dijeron los miembros del elenco en una declaración conjunta.
“Todos volvimos la temporada pasada porque queríamos contar historias sobre los desafíos que enfrenta hoy una familia de clase trabajadora. Estamos muy felices de tener la oportunidad de regresar con el elenco y el equipo para seguir compartiendo esas historias a través del amor y la risa”, agregaron.
El espectáculo comenzará a transmitirse en el otoño. Barr le pidió a ABC que renunciara a su rol de productora ejecutiva antes de dar luz verde al proyecto.
El mes pasado, Barr fue noticia cuando comparó a la ex asesora de Obama, Valerie Jarrett, con la Hermandad Musulmana y el Planeta de los Simios en un tweet. ABC anunció que estaba cortando lazos con ella y cancelando su programa poco después.
Desde entonces Barr se ha disculpado por el tweet, culpándolo a su medicación. Barr dijo en un mensaje después de la controversia: “Me disculpo con Valerie Jarrett y con todos los estadounidenses. Lamento mucho haber hecho una mala broma sobre su política y su aspecto. Debería haber sabido mejor. Perdónenme, mi broma fue de mal gusto”.