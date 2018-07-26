Accident expected to close westbound I-64 at 170 for several hours

An accident has closed westbound I-64 before the exit for 170. The Missouri Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use an alternate route.
The accident took place when a box truck flipped on its side in the middle of the highway. A skid mark was visible leading up to the location of the crash. Until a few minutes ago, news services were not clear if there were any other vehicles involved in the accident. An ambulance and police vehicles arrived on the scene.
The condition of the box truck driver also remains unknown.
Richmond Heights Police informs that all traffic is being diverted to Hanley Road. The outer road westbound is down to one lane as well.
Accidente cierra la I-64 en dirección oeste a la altura de la 170
Un accidente ha cerrado la I-64 en dirección oeste antes de la salida de la 170. El Departamento de Transporte de Missouri aconseja a los conductores que utilicen una ruta alternativa.
El accidente tuvo lugar cuando una camioneta volcó de lado en el medio de la carretera. Marcas de llantas eran visibles conduciendo a la ubicación del bloqueo. Hasta hace unos minutos, los servicios de noticias no tenían claro si había otros vehículos involucrados en el accidente. Una ambulancia y vehículos de la policía llegaron a la escena.
La condición del conductor del camión de caja también permanece desconocida.
La policía de Richmond Heights informa que todo el tráfico se desvía a Hanley Road. El camino exterior hacia el oeste también se encuentra a un solo carril.