Accident expected to close westbound I-64 at 170 for several hours

An accident has closed westbound I-64 before the exit for 170. The Missouri Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use an alternate route.

The accident took place when a box truck flipped on its side in the middle of the highway. A skid mark was visible leading up to the location of the crash. Until a few minutes ago, news services were not clear if there were any other vehicles involved in the accident. An ambulance and police vehicles arrived on the scene.

The condition of the box truck driver also remains unknown.

Richmond Heights Police informs that all traffic is being diverted to Hanley Road. The outer road westbound is down to one lane as well.



