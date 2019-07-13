Activities of the HCCSTL
The Business After Hours event is a great way to meet St. Louis’ Hispanic business community, build camaraderie, trust, and network, all in a fun and open environment! We hope to see you there!
Business After Hours networking events are free to attend and open to members and nonmembers.
Business After Hours are held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of every month. Food and beverages are always provided.
RSVP at hccstl.com/events
2019 Calendar of Events BAH
May 16 The Federal Reserve Bank of STL
June 20 Regions Bank
July 18 Midwest Bank Center
August 15 Missouri History Museum
September 19 Sysco
October 17 Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
November 21 Graybar
December 19 Bayer
MEMBER EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
Conviertete en Instructor de Zumba!
¡Entrenamiento empieza el 18 de mayo en el Center of Clayton! Si se anotan antes del 30 de marzo pueden usar un cupón de descuento de 30%.
More Information: https://www.zumba.com/es-ES/training/2019-05-18_B1_Clayton_US_Laura_Angel
Opening Reception for Striking Power:
Celebrate the opening of Striking Power: Iconoclasm in Ancient Egypt, the first exhibition to explore the history of iconoclasm in relation to ancient Egyptian art. With nearly forty masterpieces on loan from the renowned collection of the Brooklyn Museum, Striking Power will focus on examining the widespread campaigns of targeted destruction driven by political and religious motivations.
https://pulitzerarts.org/program/opening-reception-striking-power/
Better Yourself with Enterprise University
Keep your finger on the pulse of the latest ideas and best practices while tapping into your local business community with Enterprise University. This semester’s course schedule is now available and registration is open.
By participating, you can take advantage of training by local professionals and networking with your peers. There are a wide variety of classes being offered this semester, and they are open to everyone – at no cost. Enterprise University is one of our favorite ways to help you and your colleagues succeed through ongoing learning.
Registration is required and space is limited, so sign up soon. And please share this opportunity with your colleagues, employees and peers who might also benefit from attending. We hope to see you this spring!
https://www.enterprisebank.com/eu?utm_source=alumni&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=eu-s19&utm_content=register_now
Apply Now for High School Hispanic Leadership Institute
The HCC STL Foundation is seeking applications for the upcoming High School Hispanic Leadership Institute program. This program is for incoming 10th-12th grade high school students to develop leadership skills and give back to the St. Louis community. This year, the session will be held from Monday, June 17 – Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Hispanic Working Women
Thursday, August 22
Actividades de la HCCSTL
Nuestro evento “Business After Hours” es una excelente manera de conocer a la comunidad empresarial hispana de St. Louis, crear camaradería, confianza y redes, ¡todo en un entorno divertido y abierto!
Los eventos de networking de “Business After Hours” son gratuitos y están abiertos a miembros y no miembros.
Nos reunimos una vez el tercer jueves de cada mes de 6:00 a 8:00 p.m. Comida y bebidas disponibles. ¡Nos encantaría verte ahí!
Reserva tu lugar en el siguiente enlace:
www.hccstl.com/Events
Calendario de eventos 2019 BAH
16 de mayo The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
20 de junio – Regions Bank
18 de julio – Midwest Bank Centre
15 de agosto – Missouri History Museum
19 de septiembre – Sysco
17 de octubre -Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
21 de noviembre – Graybar
19 de diciembre -Bayer
EVENTOS Y ANUNCIOS DE LOS MIEMBROS
Conviertete en Instructor de Zumba!
¡Entrenamiento empieza el 18 de mayo en el centro de Clayton! Si se anotan antes del 30 de marzo pueden usar un cupón de descuento del 30%.
Más información: https://www.zumba.com/es-ES/training/2019-05-18_B1_Clayton_US_Laura_Angel
Recepción de Apertura para el Poder de Golpe: Iconoclasia en el antiguo Egipto
Celebre la apertura de Striking Power: Iconoclasm en el antiguo Egipto, la primera exposición que explora la historia de la iconoclasia en relación con el arte del antiguo Egipto. Con cerca de cuarenta obras maestras en préstamo de la reconocida colección del Museo de Brooklyn, Striking Power se centrará en examinar las campañas generalizadas de destrucción dirigida impulsadas por motivaciones políticas y religiosas.
https://pulitzerarts.org/program/opening-reception-striking-power/
Mejórate a ti mismo con Enterprise University
Mantenga su dedo en el pulso de las últimas ideas y mejores prácticas mientras aprovecha su comunidad empresarial local con Enterprise University. El programa de cursos de este semestre ya está disponible y la inscripción está abierta.
Al participar, puede aprovechar la capacitación de profesionales locales y establecer contactos con sus compañeros. Se ofrece una amplia variedad de clases este semestre, y están abiertas a todos, sin costo alguno. Enterprise University es una de nuestras formas favoritas de ayudarlo a usted y a sus colegas a tener éxito a través del aprendizaje continuo.
Es necesario registrarse y el espacio es limitado, así que inscríbase pronto. Y, por favor, comparta esta oportunidad con sus colegas, empleados y compañeros que también podrían beneficiarse de la asistencia. ¡Esperamos verte esta primavera!
Más información
Solicite ahora para el Instituto de Liderazgo Hispano de la Escuela Secundaria
La Fundación HCC STL está buscando solicitudes para el próximo programa del Instituto de Liderazgo Hispano de Preparatoria. Este programa es para que los estudiantes que ingresan a la escuela secundaria del 10º al 12º grado desarrollen habilidades de liderazgo y contribuyan a la comunidad de St. Louis. Este año, la sesión se llevará a cabo desde el lunes 17 de junio hasta el sábado 22 de junio de 2019.
Mujeres trabajadoras hispanas
Jueves 22 de agosto