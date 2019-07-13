Activities of the HCCSTL



Business After Hours networking events are free to attend and open to members and nonmembers.

Business After Hours are held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of every month. Food and beverages are always provided.

2019 Calendar of Events BAH

May 16 The Federal Reserve Bank of STL

June 20 Regions Bank

July 18 Midwest Bank Center

August 15 Missouri History Museum

September 19 Sysco

October 17 Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

November 21 Graybar

December 19 Bayer

MEMBER EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS

Conviertete en Instructor de Zumba!

¡Entrenamiento empieza el 18 de mayo en el Center of Clayton! Si se anotan antes del 30 de marzo pueden usar un cupón de descuento de 30%.

More Information: https://www.zumba.com/es-ES/training/2019-05-18_B1_Clayton_US_Laura_Angel

Opening Reception for Striking Power:

Celebrate the opening of Striking Power: Iconoclasm in Ancient Egypt, the first exhibition to explore the history of iconoclasm in relation to ancient Egyptian art. With nearly forty masterpieces on loan from the renowned collection of the Brooklyn Museum, Striking Power will focus on examining the widespread campaigns of targeted destruction driven by political and religious motivations.

https://pulitzerarts.org/program/opening-reception-striking-power/

Better Yourself with Enterprise University

Keep your finger on the pulse of the latest ideas and best practices while tapping into your local business community with Enterprise University. This semester’s course schedule is now available and registration is open.

By participating, you can take advantage of training by local professionals and networking with your peers. There are a wide variety of classes being offered this semester, and they are open to everyone – at no cost. Enterprise University is one of our favorite ways to help you and your colleagues succeed through ongoing learning.

Registration is required and space is limited, so sign up soon. And please share this opportunity with your colleagues, employees and peers who might also benefit from attending. We hope to see you this spring!

More Information

https://www.enterprisebank.com/eu?utm_source=alumni&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=eu-s19&utm_content=register_now

Apply Now for High School Hispanic Leadership Institute

The HCC STL Foundation is seeking applications for the upcoming High School Hispanic Leadership Institute program. This program is for incoming 10th-12th grade high school students to develop leadership skills and give back to the St. Louis community. This year, the session will be held from Monday, June 17 – Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Hispanic Working Women

Thursday, August 22