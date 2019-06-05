Actor Jon Hamm celebrates St. Louis Blues’ win in Game 4

Actor Jon Hamm was in St. Louis for Game 3 and Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals in St. Louis. And Hamm, known for being superfan, was visibly happy when the Blues tied the series 2-2 after winning Game 4 on Monday night.

According to Fox 2, Hamm toured his old high school before Game 4, stopped for lunch at a restaurant in Rock Hill, took selfies with fans, and spoke with reporters about his enthusiasm for the Blues reaching of the NHL finals.

The St. Louis Blues are now heading back to Boston, where they will play against the Boston Bruins in Game 5 on Thursday night, where they will try to get ahead in the series for the first time in this final.

The Blues have only ever reached the final once before, and they have never won the NHL title.