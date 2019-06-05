Actor Jon Hamm celebrates St. Louis Blues’ win in Game 4

Actor Jon Hamm was in St. Louis for Game 3 and Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals in St. Louis. And Hamm, known for being superfan, was visibly happy when the Blues tied the series 2-2 after winning Game 4 on Monday night.
According to Fox 2, Hamm toured his old high school before Game 4, stopped for lunch at a restaurant in Rock Hill, took selfies with fans, and spoke with reporters about his enthusiasm for the Blues reaching of the NHL finals.
The St. Louis Blues are now heading back to Boston, where they will play against the Boston Bruins in Game 5 on Thursday night, where they will try to get ahead in the series for the first time in this final.
The Blues have only ever reached the final once before, and they have never won the NHL title.
El actor Jon Hamm celebra la victoria de St. Louis Blues en el Juego 4
El actor Jon Hamm estuvo en St. Louis para el Juego 3 y el Juego 4 de las finales de la Copa Stanley en St. Louis. Y Hamm, conocido por ser súper fanático, se mostró visiblemente feliz cuando los Blues empataron la serie 2-2 después de ganar el Juego 4 el lunes por la noche.
Según Fox 2, Hamm recorrió su antigua escuela secundaria antes del Juego 4, se detuvo a almorzar en un restaurante en Rock Hill, tomó autofotos con los fanáticos y habló con los periodistas sobre su entusiasmo por la llegada de los Blues a las finales de la NHL.
Los St. Louis Blues ahora regresan a Boston, donde jugarán contra los Boston Bruins en el Juego 5 el jueves por la noche, donde intentarán avanzar en la serie por primera vez en esta final.
Los Blues solo han llegado a la final una vez antes, y nunca han ganado el título de la NHL.