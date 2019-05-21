Tuesday , May 21 2019
Adelante Awards HCCSTL 2019

See Video Click Here: Adelante awards HCCSTL 2019

The event, held Friday, April 26, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis, saw more than 500 guests who celebrated the accomplishments of Hispanic entrepreneurs, businesses, organizations and other supporters of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees (winners bolded):

Hispanic Business Advocate of the Year
Ivonne Zamora
Julio Zegarra-Ballon
Leticia Goncalves

Hispanic Lifetime Achievement Award
Haniny Hillberg
Civic Award of the Year
Ritenour School District International Welcome Center
Fontbonne University
International Institute of St. Louis
Jose Morales
Miriam Alejandro
Sister Cathy Doherty
Hispanic Emerging Leader Award
Cintia Ribeiro
Carol Mendez
Junior Lara
Ricardo Garza
Hispanic Company of the Year
Clean-Tek Flooring Systems, Inc.
Avid Electric and Communication
Hispanic Businessperson of the Year
Claudia Ochoa
Junior Lara
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year
Ness Sandoval
Judy Ryan
Major De Berry
Victor Ponce
Hispanic Emerging Business of the Year
The Croquetterie
Minas Café
Hispanic Chamber Board Recognition Award:
Sysco St. Louis
Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of Hispanics to the U.S. economy.
“Seventy-five percent of new employees will be Hispanic in the next eight years,” Cavazos said. “We are almost 50 million Hispanics in this country. We are the future of our businesses, our labor, and the consumer market.”


Ver Video Aquí: Premios Adelante 2019 HCCSTL

El evento, que se llevó a cabo el viernes 26 de abril en el Hotel Four Seasons en el centro de St. Louis, contó con la participación de más de 500 invitados que celebraron los logros de empresarios, empresas, organizaciones y otros partidarios hispanos de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana.

Felicitaciones a todos los ganadores y nominados (ganadores en negritas):

Defensor de Negocios Hispanos del Año
Ivonne Zamora
Julio Zegarra-Ballon
Leticia goncalves

Premio a la Trayectoria Hispana
Haniny Hillberg
Premio cívico del año
Centro Internacional de Bienvenida del Distrito Escolar Ritenour
Universidad de Fontbonne
Instituto Internacional de San Luis
Jose Morales
Miriam Alejandro
Hermana Cathy Doherty
Premio al Líder Emergente Hispano
Cintia Ribeiro
Carol mendez
Junior Lara
Ricardo Garza
Empresa hispana del año.
Clean-Tek Flooring Systems, Inc.
Avid Electric y Comunicación
Empresario hispano del año
Claudia ochoa
Junior lara
Miembro del año de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana
Ness Sandoval
Judy ryan
Mayor De Berry
Victor Ponce
Negocio emergente hispano del año
La croquetterie
Minas Café
Premio de reconocimiento de la Junta de la Cámara Hispana:
Sysco St. Louis
El orador invitado Ramiro Cavazos, presidente y director general de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de los Estados Unidos, pronunció un discurso en el que destacó la importancia de los hispanos para la economía de los Estados Unidos.
“El setenta y cinco por ciento de los nuevos empleados serán hispanos en los próximos ocho años”, dijo Cavazos. “Somos casi 50 millones de hispanos en este país. Somos el futuro de nuestras empresas, nuestra mano de obra y el mercado de consumo “.


