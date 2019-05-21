See Video Click Here: Adelante awards HCCSTL 2019
Adelante Awards HCCSTL 2019
The event, held Friday, April 26, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis, saw more than 500 guests who celebrated the accomplishments of Hispanic entrepreneurs, businesses, organizations and other supporters of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees (winners bolded):
Hispanic Business Advocate of the Year
Ivonne Zamora
Julio Zegarra-Ballon
Leticia Goncalves
Haniny Hillberg
Ritenour School District International Welcome Center
Fontbonne University
International Institute of St. Louis
Jose Morales
Miriam Alejandro
Sister Cathy Doherty
Cintia Ribeiro
Carol Mendez
Junior Lara
Ricardo Garza
Clean-Tek Flooring Systems, Inc.
Avid Electric and Communication
Claudia Ochoa
Junior Lara
Ness Sandoval
Judy Ryan
Major De Berry
Victor Ponce
The Croquetterie
Minas Café
Sysco St. Louis
Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of Hispanics to the U.S. economy.
Ver Video Aquí: Premios Adelante 2019 HCCSTL
Premios Adelante HCCSTL 2019
El evento, que se llevó a cabo el viernes 26 de abril en el Hotel Four Seasons en el centro de St. Louis, contó con la participación de más de 500 invitados que celebraron los logros de empresarios, empresas, organizaciones y otros partidarios hispanos de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana.
Felicitaciones a todos los ganadores y nominados (ganadores en negritas):
Defensor de Negocios Hispanos del Año
Ivonne Zamora
Julio Zegarra-Ballon
Leticia goncalves
Haniny Hillberg
Centro Internacional de Bienvenida del Distrito Escolar Ritenour
Universidad de Fontbonne
Instituto Internacional de San Luis
Jose Morales
Miriam Alejandro
Hermana Cathy Doherty
Cintia Ribeiro
Carol mendez
Junior Lara
Ricardo Garza
Clean-Tek Flooring Systems, Inc.
Avid Electric y Comunicación
Claudia ochoa
Junior lara
Ness Sandoval
Judy ryan
Mayor De Berry
Victor Ponce
La croquetterie
Minas Café
Sysco St. Louis