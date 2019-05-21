See Video Click Here: Adelante awards HCCSTL 2019

Adelante Awards HCCSTL 2019

The event, held Friday, April 26, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis, saw more than 500 guests who celebrated the accomplishments of Hispanic entrepreneurs, businesses, organizations and other supporters of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees (winners bolded): Hispanic Business Advocate of the Year

Ivonne Zamora

Julio Zegarra-Ballon

Leticia Goncalves

Hispanic Lifetime Achievement Award

Haniny Hillberg

Civic Award of the Year

Ritenour School District International Welcome Center

Fontbonne University

International Institute of St. Louis

Jose Morales

Miriam Alejandro

Sister Cathy Doherty

Hispanic Emerging Leader Award

Cintia Ribeiro

Carol Mendez

Junior Lara

Ricardo Garza

Hispanic Company of the Year

Clean-Tek Flooring Systems, Inc.

Avid Electric and Communication

Hispanic Businessperson of the Year

Claudia Ochoa

Junior Lara

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year

Ness Sandoval

Judy Ryan

Major De Berry

Victor Ponce

Hispanic Emerging Business of the Year

The Croquetterie

Minas Café

Hispanic Chamber Board Recognition Award:

Sysco St. Louis

Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of Hispanics to the U.S. economy.

“Seventy-five percent of new employees will be Hispanic in the next eight years,” Cavazos said. “We are almost 50 million Hispanics in this country. We are the future of our businesses, our labor, and the consumer market.”