Advancing the development of minority entrepreneurship business FREE workshop
Are you a new business owner? interested in becoming an entrepreneur in 2018? If so, you are invited to join the Illinois department of commerce for an ADME business workshop. This workshop has been designed to instruct new business start-ups or individuals who have an interest in entrepreneurship.
During the workshop, subject-matter experts will address the needs of individuals who are just starting their own business and those who are looking to pursue entrepreneurship. The workshop will be held in the metro east area.
Register today to take advantage of this free event to jump start your business.
Topic covered:
Business entity
business enterprise program certification for the state of Illinois
business planning
Importance of credit
Access to capital panel discussion
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3-6pm
Fairmont City library
4444 Collinsville Rd., Fairmont City, IL 62201
Registration link:
https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07efhmdlkl18a8be85&oseq=&c=&ch=
if you have questions, call 618-650-2929
Avance en el Desarrollo del Taller Empresarial de Minorías Empresariales
¿Es usted un nuevo empresario? ¿Está interesado en convertirse en empresario en 2018?
Si es así, lo invitamos a unirse al Departamento de Comercio de Illinois para un taller de negocios de ADME.
Este taller ha sido diseñado para instruir a nuevas empresas o individuos que estén interesados en el emprendimiento. Durante el taller, los expertos en la materia abordarán las necesidades de las personas que recién están comenzando su propio negocio y las que buscan perseguir el espíritu empresarial.
El taller se llevará a cabo en el este del metro área.
Regístrese hoy para aprovechar este evento gratuito para comenzar su negocio.
Temas a cubrir:
Certificación del programa
Empresarial comercial de la entidad para la planificación comercial en el estado de Illinois
La importancia del crédito
Acceso a la mesa redonda para la obtención de capital
Miércoles, 29 de agosto de 2018 de 3-6p.m.
Biblioteca de Fairmont City
4444 Collinsville Rd.,
Fairmont City, IL 62201
Enlace de registro: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07efhmdlkl18a8be85&oseq=&c=&ch=
Si tiene preguntas, llame al 618-650-2929