Advancing the development of minority entrepreneurship business FREE workshop

Advancing the development of minority entrepreneurship business FREE workshop

Are you a new business owner? interested in becoming an entrepreneur in 2018? If so, you are invited to join the Illinois department of commerce for an ADME business workshop. This workshop has been designed to instruct new business start-ups or individuals who have an interest in entrepreneurship.

During the workshop, subject-matter experts will address the needs of individuals who are just starting their own business and those who are looking to pursue entrepreneurship. The workshop will be held in the metro east area.

Register today to take advantage of this free event to jump start your business.

Topic covered:

Business entity

business enterprise program certification for the state of Illinois

business planning

Importance of credit

Access to capital panel discussion

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3-6pm

Fairmont City library

4444 Collinsville Rd., Fairmont City, IL 62201

Registration link:

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07efhmdlkl18a8be85&oseq=&c=&ch=

if you have questions, call 618-650-2929

 

 


 

Avance en el Desarrollo del Taller Empresarial de Minorías Empresariales

¿Es usted un nuevo empresario? ¿Está interesado en convertirse en empresario en 2018?

Si es así, lo invitamos a unirse al Departamento de Comercio de Illinois para un taller de negocios de ADME.

Este taller ha sido diseñado para instruir a nuevas empresas o individuos que estén interesados ​​en el emprendimiento. Durante el taller, los expertos en la materia abordarán las necesidades de las personas que recién están comenzando su propio negocio y las que buscan perseguir el espíritu empresarial.

El taller se llevará a cabo en el este del metro área.

Regístrese hoy para aprovechar este evento gratuito para comenzar su negocio.

Temas a cubrir:

Certificación del programa

Empresarial comercial de la entidad para la planificación comercial en el estado de Illinois

La importancia del crédito

Acceso a la mesa redonda para la obtención de capital

Miércoles, 29 de agosto de 2018 de 3-6p.m.

Biblioteca de Fairmont City

4444 Collinsville Rd.,

Fairmont City, IL 62201

Enlace de registro: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07efhmdlkl18a8be85&oseq=&c=&ch=

Si tiene preguntas, llame al 618-650-2929

 


