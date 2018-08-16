Advancing the development of minority entrepreneurship business FREE workshop

Are you a new business owner? interested in becoming an entrepreneur in 2018? If so, you are invited to join the Illinois department of commerce for an ADME business workshop. This workshop has been designed to instruct new business start-ups or individuals who have an interest in entrepreneurship.

During the workshop, subject-matter experts will address the needs of individuals who are just starting their own business and those who are looking to pursue entrepreneurship. The workshop will be held in the metro east area.

Register today to take advantage of this free event to jump start your business.

Topic covered:

Business entity

business enterprise program certification for the state of Illinois

business planning

Importance of credit

Access to capital panel discussion

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3-6pm

Fairmont City library

4444 Collinsville Rd., Fairmont City, IL 62201

Registration link:

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07efhmdlkl18a8be85&oseq=&c=&ch=

if you have questions, call 618-650-2929