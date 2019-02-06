Advantages and disadvantages of homeschooling

By Laura Posada

In some countries, parents have the right to decide if they want to send their children to school, which has a curriculum developed and approved by the school district or the state, or provide them with the education they deem most convenient. So, homeschooling is basically giving formal education to children in the home, and not in school.

One of the main reasons why parents decide to implement this schooling methodology is because of their disagreement with what they are taught at school. There are also special circumstances, such as the health or learning difficulties of the child, religious or geographical reasons (living too far from a school), which may make it necessary to be taught at home. This modality has its benefits and also its disadvantages, and we will talk about that today.

Advantage:

• It is a completely personalized education, which can keep pace with the child’s learning and adapt to their interests and talents. Likewise, parents can focus on the topics they consider to be priorities or that will give their children more advantages in the future.

• The child becomes more responsible for his own education, and from there of his own life, to have to apply to comply with the program. In the same way, your role in your education is more active, since it requires you to investigate on your own. By freeing yourself from unnecessary stresses such as homework and assessments, you can focus more on the knowledge acquisition process.

• Parents can be confident and reassured of the information their children are receiving that are not under the influence of a school partner, or are victims of bullying or harassment.

Disadvantages:

• The detractors of this type of schooling point out as the main drawback that the child can be isolated, which would prevent him from having a proper social development. By not having schoolmates, the child is deprived of other experiences and points of view that can help him develop his personality better and acquire the adaptation tools and flexibility he will need when he grows up.

• It is required that one of the parents stays at home, or at least that he has a flexible schedule that allows him to teach at the appropriate times. This can generate a conflict of work schedules in the parents, and of course, it implies more expenses or less family income, since one of the parents must dedicate himself mainly to this work.

• It is necessary to find the time for the child to interact (sports, games, etc.), outside of a school environment, with other children of his age. This can make the issue of schedules and the availability of time to spend as a family even more difficult.

Then, it is up to you, as a mother / father, to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of this type of schooling to determine which one is best for your child and everyone as a family.