Advantages and disadvantages of homeschooling
By Laura Posada
In some countries, parents have the right to decide if they want to send their children to school, which has a curriculum developed and approved by the school district or the state, or provide them with the education they deem most convenient. So, homeschooling is basically giving formal education to children in the home, and not in school.
One of the main reasons why parents decide to implement this schooling methodology is because of their disagreement with what they are taught at school. There are also special circumstances, such as the health or learning difficulties of the child, religious or geographical reasons (living too far from a school), which may make it necessary to be taught at home. This modality has its benefits and also its disadvantages, and we will talk about that today.
Advantage:
• It is a completely personalized education, which can keep pace with the child’s learning and adapt to their interests and talents. Likewise, parents can focus on the topics they consider to be priorities or that will give their children more advantages in the future.
• The child becomes more responsible for his own education, and from there of his own life, to have to apply to comply with the program. In the same way, your role in your education is more active, since it requires you to investigate on your own. By freeing yourself from unnecessary stresses such as homework and assessments, you can focus more on the knowledge acquisition process.
• Parents can be confident and reassured of the information their children are receiving that are not under the influence of a school partner, or are victims of bullying or harassment.
Disadvantages:
• The detractors of this type of schooling point out as the main drawback that the child can be isolated, which would prevent him from having a proper social development. By not having schoolmates, the child is deprived of other experiences and points of view that can help him develop his personality better and acquire the adaptation tools and flexibility he will need when he grows up.
• It is required that one of the parents stays at home, or at least that he has a flexible schedule that allows him to teach at the appropriate times. This can generate a conflict of work schedules in the parents, and of course, it implies more expenses or less family income, since one of the parents must dedicate himself mainly to this work.
• It is necessary to find the time for the child to interact (sports, games, etc.), outside of a school environment, with other children of his age. This can make the issue of schedules and the availability of time to spend as a family even more difficult.
Then, it is up to you, as a mother / father, to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of this type of schooling to determine which one is best for your child and everyone as a family.
Ventajas y desventajas de la escuela en la casa
Por Laura Posada
En algunos países, los padres tienen el derecho de decidir si quieren enviar a sus hijos a la escuela, la cual tiene un plan de estudios desarrollado y aprobado por el distrito escolar o el estado, o proporcionarles ellos mismos la educación que consideren más conveniente. Entonces, el homeschooling es básicamente darles la educación formal a los niños en el hogar, y no en la escuela.
Una de las principales razones por las que los padres deciden implementar esta metodología de escolarización es por su inconformidad con lo que se les enseña en la escuela. También hay circunstancias especiales, como la salud o dificultades de aprendizaje del niño, motivos religiosos o geográficos (vivir muy lejos de una escuela), que pueden hacer necesario que se le imparta la enseñanza en la casa. Esta modalidad tiene sus beneficios y también sus inconvenientes, y de eso hablaremos hoy.
Ventajas:
• Es una educación completamente personalizada, que puede ir al ritmo de aprendizaje del niño y adaptarse a sus intereses y talentos. Igualmente, los padres pueden enfocarse en los temas que consideran prioritarios o que les darán más ventajas a sus hijos en el futuro.
• El niño se vuelve más responsable de su propia educación, y a partir de allí de su propia vida, al tener que aplicarse para cumplir con el programa. De la misma manera, su papel en su educación es más activo, ya que requiere que investigue por su cuenta. Al liberarse de tensiones innecesarias como las tareas escolares y las evaluaciones, se puede concentrar más en el proceso de adquisición de conocimiento.
• Los padres pueden estar seguros y tranquilos de la información que sus hijos están recibiendo y que no están bajo la mala influencia de algún compañero escolar, o siendo víctimas de acoso o intimidación escolar.
Desventajas:
• Los detractores de esta modalidad de escolarización señalan como principal inconveniente que el niño se puede aislar, cosa que le impediría tener un correcto desarrollo social. Al no tener compañeros de escuela, se priva al niño de otras experiencias y puntos de vista que pueden ayudarlo a desarrollar mejor su personalidad y adquirir herramientas de adaptación y flexibilidad que necesitará cuando crezca.
• Se requiere que uno de los padres se quede en casa, o al menos que tenga un horario flexible que le permita impartir la enseñanza en los horarios adecuados. Esto puede generar un conflicto de horarios laborales en los padres, y por supuesto, implica más gastos o menos ingresos familiares, ya que uno de los padres se debe dedicar principalmente a esta labor.
• Es necesario encontrar el tiempo para que el niño pueda interactuar (deportes, juegos, etc.), fuera de un entorno escolar, con otros niños de su edad. Esto puede dificultar aún más el tema de los horarios y la disponibilidad de tiempo para pasarlo como familia.
Entonces, te corresponde a ti, como madre/padre, sopesar las ventajas y desventajas de este tipo de escolarización para determinar cuál conviene más a tu hijo y a todos como familia.
