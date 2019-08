After being targeted in shooting, El Paso Hispanics flock to firearms classes

El Paso residents flocked to classes over the weekend to become certified to carry a concealed gun in public in Texas, after being targeted at a Walmart shooting that killed 22 people, including 8 Mexican nationals.

Reuters reports that clases at El Paso saw a vast majority of Hispanics this weekend after police said that the gunman deliberately attacked Hispanics in the Walmart.

The general manager of one of the largest shops in El Paso and host of the class, said his store tallied double the usual number of sales in the week after the attack, something that did not happen after previous mass shootings in Texas.

Most of the sales were for handguns, which can be strapped to an ankle or shoulder under clothing.

McIntyre said: “I have over 50 for this Saturday class and approximately the same amount for the Sunday class, and I normally have approximately seven.”

McIntyre added that he had two people buying guns who were in the Walmart on the day of the shooting, looking to protect themselves in the event of something going on.